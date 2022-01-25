Oi S A : EGM - Summary Voting Chart

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company"), pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 481/09 ("ICVM 481"), as amended, discloses to its shareholders and the market in general, the summary voting chart from the remote voting bulletin (Bookkeeping Agent) for the purpose of exercising voting rights at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (Assembleia Geral Extraordinária - "AGE") to be held on January 27, 2022.
The Company clarifies that the exercise of such voting right via the completion and delivery of a remote voting bulletin does not prohibit attendance at the AGE and exercise of the vote in-person, in which case the AGE Board will disregard the remote voting instruction, pursuant to Article 21-W, paragraph 5, item I, of CVM Instruction No. 481.
The Company emphasizes that it will carry out verification of the shareholding position as is customarily conducted for its General Shareholders' Meetings to confirm the shareholding positions of the shareholders that choose to exercise their vote by completing and delivering a remote voting bulletin, taking into account, for the purpose of computation of such votes, the most recent position of each shareholder as available to the Company (or, if not unavailable, the shareholding position as provided by the depositary agent of the Company's shares, pursuant to Article 21-T, item II, section "a" of CVM Instruction No. 481).
The Company also warns that the information contained in the summary voting chart (Bookkeeping Agent) published may not represent the results of the votes with respect to the matters that will be submitted for deliberation at the AGE, according to the Call Notice published on January 05, 2022, considering that such summary voting chart comprises only the votes cast by remote voting.
Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2022.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Cristiane Barretto Sales
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Summary Voting Chart (Bookkeeping Agent)
Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting - January 27, 2022 at 11 a.m
Company
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Process Number
3782
Meeting Type
Extraordinary
Meeting Date
January 27, 2022
Meeting Time
11 a.m.
On-line Voting
January 05, 2022
On-line Voting
January 21, 2022
* Total number of shares per deliberation" includes all types of shares.
Start Date
End Date
Deliberation
Type of Deliberation
Status of the
Voting Position
Total number of shares per
Total number of
Total number of
Code
Deliberation
deliberation (consolidating all
Common Shares per
Preferred Shares per
types of shares - including
deliberation
deliberation
ADRs)
1
Simple Deliberations
Active
Approve
181,294,035
181,294,035
0
2
Simple Deliberations
Active
Approve
181,294,035
181,294,035
0
3
Simple Deliberations
Active
Approve
181,294,035
181,294,035
0
4
Simple Deliberations
Active
Approve
181,294,035
181,294,035
0
5
Simple Deliberations
Active
Approve
181,294,035
181,294,035
0
6
Simple Deliberations
Active
Approve
181,294,035
181,294,035
0
Distance Voting Ballot´s items:
Item 1 - Consideration and resolution on the issuance, by the Company, of the declaration required by Anatel (the National Telecommunications Agency) for the merger of Oi Móvel S.A - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi Móvel") with and into the Company as provided for in the Judicial Reorganization Plan.
Item 2 - Ratification of the appointment and engagement of the specialized company Meden Consultoria Empresarial Ltda. ("Meden"), responsible for preparing the valuation report, at book value, of Oi Móvels shareholders equity, to be incorporated to the Companys shareholders equity (the "Valuation Report").
Item 3 - Evaluation and resolution on the valuation report prepared by Meden, for the purposes of the merger of Oi Móvel by the Company.
Item 4 - Examination, discussion and resolution on the Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Oi Móvel S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization with and into Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, including all its attachments ("Protocol and Justification of the Merger"), which establishes the terms and conditions of the merger of Oi Móvel with and into the Company (the "Merger").
Item 5 - Resolution on the Merger proposal, pursuant to the Protocol and Justification of the Merger and pursuant to article 227 of the Law No. 6,404, enacted on December 15, 1976 (the "Brazilian Corporation Law").
Item 6 - Authorization for the Companys management to practice all acts necessary to effect the Merger.
