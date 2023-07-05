OI S.A. Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ/MF) No. 76.535.764/0001-43 Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8 Publicly Held Company BYLAWS CHAPTER I LEGAL SYSTEM Article 1 - Oi S.A. ("Company") is a publicly held company, which is governed by the present Bylaws and applicable legislation. 1stParagraph - Once the Company is admitted to the special listing segment known as Level 1 Corporate Governance of the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), the Company, its shareholders, management and members of its Fiscal Council, shall be subject to the provisions of the Listing Regulations of the Level 1 Corporate Governance of B3 ("Level 1 Listing Regulations"). 2ndParagraph - The Company, its management and shareholders shall comply with the provisions of the regulations for listed issuers and admission for securities trading, including rules regarding delisting and exclusion from trading securities admitted for trading on organized markets administered by B3. 3rdParagraph - Capitalized terms, when not defined in these Bylaws, shall have the meaning given to them in the Level 1 Listing Regulations. Article 2 - The object of the Company is to offer telecommunications services, in any of its categories, and to perform all activities required or useful for the delivery of these services, in accordance with concessions, authorizations and permits granted thereto. Sole Paragraph - In connection with achieving of its object, the Company may include goods and rights of third parties in its assets, as well as: hold equity interests in the capital of other companies; organize fully-owned subsidiaries for the performance of activities comprising its object, which are recommended to be decentralized; perform or procure the importation of goods and services that are necessary for the execution of the activities comprised in its object; IV. provide services of maintenance and installation of network infrastructure and lease of physical means, including the placement of equipment, as well as perform activities related to access, storage, presentation, movement, retrieval and transmission of information, including consulting, project development, execution, implementation, marketing, operation, maintenance (technical assistance) and billing of systems related to these activities and other value-added services; operate in the specialized retail and wholesale trade of telecommunication services and telephony, communication, information technology and computer products, supplies and equipment; VI. carry out the rental, maintenance, resale, operation, marketing and distribution of equipment, appliances and accessories, as well as the management, security and monitoring of mobile appliances, always in accordance with the licenses that confer such exploitation rights; 1

VII. commercialize, including, but not limited to, dispose of, buy, sell, lend, lease for free, rent, donate goods and/or commodities necessary or useful for the operation of telecommunications services; VIII. perform research and development activities seeking to develop the telecommunications and technology sector; IX. enter into contracts and agreements with other telecommunications service companies or any person or entity, seeking to ensure the operation of its services, without prejudicing its activities and responsibilities; develop, build and operate telecommunications networks and provide value added services, in particular: (i) alternative local access to data, video and voice ancillary services; (ii) internet access; and (iii) distribution of content in various formats, applications and additional services owned or provided by third parties; XI. offer and manage content and connectivity solutions for data access, storage, presentation, movement and retrieval; XII. sell, license and assign the use of software; XIII. provide online movie rental subscription service, owned by the Company and/or by third parties, via the internet; XIV. distribute video on demand content from any available technology; XV. provide Electronic Mass Communication Packaging services on a subscription basis; XVI. transmit publicity and advertising via the Internet, as well as provide promotion and marketing services; XVII. provide intermediation, billing and collection services against its customers and those of third parties; XVIII. provide help-desk and customer support services, related to telecommunications and information technology and security, as well as maintain and manage any and all relationships with the end-user and the user derived from the Company's activities; XIX. offer and exploit integrated solutions, manage and provide services related to: (i) data center, including cloud, hosting and colocation; (ii) storage, processing and managing data, information, text, images, videos, applications and information systems and akin; (iii) information technology, (iv) information and communication security; (v) electronic security system, and (vi) internet of things; and perform other activities related or correlated to the Company's corporate object, including to the activities set forth in this Sole Paragraph. Article 3 - The Company is headquartered in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, and may, by decision of its Board of Executive Officers, in compliance with Article 39, create, change the address and close branches and offices of the Company. Article 4 - The duration of the Company is indefinite. CHAPTER II CAPITAL STOCK Article 5 - The subscribed and fully paid-in capital stock is thirty-two billion, five hundred thirty-eight million, nine hundred thirty-seven thousand, three hundred seventy reais (R$ 32,538,937,370.00), represented by 660,303,745 (six hundred and sixty million, three hundred and three thousand, seven hundred and forty-five) shares, with 644,531,021 (six hundred and forty-four million, five hundred and thirty-one thousand and twenty-one) 2

common shares and 15,772,724 (fifteen million, seven hundred and seventy-two thousand, seven hundred and twenty-four) preferred shares, all of them registered and with no par value. 1stParagraph - The issuance of participation certificates and new preferred shares by the Company is prohibited. 2ndParagraph - The preferred shares may be converted into common shares, at the time and under the conditions approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. 3rdParagraph - All of the shares of the Company are book-entry shares, and are held in a deposit account with a financial institution authorized by the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - "CVM"), on behalf of their holders, and are not available in certificated form. 4thParagraph - Transfer and registration costs, as well as the cost of service on the book-entry shares may be charged directly to the shareholder by the depositary institution as provided in Article 35, 3rd Paragraph of Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976 ("Corporate Law"). Article 6 - The Company is authorized to increase its capital stock by resolution of the Board of Directors, in common shares, until its capital stock reaches R$38,038,701,741.49, it being understood that the Company may no longer issue preferred shares in capital increases by public or private subscription. Sole Paragraph - Within the authorized capital limit, the Board of Directors may: deliberate on the issuance of bonds and debentures convertible into shares; and according to a plan approved at a Shareholders' Meeting, grant an option to purchase stock to its management, employees of the Company or of its subsidiaries and/or individuals who render services to them, without the shareholders having preemptive rights to the subscription of such stock. Article 7 - Through a resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting or of the Board of Directors, as the case may be, the Company's capital stock may be increased by capitalizing profit or reserves. Sole Paragraph - Any such capitalization may be made with no alteration to the number of shares issued by the Company. Article 8 - The capital stock is represented by common and preferred shares, with no par value, and there is no requirement that the shares maintain their current proportions in future capital increases. Article 9 - Through resolution of a Shareholders' Meeting or the Board of Directors, as the case may be, the period for exercising the preemptive right for the subscription of shares, subscription of bonds or debentures convertible into shares in the cases provided in Article 172 of the Corporate Law, may be excluded or reduced. Article 10 - Non-payment by the subscriber of the issuance price as provided in the list or call shall cause it to be legally in default, for the purposes of Articles 106 and 107 of the Corporate Law, being subject to payment of the overdue amount adjusted for inflation 3

in accordance with the fluctuation of the Market Price Index - IGP-M in the shortest period permitted by law, in addition to interest of 12% (twelve percent) per year, "pro rata temporis" and a fine of 10% (ten percent) of the amount overdue, duly adjusted for inflation. CHAPTER III SHARES Article 11 - Each common share is entitled to the right to one vote at the deliberations of the Shareholders' Meetings. Sole Paragraph - Ordinary shares entitle their holders to the right to be included in a public offering of shares resulting from the sale of control of the Company at the same price and under the same terms offered to the seller, pursuant to Article 46 of these Bylaws. Article 12 - The preferred shares have no right to vote and are assured priority in the payment of the minimum and non-cumulative dividend of 6% (six percent) per year calculated as a percentage of the amount resulting from dividing the capital stock by the total number of shares of the Company, or 3% (three percent) per year calculated as a percentage of the book value of shareholders' equity divided by the total number of shares of the Company, whichever is higher. 1stParagraph - The preferred shares of the Company, in compliance with the terms of the heading of this Article, shall be granted the right to vote, through separate voting, in the decisions related to the hiring of foreign entities related to the controlling shareholders, in the specific cases of management service agreements, including technical assistance. 2ndParagraph - The preferred shares of the Company, in compliance with the terms of the heading of this Article, shall be granted the right to vote in the decisions related to employment of foreign entities related to the controlling shareholders, in terms of management services, including technical assistance, and the amounts of which shall not exceed in any given year, until the termination of the concession, 0.1% (zero point one percent) of annual sales for the Fixed Switched Telephone Service of the Telecommunication Transport Network. 3rdParagraph - The preferred shares shall acquire the right to vote if the Company fails to pay the minimum dividends to which they are entitled for 3 (three) consecutive years, in accordance with the terms of this article. CHAPTER IV SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Article 13 - The Shareholders' Meeting shall be held ordinarily once a year and extraordinarily when convened pursuant to law or to these Bylaws. Article 14 - The Shareholders' Meeting shall be convened by the Board of Directors, or as provided for in the sole paragraph of Article 123 of the Corporate Law. Article 15 - The Shareholders' Meeting shall be convened and presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors or the individual whomsoever appointed, either at the time of the Meeting, or in advance, by means of a power of attorney with specific powers. In the absence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors or his or her appointment, the 4