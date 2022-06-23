Oi S A : EGM (Jun 23, 2022) - Minutes

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.30029520-8

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

(Drawn up in summary format, as provided for under paragraph 1 of article 130 of Law No.

6,404/1976 and paragraph 1 of art. 19 of Oi S.A.'s Bylaws)

Date, time and place : On June 23, 2022, at 9 a.m., at the headquarters of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), at Rua do Lavradio No. 71, Centro, in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, RJ. Agenda: Considering that the legal quorum for opening the Extraordinary General Meeting called for June 6, 2022 ("EGM") with respect to items (1) and (2) of the Agenda was not reached, (i) examine, discuss and vote on the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021; and (ii) define the allocation of the results of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021. Call Notice: Second Call Notice published in the Valor Econômico newspaper - National Edition, in the editions dated June 14, 2022, page B7; June 15, 2022, page B8; and June 16 and 17, 2022, page C5, according to the caput and paragraph 1 of article 124 of the Brazilian Corporate Law, as well as on its website.

3.1. All documents and information related to the Agenda were made available to shareholders on June 14, 2022, pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/22 ("CVM Resolution 81").

3.2. On March 25, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact stating that, mainly due to

the complexity of the asset segregation work in the three SPEs that were part of Mobile Assets UPI, including the need to prepare their financial statements, on the base date of February 2022; (ii) the need to obtain opinions from the independent auditors for the financial statements of the three SPEs that were part of Mobile Assets UPI; as well as (iii) the impacts of the sale of Mobile Assets UPI and the sale of the controlling stake of InfraCo UPI on the elaboration of the Company's financial statements, and, consequently, on the opinion of the independent auditors regarding Oi's financial statements, the Company would postpone the disclosure of its financial statements for the fiscal year 2021, in order to ensure the timely conclusion of the referred transactions and the disclosure of accurate, consistent and complete information to shareholders and the market. The Company's audited financial statements for the year 2021 were previously disclosed, at least 1 (one) month in advance of the first call of this Extraordinary General Meeting.

4. Attendance: Shareholders representing 22% of common shares, 8,18% of preferred shares, and, therefore, 21,63% of the Company's voting and total capital stock attended the Meeting, either at the Company's headquarters or by exercising their right to attend remotely, pursuant to Article 121, sole paragraph, of Brazilian Corporate Law and CVM Resolution 81, as evidenced by (i) the signatures entered in the "Shareholders' Attendance Book" and (ii) the valid distance voting bulletins, received through the B3 Central Depository, by the depositary bank or directly by the Company, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81, according to voting maps disclosed by the Company on June 21, 2022 and June 22, 2022. Also present were Mr.