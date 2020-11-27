Oi S A : Brazil government forgives $1.3 bln in debts owed by telecom Oi

BRASILIA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will pardon
about half of the roughly 14 billion reais ($2.6 billion) in
debt owed to it by Brazilian telecom firm Oi SA, the
country's solicitor general said on Friday.
Oi, which has been working to emerge from bankruptcy
protection for years, had accumulated gargantuan fines tied to
quality of services and other regulatory demands, making
telecoms regulator Anatel one of the company's biggest
creditors.
The settlement, with the remainder of Oi's government debt
payable in installments, puts an end to 1,700 ongoing court
cases between Oi and Anatel, said the solicitor general, known
as AGU for its Portuguese initials.
($1 = 5.33 reais)
