Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Oi S.A.    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oi S A : Brazil government forgives $1.3 bln in debts owed by telecom Oi

11/27/2020 | 04:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will pardon about half of the roughly 14 billion reais ($2.6 billion) in debt owed to it by Brazilian telecom firm Oi SA, the country's solicitor general said on Friday.

Oi, which has been working to emerge from bankruptcy protection for years, had accumulated gargantuan fines tied to quality of services and other regulatory demands, making telecoms regulator Anatel one of the company's biggest creditors.

The settlement, with the remainder of Oi's government debt payable in installments, puts an end to 1,700 ongoing court cases between Oi and Anatel, said the solicitor general, known as AGU for its Portuguese initials.

($1 = 5.33 reais) (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Tom Brown)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.54% 6.3746 Delayed Quote.40.67%
OI S.A. 2.70% 3.04 End-of-day quote.147.15%
All news about OI S.A.
04:39pOI S A : Brazil government forgives $1.3 bln in debts owed by telecom Oi
RE
11/26OI S A : Material Fact - Result of the Competitive Procurement Procedure for the..
PU
11/26OI S A : Material Fact - Result of the Competitive Procurement Procedure for the..
PU
11/24Brazil's Highline acquires Blackstone-backed Phoenix Tower do Brasil
RE
11/20OI S A : Extract of Itens (1) and (6) of The Minutes of the 267th Board of Direc..
PU
11/13OI S A : 3Q20 Press Release (1597 Kb)
PU
11/13OI S A : 3Q20 ITR - Quarterly Financial Information (1772 Kb)
PU
11/12OI S A : 3Q20 Conference Call Presentation (1640 Kb)
PU
11/12OI S A : 3Q20 Conference Call Presentation (1640 Kb)
PU
11/12OI S A : 3Q20 Press Release (1619 Kb)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 891 M 3 546 M 3 546 M
Net income 2020 -10 912 M -2 048 M -2 048 M
Net Debt 2020 20 105 M 3 774 M 3 774 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12 531 M 2 346 M 2 352 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 15 003
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,04 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcos Grodetzky Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.147.15%2 358
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-1.61%249 982
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.34.29%130 199
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-9.30%89 113
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.81%85 411
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY5.30%57 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ