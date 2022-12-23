Advanced search
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2022-12-23 pm EST
0.5200 BRL   -5.45%
12/19Oi S.A.(BOVESPA:OIBR3) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
12/15Brazil's Oi exits bankruptcy protection after more than 6 years; shares jump
RE
12/12Oi S A : CVM 358 - Company, Subsidiaries and Affiliates - November/22*
PU
Oi S A : EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 344th BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON DECEMBER 14, 2022

12/23/2022 | 06:03pm EST
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

CNPJ/ME 76.535.764/0001-43

NIRE 33.30029520-8

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 344th BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD

ON DECEMBER 14, 2022

As Secretary of the Board of Directors Meeting, I CERTIFY that item (13) "Sale of property in Gramado/RS" of the Minutes of the 344th Meeting of the Board of Directors of Oi S.A.- In Judicial Reorganization held on December 14, 2022, at10:00 a.m., by videoconference, pursuant to article 29, paragraph 1 of the Company's bylaws, reads as follows:

"Finally, regarding item (13) EXTRA AGENDA, the Board members unanimously approved the proposal for the sale of the Company's property located in Gramado/RS, at Rua Madre Verônica, 87, with a land area of 1,080m2 and built area of 1,202m2, under the terms and conditions presented and described in the support material. The real estate valuation reports carried out and the proposal presented by the buyer were made available for consultation. Finally, it was highlighted that the transaction is subject to approval by ANATEL (or any other body essential for approving the transaction), in addition to other conditions precedent usual in this type of sale."

The totality of the members of the Board of Directors were present in the meeting and signing members Mr. Eleazar de Carvalho Filho (Chairman), Mr. Marcos Grodetzky, Mr., Mr. Henrique José Fernandes Luz, Mr. Paulino do Rego Barros Jr., Ms. Claudia Quintella Woods, Mr. Armando Lins Netto, Mr. Mateus Affonso Bandeira, Ms. Maria Helena dos Santos F. Santana e Mr. Raphael Manhães Martins.

Rio de Janeiro, December 14, 2022.

Luciene Sherique Antaki

Secretary of the Meeting

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 23:01:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 726 M 2 870 M 2 870 M
Net income 2022 -1 548 M -302 M -302 M
Net Debt 2022 17 629 M 3 436 M 3 436 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 183 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 11 225
Free-Float 85,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,55 BRL
Average target price 1,34 BRL
Spread / Average Target 144%
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Cristiane Barretto Sales Chief Financial Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Renata Bertele Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OI S.A.-57.81%230
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-27.29%160 895
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED11.11%142 440
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.31%99 871
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.22%98 677
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-25.05%56 024