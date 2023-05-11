Oi S A : AEGM (May 12, 2023) - Consolidated Distance Voting Map

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade - NIRE 3330029520-8

Publicly-held Company

Esteemed Shareholders,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22 ("RCVM 81/22") discloses to its shareholders and the market in general the consolidated voting chart for the remote voting bulletin for the purpose of exercising voting rights at the Company's Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting to be held, on second call, on May 12, 2023 at 2:30 pm, exclusively digitally ("AEGM Second Call").

The Company clarifies that the exercise of such voting right via the completion and delivery of a remote voting bulletin does not prohibit attendance at the AEGM Second Call and exercise of the vote via digital platform by the Shareholders, who have applied for Accreditation within the term and in the form indicated in the Participation Manual and Management Proposal, in which case the AEGM Board will disregard the remote voting instruction, pursuant to Article 48, paragraph 5, item II of RCVM 81/22.

The Company emphasizes that it will carry out verification of the shareholding position as is customarily conducted for its General Shareholders' Meetings to confirm the shareholding positions of the shareholders that choose to exercise their vote by completing and delivering a remote voting bulletin, taking into account, for the purpose of computation of such votes, the most recent position of each shareholder as available to the Company (or, if not unavailable, the shareholding position as provided by the depositary agent of the Company's shares, pursuant to Article 45, item II, section "a" of RCVM 81/22).

The Company also informs that the information contained in the consolidated summary voting chart disclosed in accordance with the provisions of Article 48, third paragraph, of RCVM 81/22, is the same information contained in the consolidated summary voting chart published on April 26, 2023, reflecting only the most recent shareholder positions, according to the basis available to the company. The Company also warns that the votes contained in this voting chart does not represent the results of the votes with respect to the matters that will be submitted for deliberation at the AEGM Second Call, according to the Second Call Notice published on May 02, 2023, considering that such summary voting chart comprises only the votes cast by remote voting and does not include votes to be cast via digital platform at the Meeting, including by The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary financial