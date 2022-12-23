Oi S A : EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 344th BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON DECEMBER 14, 2022

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

CNPJ/ME 76.535.764/0001-43

NIRE 33.30029520-8

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 344th BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD

ON DECEMBER 14, 2022

As Secretary of the Board of Directors Meeting, I CERTIFY that item (13) "Sale of property in Gramado/RS" of the Minutes of the 344th Meeting of the Board of Directors of Oi S.A.- In Judicial Reorganization held on December 14, 2022, at10:00 a.m., by videoconference, pursuant to article 29, paragraph 1 of the Company's bylaws, reads as follows:

"Finally, regarding item (13) EXTRA AGENDA, the Board members unanimously approved the proposal for the sale of the Company's property located in Gramado/RS, at Rua Madre Verônica, 87, with a land area of 1,080m2 and built area of 1,202m2, under the terms and conditions presented and described in the support material. The real estate valuation reports carried out and the proposal presented by the buyer were made available for consultation. Finally, it was highlighted that the transaction is subject to approval by ANATEL (or any other body essential for approving the transaction), in addition to other conditions precedent usual in this type of sale."

The totality of the members of the Board of Directors were present in the meeting and signing members Mr. Eleazar de Carvalho Filho (Chairman), Mr. Marcos Grodetzky, Mr., Mr. Henrique José Fernandes Luz, Mr. Paulino do Rego Barros Jr., Ms. Claudia Quintella Woods, Mr. Armando Lins Netto, Mr. Mateus Affonso Bandeira, Ms. Maria Helena dos Santos F. Santana e Mr. Raphael Manhães Martins.

Rio de Janeiro, December 14, 2022.

Luciene Sherique Antaki

Secretary of the Meeting