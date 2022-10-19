Oi S A : EGM (November 18, 2022) - Manual for Participation and Management Proposal*
EXTRAORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING
MANUAL FOR PARTICIPATION AND
MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL
NOVEMBER 18, 2022
RIO DE JANEIRO
6
INVITATION
INVITATION
MATTERS TO BE RESOLVED
CALL NOTICE
ANNEXES
ANNEXES
1. MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,
We invite you to attend the next Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), to be held on November 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
In order to encourage and facilitate the participation of the shareholders, the Company decided to hold the EGM 100% digitally, through the digital platform Ten Meetings ("Digital Platform"), as detailed in the Call Notice and throughout this Manual.
The EGM, shall resolve on the proposal for a reverse split of common and preferred shares issued by the Company, which aims, in addition to adjust the price of the shares issued by the Company to an amount equal to or greater than BRL 1.00 per unit, to attract institutional investors and restore liquidity through reallocation in the stock exchange environment of shares resulting from the reverse split of fractions held by inactive shareholders. In addition, the EGM shall resolve upon the merger of three wholly-owned subsidiaries with and into the Company, seeking to optimize and simplify operations, reduce costs related to business management, generate synergies and allow the Company to achieve a more efficient and adequate structure for its transformation process.
The Company informs that it has been continuing its restructuring process foreseen in its Judicial Reorganization Plan, and that it will remain focused on optimizing its capital structure, seeking a better debt profile. From an operational point of view, the Company is in a transition period focused on executing its core business, aiming to increase revenues by expanding services through optical fiber, developing new revenues in verticals such as health, education, and finance, as well as in the corporate market by offering innovative IT solutions through Oi Soluções. Oi is now one of the largest fiber and corporate services companies in the country, and continues to expand its portfolio at an accelerated pace. On the other hand, we remain prioritizing cost reduction.
The Company`s management appreciates the confidence placed in Oi and its Managers, reiterating its intention to continue acting ethically and with integrity and complying with the principles of transparency, equity, accountability and corporate responsibility.
Finally, we would like to emphasize that, in order to make it easier for investors to understand abaut the matters to be resolved, we maintained the format of a single document including the information of the Shareholders Participation Manual, additional explanations on matters to be voted and the Management Proposal.
3. PROCEDURES, GUIDELINES, DEADLINES AND POWER OF ATTORNEY
3.1 PARTICIPATION MODALITIES
Oi's Shareholders may exercise their voting right at the EGM via Distance Voting Bulletin ("BVD") or via Digital Platform.
3.2 BVD: GUIDELINES FOR SUBMISSION
The Shareholders who wish to participate in the EGM may exercise their voting right on the resolutions included in the Agenda by sending a BVD, provided by the Company on its Investor Relations website, as well as on the CVM and B3 websites, along with the other documents to be discussed at the EGM, pursuant to the instructions set forth in the BVD, in accordance with CVM Resolution No. 81 of March 29, 2022 ("CVM Resolution 81").
The Shareholders who chooses to exercise their voting right via BVD may send the respective BVD:
(i) to an authorized service providers; or (ii) directly to the Company; according to instructions below:
3.2.A SENDING THE BVD THROUGH SERVICE PROVIDERS
The Shareholders who chooses to exercise their voting right through BVD by delivering them to the authorized service providers may send them to Banco do Brasil S.A., the bookkeeper of the shares issued by the Company, or to their respective custody agent, in case of a Shareholder who holds shares deposited in a central depositary, in compliance with the rules determined by them, and for such purpose, the Shareholder should verify the procedures established by them, as well as the documents and information required by them for such purpose.
As determined by CVM Resolution No. 81, the Central Depository of B3, upon receiving remote voting instructions from Shareholders through their respective custody agents, shall disregard any divergent instructions regarding the same resolution that may have been issued by the same registration number in the CPF or National Registry of Legal Entities ("CNPJ"), as the case may be.
3.2.B THE SHAREHOLDER SENDS THE BVD DIRECTLY TO THE COMPANY:
Shareholders who choose to exercise their voting right, using the BVD, must forward all documents listed below, into pdf format directly to the Company by November 11, 2022, to the electronic address invest@oi.net.bror deliver them by that date to the Company's Investor Relations Office, addressed to Rua Humberto de Campos, 425, 7º andar, Leblon, CEP 22430-190, Rio de Janeiro/RJ, Brazil.
BVD, duly completed, initialed, and signed; and
Copy of the following documents:
For individuals, a valid official identity document with photo and Shareholder's taxpayer identification number (CPF).
