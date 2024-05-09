Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Esteemed Shareholders,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22 ("RCVM 81/22") discloses to its shareholders and the market in general the consolidated voting chart for the remote voting bulletin for the purpose of exercising voting rights at the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held, on second call, on May 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., exclusively digitally ("AEGM Second Call").

The Company clarifies that the exercise of such voting right via the completion and delivery of a remote voting bulletin does not prohibit attendance at the AEGM Second Call and exercise of the vote via digital platform by the Shareholders, who have applied for Accreditation within the term and in the form indicated in the Participation Manual and Management Proposal, in which case the AEGM Second Call Board will disregard the remote voting instruction, pursuant to Article 48, paragraph 5, item II of RCVM 81/22.

The Company emphasizes that it will carry out verification of the shareholding position as is customarily conducted for its General Shareholders' Meetings to confirm the shareholding positions of the shareholders that choose to exercise their vote by completing and delivering a remote voting bulletin, taking into account, for the purpose of computation of such votes, the most recent position of each shareholder as available to the Company (or, if not unavailable, the shareholding position as provided by the depositary agent of the Company's shares, pursuant to Article 45, item II, section "a" of RCVM 81/22).

The Company also warns that the votes contained in this voting chart does not represent the results of the votes with respect to the matters that will be submitted for deliberation at the AEGM Second Call, according to the Second Call Notice published on May 02, 2024, considering that such summary voting chart comprises only the votes cast by remote voting and does not include votes to be cast via digital platform at the Meeting, including by The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary financial institution of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), through its representative in Brazil, pursuant to the Deposit Agreement signed with Company, and in accordance with the voting guidelines contained in the proxies sent by the holders of the ADRs.

Rio de Janeiro, May 08, 2024.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Consolidated Voting Chart

Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting - May 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Second Call)

Items of the Distance Voting

Description of Deliberation

Voting Position

Total Number of Shares

Ballot:

(ON + PN)

At the Annual General Meeting:

Analysis of management accounts, examine, discuss and vote on

Approve

205.700

Item 1

the financial statements for the fiscal year ended on decemeber

Reject

146.532

31, 2023.

Abstain

1.750.000

Discuss the allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended on

Approve

206.632

Item 2

Reject

145.600

December 31, 2023.

Abstain

1.750.000

Define the amount of overall annual compensation for Company

Approve

5.700

Item 3

management for the 2024 fiscal year.

Reject

1.896.532

Abstain

200.000

Elect members of Fiscal Council and their respective alternates

Approve

6.632

Nomination of all nominees that integrate the slate - Management

Reject

345.600

Proposal

Item 4

Slate of candidates proposed by the Management

110.000

Alvaro Bandeira / Wiliam da Cruz Leal

Abstain

Daniela Maluf Pfeiffer / Marco Antonio Mayer Foletto

In case one of the running candidates fails to integrate the slate,

Yes

5.700

Item 5

in order to enable the separate election as referred in articles 161,

No

346.532

paragraph 4, and 240 of Law No. 6,404, of 1976, should the votes

Abstain

110.000

corresponding to your shares still be casted to the chosen slate?

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares*

Approve

1.640.000

Nomination of candidates for the fiscal council by shareholders

Reject

0

0

with non-voting or restricted voting rights preferred shares, Victor

Item 6

Adler e Vic DTVM S.A.

Abstain

Cristiane do Amaral Mendonça / Eduardo Ramos da Silva

Define the compensation for the Fiscal Council members for the

Approve

6.632

Item 7

2024 fiscal year.

Reject

145.600

Abstain

1.950.000

At the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Approval of the proposal of reverse split of all common and

Approve

932

Item 1

preferred shares issued by the Company, both in the proportion of

Reject

2.873.850

10 shares of each type to 1 share of the same type ("Reverse Split").

Abstain

0

Approval of the amendment to Article 5 of the Company's Bylaws

Approve

6.632

Item 2

Reject

2.683.150

to reflect the Reverse Split.

Abstain

185.000

Ratification of the appointment and engagement of the

Approve

651.082

specialized company Meden Consultoria Empresarial Ltda.

("Meden") as the company responsible for preparing the appraisal

reports, at book value, of the net equity of Oi Serviços Financeiros

Reject

149.600

Item 3

S.A. ("Oi Serviços Financeiros") and of Pointer Networks S.A.

("Pointer" and, whenever jointly with Oi Serviços Financeiros, all

companies 100% controlled, directly, by the Company, named

2.074.100

"Merged Companies"), to be merged with and into the Company's

Abstain

shareholders' equity (jointly, the "Appraisal Reports").

Item 4

Approval of the Appraisal Reports prepared by Meden, for purposes

Approve

651.082

of merging the Merged Companies with and into the Company.

Reject

149.600

Abstain

2.074.100

Approval of the Protocols and Justification for the Merger of Oi

Approve

782.082

Serviços Financeiros ("Oi Serviços Financeiros Protocol") and of

Reject

149.600

Item 5

Pointer ("Pointer

Protocol"), including all attachments (jointly,

"Protocols and Justification of Merger"), which establishes the

Abstain

1.943.100

terms and conditions of the merger of the Merged Companies.

Approval of the proposed mergers of Oi Serviços Financeiros and

Approve

836.082

Pointer with and into the Company, pursuant to the provisions of

Reject

149.600

Item 6

the Oi Serviços

Financeiros Protocol ("Oi Serviços Financeiros

Merger") and of

the Pointer Protocol ("Pointer Merger" and,

Abstain

1.889.100

whenever jointly with Oi Serviços Financeiros Merger, "Mergers").

Approve

682.082

Authorization for the Company's management to practice all acts

Item 7

Reject

149.600

necessary to effect all the deliberations herein taken.

Abstain

2.043.100

  • only shareholders holding preferred shares are entitled to vote on this item. **only preferred shares.

