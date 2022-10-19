Oi S A : EGM (November 18, 2022) - Manual for Participation and Management Proposal*

ANNEX V - Protocol and Justification for the Merger of Paggo Administradora; ANNEX VI - Protocol and Justification for the Merger of Bergamo;

1. MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

We invite you to attend the next Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), to be held on November 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

In order to encourage and facilitate the participation of the shareholders, the Company decided to hold the EGM 100% digitally, through the digital platform Ten Meetings ("Digital Platform"), as detailed in the Call Notice and throughout this Manual.

The EGM, shall resolve on the proposal for a reverse split of common and preferred shares issued by the Company, which aims, in addition to adjust the price of the shares issued by the Company to an amount equal to or greater than BRL 1.00 per unit, to attract institutional investors and restore liquidity through reallocation in the stock exchange environment of shares resulting from the reverse split of fractions held by inactive shareholders. In addition, the EGM shall resolve upon the merger of three wholly-owned subsidiaries with and into the Company, seeking to optimize and simplify operations, reduce costs related to business management, generate synergies and allow the Company to achieve a more efficient and adequate structure for its transformation process.

The Company informs that it has been continuing its restructuring process foreseen in its Judicial Reorganization Plan, and that it will remain focused on optimizing its capital structure, seeking a better debt profile. From an operational point of view, the Company is in a transition period focused on executing its core business, aiming to increase revenues by expanding services through optical fiber, developing new revenues in verticals such as health, education, and finance, as well as in the corporate market by offering innovative IT solutions through Oi Soluções. Oi is now one of the largest fiber and corporate services companies in the country, and continues to expand its portfolio at an accelerated pace. On the other hand, we remain prioritizing cost reduction.

The Company`s management appreciates the confidence placed in Oi and its Managers, reiterating its intention to continue acting ethically and with integrity and complying with the principles of transparency, equity, accountability and corporate responsibility.

Finally, we would like to emphasize that, in order to make it easier for investors to understand abaut the matters to be resolved, we maintained the format of a single document including the information of the Shareholders Participation Manual, additional explanations on matters to be voted and the Management Proposal.

Sincerely,

RODRIGO MODESTO DE ABREU ELEAZAR DE CARVALHO FILHO Chief Executive Officer Chairman of the Board of Directors

