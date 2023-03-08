Oi S A : EGM (Mar 16, 2023) - Manual for Participation and Management Proposal
EXTRAORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING
(SECOND CALL)
MANUAL FOR PARTICIPATION AND
MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL
March 16, 2023
RIO DE JANEIRO
1. MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,
Given that the quorum for the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company") called for March 6, 2023, at 2:30 pm has not been reached, the Company's management invites you to attend the next Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company to be held, in second call, on March 16, 2023, at 2:30 pm ("EGM Second Call"), exclusively digital, through the digital platform Ten Meetings ("Digital Platform"), as detailed in the Call Notice and throughout this Manual.
The EGM Second Call, shall resolve the following matters: (i) the amendment of Article 22 of the Company's Bylaws, so that the Board of Directors will be composed of between 7 (seven) and 9 (nine) full members; (ii) the dismissal of the Company's Board of Directors; (iii) in case of approval of item
above, the setting of the number of members of the Board of Directors at 9 (nine) members; and
in case of approval of item (ii) above, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, with a term of office of 2 (two) years as from the election. In this second call, the AGE will be installed with any number of shareholders present.
As informed by the Company in the Material Fact of January 26, 2023, the shareholders that requested the EGM had not provided all the documents required to call the EGM, such as, for example, the details of the proposal about the matters indicated in items (ii) and (iv) above, nor the names, qualifications and other information required regarding the members that they intend to appoint to the Board of Directors, as well as the documents specified in the Company's Bylaws and in CVM Resolution 81/221, neither of these documents were delivered until the EGM was called or this Shareholders' Participation Manual/Management Proposal was disclosed.
Despite this, considering the applicable rules of Law no. 6. 404/76 and the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, which require that the call for the EGM must present all the necessary information for the regular exercise of voting rights, especially those provided for in the annexes of CVM Resolution 81; and, even though the Company is going through a particularly challenging moment, making it extremely relevant to continue with the transformation process being implemented by the current management; the Board of Directors has approved a proposal for the slate for the Board of Directors in case of approval of the dismissal of the current Board by the EGM, which will be detailed throughout this manual.
Over the last few months, Oi has been making efforts to renegotiate its debts with its main financial creditors, having hired specialized financial and legal advisors to assist it in this initiative, aiming to analyze all available possibilities for restructuring its liabilities. The ongoing negotiations are being conducted with total transparency for its shareholders, creditors and the market in general.
During this period, despite having completed important steps of its Transformation Process, through the sale of Isolated Production Units - UPIs and the change of its business model, the Company still needs to find solutions for its future sustainability. Aware of the relevance of its role in the Brazilian market, Oi continues to explore all available options to optimize its liquidity, debt profile and thus
1 Such information was sent after the call and promptly disclosed to the market through the Notice to the Shareholders of February 10, 2022.
guarantee the full execution of its long-term Strategic Plan, serving not only its economic and social interests, but also its creditors, shareholders and other stakeholders.
In this sense, Oi tried hard to discuss all the possibilities in the negotiations conducted with the financial creditors on the terms of a restructuring of the Company's financial debts and, although the discussions had advanced, it was not possible to formalize an agreement before the end of the term of protection conferred by the injunctive relief granted by the 7th Corporate Court of Justice of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro. With that, it was necessary to present the request for Judicial Reorganization so that the Company could proceed with the negotiations, in an organized, transparent and collective manner, as disclosed in the Notice to the Market on the last March 2nd.
However, shortly after the new request for judicial reorganization, Oi reached an agreement with its main financial creditors for the restructuring of its financial debt and support for a future judicial reorganization plan that will be presented in due course, aiming to guarantee the preservation of the Company's social function and the continuity of offering services to its customers, within the rules and commitments assumed with the regulatory agencies.
Oi still has important challenges ahead with the development and growth of new sources of income and of its core businesses, especially its fiber optics operation, the leading access provider in several Brazilian states, and the offer of connectivity and ICT services to the B2B market through Oi Soluções.
Therefore, the management understands that the proposed dismissal of the Board of Directors is not in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders, given that the continuity of the ongoing Transformation Process is crucial for the achievement of the Company's objectives.
We thank you for the support you have placed in Oi and its Management, and we reaffirm our intention to continue to work within high ethical standards, with integrity, and in accordance with the principles of transparency, fairness, accountability and corporate responsibility.
Finally, we would like to emphasize that in order to facilitate the investors' understanding of the matters to be deliberated, we have maintained the format of a single document containing the information in the Shareholders' Participation Manual, additional explanations about the matters to be voted on, and the Management Proposal, which are hereby restated under the same terms made available for the Company's AGE called for March 6, 2023, at 2:30 pm
