Oi S A : AEGM (May 12, 2023) - Consolidated Distance Voting Map

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22 ("RCVM 81/22") discloses to its shareholders and the market in general the consolidated voting chart for the remote voting bulletin for the purpose of exercising voting rights at the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held, on second call, on May 12, 2023 at 2:30 pm, exclusively digitally ("AEGM Second Call").
The Company clarifies that the exercise of such voting right via the completion and delivery of a remote voting bulletin does not prohibit attendance at the AEGM Second Call and exercise of the vote via digital platform by the Shareholders, who have applied for Accreditation within the term and in the form indicated in the Participation Manual and Management Proposal, in which case the AEGM Board will disregard the remote voting instruction, pursuant to Article 48, paragraph 5, item II of RCVM 81/22.
The Company emphasizes that it will carry out verification of the shareholding position as is customarily conducted for its General Shareholders' Meetings to confirm the shareholding positions of the shareholders that choose to exercise their vote by completing and delivering a remote voting bulletin, taking into account, for the purpose of computation of such votes, the most recent position of each shareholder as available to the Company (or, if not unavailable, the shareholding position as provided by the depositary agent of the Company's shares, pursuant to Article 45, item II, section "a" of RCVM 81/22).
The Company also informs that the information contained in the consolidated summary voting chart disclosed in accordance with the provisions of Article 48, third paragraph, of RCVM 81/22, is the same information contained in the consolidated summary voting chart published on April 26, 2023, reflecting only the most recent shareholder positions, according to the basis available to the company. The Company also warns that the votes contained in this voting chart does not represent the results of the votes with respect to the matters that will be submitted for deliberation at the AEGM Second Call, according to the Second Call Notice published on May 02, 2023, considering that such summary voting chart comprises only the votes cast by remote voting and does not include votes to be cast via digital platform at the Meeting, including by The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary financial
institution of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs"), through its representative in Brazil, pursuant to the Deposit Agreement signed with Company, and in accordance with the voting guidelines contained in the proxies sent by the holders of the ADRs.
Rio de Janeiro, May 11, 2023.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Cristiane Barretto Sales
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Consolidated Voting Chart
Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting - May 12, 2023 at 2:30 p.m (Second Call)
Items of the Distance Voting
Description of Deliberation
Voting Position
Total Number of
Ballot:
Shares (ON + PN)
At the Annual General Meeting:
Analysis of management accounts for the fiscal year ended on
Approve
444,073
Item 1
December 31, 2022.
Reject
597,682
Abstain
1,932,886
Define the amount of management's overall annual compensation.
Approve
445,099
Item 2
Reject
1,035,542
Abstain
1,494,000
Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Chapa de
Approve
883,985
candidatos proposta pela Administração.
Reject
596,656
Chapa de candidatos proposta pela Administração:
Item 3
Abstain
1,494,000
Pedro Wagner Pereira Coelho / José Octávio Vianello de Mello
Alvaro Bandeira / Wiliam da Cruz Leal
Daniela Maluf Pfeiffer / Marco Antonio Mayer Foletto
If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the
Yes
789,073
separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of
No
691,568
Item 4
Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares
Abstain
1,494,000
continue to be conferred to the same slate?
Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares
Approve
1,340,000
Reject
0
Item 5
Nomination of candidates to the fiscal coucnil by shareholders with
Abster
0
non-voting preferred shares or restricted voting rights.
Cristiane do Amaral Mendonça / Eduardo Ramos da Silva
Define the compensation for the Fiscal Council members
Approve
883,985
Item 6
Reject
596,656
Abster
1,494,000
At the Extraordinary General Meeting:
Ratify the request for Judicial Reorganization, filed by the Company
Approve
883,985
and its subsidiaries Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V. - In
Judicial Reorganization, and Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief U.A - In
Reject
596,656
Item 1
Judicial Reorganization on March 1, 2023, before the 7th Business
Court of the District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro,
Abstain
1,494,000
authorizing the Companys Management to take the necessary
measures and perform the necessary acts related to the Judicial
Reorganization, as well as ratifying all acts taken to this date.
