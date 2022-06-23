Oi S A : EGM (Jun 23, 2022) - Minutes

(Drawn up in summary format, as provided for under paragraph 1 of article 130 of Law No.
6,404/1976 and paragraph 1 of art. 19 of Oi S.A.'s Bylaws)
Date, time and place: On June 23, 2022, at 9 a.m., at the headquarters of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), at Rua do Lavradio No. 71, Centro, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, RJ.
Agenda: Considering that the legal quorum for opening the Extraordinary General Meeting called for June 6, 2022 ("EGM") with respect to items (1) and (2) of the Agenda was not reached, (i) examine, discuss and vote on the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021; and (ii) define the allocation of the results of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021.
Call Notice: Second Call Notice published in the Valor Econômico newspaper - National Edition, in the editions dated June 14, 2022, page B7; June 15, 2022, page B8; and June 16 and 17, 2022, page C5, according to the caput and paragraph 1 of article 124 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, as well as on its website.
3.1. All documents and information related to the Agenda were made available to shareholders on June 14, 2022, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22 ("CVM Resolution 81").
3.2. On March 25, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact stating that, mainly due to
the complexity of the asset segregation work in the three SPEs that were part of Mobile Assets UPI, including the need to prepare their financial statements, on the base date of February 2022; (ii) the need to obtain opinions from the independent auditors for the financial statements of the three SPEs that were part of Mobile Assets UPI; as well as (iii) the impacts of the sale of Mobile Assets UPI and the sale of the controlling stake of InfraCo UPI on the elaboration of the Company's financial statements, and, consequently, on the opinion of the independent auditors regarding Oi's financial statements, the Company would postpone the disclosure of its financial statements for the fiscal year 2021, in order to ensure the timely conclusion of the referred transactions and the disclosure of accurate, consistent and complete information to shareholders and the market. The Company's audited financial statements for the year 2021 were previously disclosed, at least 1 (one) month in advance of the first call of this Extraordinary General Meeting.
4. Attendance: Shareholders representing 22% of common shares, 8,18% of preferred shares, and, therefore, 21,63% of the Company's voting and total capital stock attended the Meeting, either at the Company's headquarters or by exercising their right to attend remotely, pursuant to Article 121, sole paragraph, of Brazilian Corporate Law and CVM Resolution 81, as evidenced by (i) the signatures entered in the "Shareholders' Attendance Book" and (ii) the valid distance voting bulletins, received through the B3 Central Depository, by the depositary bank or directly by the Company, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81, according to voting maps disclosed by the Company on June 21, 2022 and June 22, 2022. Also present were Mr.
Rogério Takayanagi, Strategy and Customer Experience Officer; Mr. Thalles Eduardo Silva Gracelacio da Paixão, Legal Officer; Mr. David Tavares Nunes, Accounting Officer; Mr. Marcelo Augusto Salgado Ferreira, Investor Relations Officer; Mr. Arthur José Lavatori Correa, Corporate, Capital Markets and Contracts Legal Officer; Mrs. Daniella Geszikter Ventura, Corporate Legal and M&A Manager; Mrs. Daniela Maluf Pfeiffer, representative of the Fiscal Council; Mr. Henrique José Fernandes Luz, Coordinator of the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee (Statutory Audit Committee), as well as Mrs. Monika Marielle du Mont Collyer, representative of BDO RCS Auditores Independentes.
Meeting Board: Once the legal quorum was verified, and in accordance with the provisions set forth in article 15 of the Company's Bylaws, the General Meeting was opened by Mr. Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, who acted as Chairman and appointed Mr. Rafael Padilha Calabria as Secretary of the meeting.
Resolutions: After reading the consolidated synthetic voting chart of the votes cast by means of remote voting bulletins in relation to the items on the Agenda, considering the most recent shareholding positions contained in the Company's books, which was available for consultation of the present shareholders, according to paragraph 4 of article 48 of CVM Resolution 81, the Secretary clarified that the preferred shares will have the right to vote on the matters that will be resolved at the Meeting, according to paragraph 3 of article 12 of the Company's Bylaws and paragraph 1 of article 111 of the Brazilian Corporate Law. The Secretary also registered that, in accordance with the paragraph 1 of article 19 of the Bylaws, the minutes shall be drawn up in the form of a summary of the facts, including dissent and protests, and shall contain only the transcript of the resolutions taken, observing, for this purpose, the conditions indicated in items "a" and "b" of paragraph 1 of article 130 of the Brazilian Corporate Law. The reading of the matters included on the Agenda of this General Meeting and related documents was unanimously waived.
Regardingitem (i) of the Agenda, the Financial Statements, accompanied by the Independent Auditors' Report and the opinion of the Audit Committee for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021, were approved, by majority vote, with 869,016,180 votes in favor, representing 99.96% of the valid votes, with 306,769 votes against, and abstention by holders of 419,419,312 shares, including those legally prevented.
Regardingitem (ii) of the Agenda, after being discussed, was recorded, by majority vote, with 869,279,483 votes in favor, representing more than 99.99% of the valid votes, with 48,058 votes against, and abstention by holders of 419,414,720 shares, the determination of loss in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, in the amount of BRL 8,516,185,124.04 (eight billion, five hundred and sixteen million, one hundred and eighty-five thousand, one hundred and twenty-four reais and four Brazilian cents), and was approved the registration of this amount in the Company's Accumulated Losses.
7. Opposing Votes, Vote Statements and Abstentions: Opposing votes, vote statements and abstentions which were submitted to the Meeting Board were recorded, and will be filed in the Company's records.
Closing: With nothing further to discuss, the meeting was adjourned for the drawing up of these minutes. Once read, the minutes, they were approved by the shareholders representing the required quorum for approval of the resolutions taken above.
ASSURANCE (PENSIONS MANAGEMENT) LTD; VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II: INTERNATIONAL INDEX PORTFOLIO; FIDELITY CONCORD STREET TRUST: FIDELITY ZERO INTERNATIONAL INDEX FUND; FORD MOTOR COMPANY DEFINED BENEFIT MASTER TRUST; FORD MOTOR COMPANY OF
CANADA, LIMITED PENSION TRUST; MACKENZIE MAXIMUM DIVERSIFICATION EMERGING MARKETS INDEX ETF; SPDR S&P EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF; VANECK VECTORS BRAZIL SMALL-CAP ETF; THE BANK OF NEW YORK ADR DEPARTMENT (p.p. Michele da Silva Gonsales Torres); FUNDAÇÃO ATLÂNTICO DE SEGURIDADE SOCIAL (p.p. Marcus Vinicius Espindola Ferret). Shareholders participating by distance voting bulletin BVD: PF FUND LIMITED PARTNERSHIP; FLEXSHARES MORNINGSTAR EMERGING MARKETS FACTOR TIL; OAKTREE TX EMERGING MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FUND, L.P; OAKTREE BAA EMERGING MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FUND, L.; OAKTREE EMERGING MARKETS DEBT TOTAL RETURN FUND HO; DIVINO ADOLFO RIBEIRO; MAURICIO LIMA DA SILVA; BRATEL S.A.R.L; BRATEL S.A.R.L. -BANCO BTG PACTUAL S/A.
This is a true copy of the original drawn up in the relevant book.
