Oi S A : EGM (Jun 06, 2022) - Distance Voting Ballot
06/04/2022 | 08:12pm EDT
Last update: 05/05/2022
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - OI S.A. to be held on 06/06/2022
Shareholder's Name
Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF
E-mail
Instructions on how to cast your vote
This Remote Voting Bulletin related to the Extraordinary Shareholder`s Meeting of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company") to be held on June 06, 2022, at 11a.m., ("Meeting" or "EGM") must be filled if a shareholder chooses to exercise its remote voting right, under article 121, sole paragraph, of Law No. 6,404/1976 ("Corporate Law") and CVM Ruling No. 481/2009 ("ICVM 481"). If a shareholder wishes to exercise its remote voting right, it shall fill the items 1 and 2 above completely, including an e-mail address for contact.
In addition, in order for this voting bulletin to be considered valid and the votes rendered herein to be accounted for the quorum of the General Meeting:
all fields below must be properly filled out;
all pages must be initialed; and
at the end, the shareholder or its legal representative(s), as the case may be and under the legislation in force, shall sign the bulletin
Any shareholder who chooses to exercise its voting right through Remote Voting Bulletin shall observe the other rules and formalities described in item 12.2 of the Company's Reference Form (Rules, policies and practices related to general meetings), available at the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br).
Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider
Any shareholder who chooses to exercise its remote voting right may: (i) fill and send this bulletin directly to the Company; or (ii) send filling instructions to able service providers, according to the instructions below:
1.1. Submission of bulletin by a shareholder directly to the Company:
Any shareholder who chooses to exercise its participation and remote voting right through submission of bulletin directly to the Company, shall send the following documents in pdf form to the e-mail address invest@oi.net.br by May 30, 2022 or send them until the same date to the attention of the Investors' Relations Executive Office of the Company, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, at Rua Humberto de Campos, nº 425, 7º floor, Leblon, CEP 22430-190:
Remote Voting Bulletin, duly filled, initialed and signed; and
Copy of the following documents:
For natural person, official and valid identification document, with photo and Shareholders taxpayer identification number (CPF).
For legal entities: (i) latest consolidated Bylaws or Articles of Association (as the case may be), along with any subsequent amendments that have not been consolidated; (ii) corporate documents that evidence the good standing of the shareholder's representation; and (iii) official and valid identification document, with photo, and taxpayer identification number (CPF) of the legal representative of the shareholder.
For investment funds: (i) latest consolidated Rules of the Investment Fund, along with any subsequent amendments that have not been consolidated; (ii) latest consolidated Bylaws or Articles of Association (as the case may be) of the administrator or manager (as the case may be, observing the voting policy of the investment fund), along with any subsequent amendments that have not been consolidated; (iii) corporate documents that evidence the good standing of the representation of the administrator or manager and the shareholder (as the case may be); and (iv) official and valid identification document, with photo and taxpayer identification number (CPF) of the legal representative of the administrator or manager (as the case may be) and the shareholder.
The Company requests that documents that were originally issued in a foreign language be submitted with the respective translation into Portuguese.
In order to facilitate the participation of shareholders in the Meeting, the Company will waive formalities relating to signature certification, authentication, apostille and sworn translation of the referred documentation.
The Remote Voting Bulletin, along with the required documentation, shall be considered valid only if received by the Company, in order, until May 30, 2022. Bulletins received by the Company after such date will not be considered.
As provided in article 21-U of CVM Ruling No. 481/2009, the Company will communicate to the
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - OI S.A. to be held on 06/06/2022
shareholder, through e-mail address informed in item 1 of this remote voting bulletin, if the documents received are sufficient for the vote to be considered valid or the procedures and terms for any rectification or resubmission, if necessary.
Any Shareholder participating in the fungible custody of B3 shares who chooses to exercise its remote voting right through submission of bulletin directly to the Company shall also submit an updated statement of its shareholding position issued by the custodian institution (namely, the statement issued by B3). In addition, without prejudice to any interest verification that the Company usually performs, according to the updated interest records of its shareholder base available to the Company, the shareholder shall inform the Company, through electronic address invest@oi.net.br, regarding any movement with the shares held thereby between the base date for such statement and the date of the respective General Meeting, along with the proofs of such movements.
Further information regarding the procedures required to exercise voting at a distance is described in item 12.2 of the Companys Reference Form.
1.2 Exercise a vote through service providers - Remote voting system:
Any Shareholder who chooses to exercise its remote voting rights through service providers shall send its voting instructions to the respective custody agents, observing the rules determined thereby, and, therefore, must verify the procedures established thereby to issue voting instructions through bulletin, and the documents and information required thereby for such purpose.
It is worth mentioning that, as determined by ICVM 481, the Central Depository of B3, upon receiving voting instructions of shareholders through their respective custody agents, shall disregard any diverging instructions regarding a single resolution that have been issued by the same CPF or CNPJ enrollment number.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.
Investors' Relations Executive Office of the Company
Address: Rua Humberto de Campos, nº 425, 7º andar, Leblon, CEP 22430-190, Rio de Janeiro/RJ, Brazil
Email: invest@oi.net.br.
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Bookkeeping Agent: Banco do Brasil S.A.
Phone: (21) 3808-3715
A shareholder may send remote voting instructions upon delivery of the voting bulletin in one of the branches of Banco do Brasil S.A. with certified copies of the identification documents: a) individual: identity card, proof of address issued less than 90 days before; b) legal entities/investment funds: bylaws/articles of association/rules, documentation that proves the representation and identity card of the representative; and c) shareholders with tax address abroad: additionally, documents that prove the origin of the funds will be required according to CMN Resolution No. 4,373 or Law No. 4,131 and other related laws.
Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
1. At first call - Examine, discuss and vote on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
At first call - Define allocation of the results of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
At second call - Approve the amendment to the caput of article 5 of the Bylaws, to reflect the number of common shares issued within the scope of the capital increase, within the limit of authorized capital, approved by the Board of Directors on February 22, 2022.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - OI S.A. to be held on 06/06/2022
City :__________________________________________________________________________
Date :__________________________________________________________________________
