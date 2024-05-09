Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Corporate Taxpayer Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43
Board of Trade - NIRE 3330029520-8
Publicly-held Company
Esteemed Shareholders,
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22 ("RCVM 81/22") discloses to its shareholders and the market in general the consolidated voting chart for the remote voting bulletin for the purpose of exercising voting rights at the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held, on second call, on May 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., exclusively digitally ("AEGM Second Call").
The Company clarifies that the exercise of such voting right via the completion and delivery of a remote voting bulletin does not prohibit attendance at the AEGM Second Call and exercise of the vote via digital platform by the Shareholders, who have applied for Accreditation within the term and in the form indicated in the Participation Manual and Management Proposal, in which case the AEGM Second Call Board will disregard the remote voting instruction, pursuant to Article 48, paragraph 5, item II of RCVM 81/22.
The Company emphasizes that it will carry out verification of the shareholding position as is customarily conducted for its General Shareholders' Meetings to confirm the shareholding positions of the shareholders that choose to exercise their vote by completing and delivering a remote voting bulletin, taking into account, for the purpose of computation of such votes, the most recent position of each shareholder as available to the Company (or, if not unavailable, the shareholding position as provided by the depositary agent of the Company's shares, pursuant to Article 45, item II, section "a" of RCVM 81/22).
The Company also warns that the votes contained in this voting chart does not represent the results of the votes with respect to the matters that will be submitted for deliberation at the AEGM Second Call, according to the Second Call Notice published on May 02, 2024, considering that such summary voting chart comprises only the votes cast by remote voting and does not include votes to be cast via digital platform at the Meeting, including by The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary financial institution of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), through its representative in Brazil, pursuant to the Deposit Agreement signed with Company, and in accordance with the voting guidelines contained in the proxies sent by the holders of the ADRs.
Rio de Janeiro, May 08, 2024.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Cristiane Barretto Sales
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Consolidated Voting Chart
Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting - May 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Second Call)
Items of the Distance Voting
Description of Deliberation
Voting Position
Total Number of Shares
Ballot:
(ON + PN)
At the Annual General Meeting:
Analysis of management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on
Approve
205.700
Item 1
the financial statements for the fiscal year ended on decemeber
Reject
146.532
31, 2023.
Abstain
1.750.000
Discuss the allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended on
Approve
206.632
Item 2
Reject
145.600
December 31, 2023.
Abstain
1.750.000
Define the amount of overall annual compensation for Company
Approve
5.700
Item 3
management for the 2024 fiscal year.
Reject
1.896.532
Abstain
200.000
Elect members of Fiscal Council and their respective alternates
Approve
6.632
Nomination of all nominees that integrate the slate - Management
Reject
345.600
Proposal
Item 4
Slate of candidates proposed by the Management
110.000
Alvaro Bandeira / Wiliam da Cruz Leal
Abstain
Daniela Maluf Pfeiffer / Marco Antonio Mayer Foletto
In case one of the running candidates fails to integrate the slate,
Yes
5.700
Item 5
in order to enable the separate election as referred in articles 161,
No
346.532
paragraph 4, and 240 of Law No. 6,404, of 1976, should the votes
Abstain
110.000
corresponding to your shares still be casted to the chosen slate?
Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares*
Approve
1.640.000
Nomination of candidates for the fiscal council by shareholders
Reject
0
0
with non-voting or restricted voting rights preferred shares, Victor
Item 6
Adler e Vic DTVM S.A.
Abstain
Cristiane do Amaral Mendonça / Eduardo Ramos da Silva
Define the compensation for the Fiscal Council members for the
Approve
6.632
Item 7
2024 fiscal year.
Reject
145.600
Abstain
1.950.000
At the Extraordinary General Meeting:
Approval of the proposal of reverse split of all common and
Approve
932
Item 1
preferred shares issued by the Company, both in the proportion of
Reject
2.873.850
10 shares of each type to 1 share of the same type ("Reverse Split").
Abstain
0
Approval of the amendment to Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws
Approve
6.632
Item 2
Reject
2.683.150
to reflect the Reverse Split.
Abstain
185.000
Ratification of the appointment and engagement of the
Approve
651.082
specialized company Meden Consultoria Empresarial Ltda.
("Meden") as the company responsible for preparing the appraisal
reports, at book value, of the net equity of Oi Serviços Financeiros
Reject
149.600
Item 3
S.A. ("Oi Serviços Financeiros") and of Pointer Networks S.A.
("Pointer" and, whenever jointly with Oi Serviços Financeiros, all
companies 100% controlled, directly, by the Company, named
2.074.100
"Merged Companies"), to be merged with and into the Company's
Abstain
shareholders' equity (jointly, the "Appraisal Reports").
Item 4
Approval of the Appraisal Reports prepared by Meden, for purposes
Approve
651.082
of merging the Merged Companies with and into the Company.
Reject
149.600
Abstain
2.074.100
Approval of the Protocols and Justification for the Merger of Oi
Approve
782.082
Serviços Financeiros ("Oi Serviços Financeiros Protocol") and of
Reject
149.600
Item 5
Pointer ("Pointer
Protocol"), including all attachments (jointly,
"Protocols and Justification of Merger"), which establishes the
Abstain
1.943.100
terms and conditions of the merger of the Merged Companies.
Approval of the proposed mergers of Oi Serviços Financeiros and
Approve
836.082
Pointer with and into the Company, pursuant to the provisions of
Reject
149.600
Item 6
the Oi Serviços
Financeiros Protocol ("Oi Serviços Financeiros
Merger") and of
the Pointer Protocol ("Pointer Merger" and,
Abstain
1.889.100
whenever jointly with Oi Serviços Financeiros Merger, "Mergers").
Approve
682.082
Authorization for the Company's management to practice all acts
Item 7
Reject
149.600
necessary to effect all the deliberations herein taken.
Abstain
2.043.100
- only shareholders holding preferred shares are entitled to vote on this item. **only preferred shares.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 23:22:19 UTC.