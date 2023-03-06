Oi S A : EGM (Mar 6, 2023) - Notice of Non-Commencement of EGM.docx

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CONVENED FOR MARCH 06, 2023.
Date, time and place: On March 06, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., to be held exclusively digitally, pursuant to article 5, paragraph 2, item I, and article 28, paragraphs 2 and 3, of CVM Resolution No. 81, of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81"), through the digital platform Ten Meetings ("Digital Platform"), which shall be considered held at the headquarters of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company").
Agenda: (1) Amendment of Article 22 of the Company's Bylaws so that the number of members of the Board of Directors is reduced between 7 (seven) up to 9 (nine) full members; (2) Dismissal of the Company's Board of Directors; (3) In case of approval of item (2) above, the setting of the number of members of the Board of Directors in 9 (nine) members; and (4)In case of approval of item (2) above, the election of the members of the Board of Directors, with a unified mandate of 2 (two years) from the election.
Call Notice: The call notice was published in the newspaper Valor Econômico - National Edition, in the editions dated February 02, 2023, page C7; February 03, 2023, page C3; and February 06, 2023, page B3, as well as on its website, pursuant to the caption and Paragraph 1 of Article 124 of Law No. 6,404/76. All documents and information related to the Agenda were made available to the shareholders on February 02, 2023, in accordance with CVM Resolution 81.
Presiding Board: Eleazar de Carvalho Filho - Chairman.
Attendance: Shareholders representing 14,3% of the common shares, 19,1% of the preferred shares, and therefore, 14,4% of the Company's voting and total capital stock were present, as verified
(i) by the registrations made in the Digital Platform and (ii) by the valid distance voting bulletins received through the Central Depository of B3, by the bookkeeping bank or directly by the Company, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81, as per voting maps disclosed by the Company on March 02 and 5, 2023, not reaching the required quorum to install the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on first call. 6. Notice of Non- Commencement of the Extraordinary General Meeting: In view that the matters on the EGM Agenda are all related to each other and result from a single request made by certain shareholders of the Company, and considering the failure to reach the quorum of shareholders representing at least 2/3 (two thirds) of the Company's share capital with voting rights, pursuant to article 135, caput, of Corporate Law No. 6,404/76, quorum provided for the deliberation of the matter contained in item (1) of the Agenda, nor 1/4 (one quarter) of the voting share capital, under the terms of art. 125 of the Corporation Law, the EGM called for this date was not installed.The Company's management will, in due time, publish a second call for the EGM, in which the EGM will be installed with the presence of any number of shareholders, pursuant to articles 124, §1, item II, and 125, both of the Brazilian Corporation Law.
Closure: There being no further business to address, the present Term of Non Commencement was recorded and signed by the Presiding Board.
