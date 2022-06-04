Oi S A : EGM (Jun 06, 2022) - Distance Voting Ballot

Last update: 05/05/2022

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - OI S.A. to be held on 06/06/2022

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This Remote Voting Bulletin related to the Extraordinary Shareholder`s Meeting of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company") to be held on June 06, 2022, at 11a.m., ("Meeting" or "EGM") must be filled if a shareholder chooses to exercise its remote voting right, under article 121, sole paragraph, of Law No. 6,404/1976 ("Corporate Law") and CVM Ruling No. 481/2009 ("ICVM 481"). If a shareholder wishes to exercise its remote voting right, it shall fill the items 1 and 2 above completely, including an e-mail address for contact.

In addition, in order for this voting bulletin to be considered valid and the votes rendered herein to be accounted for the quorum of the General Meeting:

all fields below must be properly filled out;

all pages must be initialed; and

at the end, the shareholder or its legal representative(s), as the case may be and under the legislation in force, shall sign the bulletin

Any shareholder who chooses to exercise its voting right through Remote Voting Bulletin shall observe the other rules and formalities described in item 12.2 of the Company's Reference Form (Rules, policies and practices related to general meetings), available at the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br).

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Any shareholder who chooses to exercise its remote voting right may: (i) fill and send this bulletin directly to the Company; or (ii) send filling instructions to able service providers, according to the instructions below:

1.1. Submission of bulletin by a shareholder directly to the Company:

Any shareholder who chooses to exercise its participation and remote voting right through submission of bulletin directly to the Company, shall send the following documents in pdf form to the e-mail address invest@oi.net.br by May 30, 2022 or send them until the same date to the attention of the Investors' Relations Executive Office of the Company, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, at Rua Humberto de Campos, nº 425, 7º floor, Leblon, CEP 22430-190:

Remote Voting Bulletin, duly filled, initialed and signed; and Copy of the following documents:

For natural person, official and valid identification document, with photo and Shareholders taxpayer identification number (CPF). For legal entities: (i) latest consolidated Bylaws or Articles of Association (as the case may be), along with any subsequent amendments that have not been consolidated; (ii) corporate documents that evidence the good standing of the shareholder's representation; and (iii) official and valid identification document, with photo, and taxpayer identification number (CPF) of the legal representative of the shareholder. For investment funds: (i) latest consolidated Rules of the Investment Fund, along with any subsequent amendments that have not been consolidated; (ii) latest consolidated Bylaws or Articles of Association (as the case may be) of the administrator or manager (as the case may be, observing the voting policy of the investment fund), along with any subsequent amendments that have not been consolidated; (iii) corporate documents that evidence the good standing of the representation of the administrator or manager and the shareholder (as the case may be); and (iv) official and valid identification document, with photo and taxpayer identification number (CPF) of the legal representative of the administrator or manager (as the case may be) and the shareholder.

The Company requests that documents that were originally issued in a foreign language be submitted with the respective translation into Portuguese.

In order to facilitate the participation of shareholders in the Meeting, the Company will waive formalities relating to signature certification, authentication, apostille and sworn translation of the referred documentation.

The Remote Voting Bulletin, along with the required documentation, shall be considered valid only if received by the Company, in order, until May 30, 2022. Bulletins received by the Company after such date will not be considered.

As provided in article 21-U of CVM Ruling No. 481/2009, the Company will communicate to the