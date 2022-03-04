Oi S A : Excerpt Of Item 4 Of The Minutes Of The 320th Board Of Directors Meeting Held On February 22, 2022.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization CNPJ/ME 76 .535. 764/0001 -43 NIRE 33. 30029520 - 8 PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY EXCERPT OF ITEM 4 OF THE MINUTES OF THE 320th BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON FEBRUARY 22, 2022 . As Secretary of the Board of Directors Meeting, I CERTIFY that item (4) "ILP - capital increase (2nd vesting of the 1st grant) " of the Minutes of the 320th Meeting of the Board of Directors of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization held on February 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., by video conference, under the terms of article 29, paragraph 1 of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization's ("Company") Bylaws, reads as follows: "As to item (4) of the Agenda, initially, the presence of the Fiscal Council's representative, Mr. Alvaro Bandeira, was registered. Then, the Directors were informed about the fulfillment of the performance conditions in relation to the 2nd vesting of the 1st grant of shares of the Long -Term Incentive Plan based on shares issued by the Company for Executives ("Long-Term Incentive Plan") in effect. Then, for the reasons described in the documentation presented, in particular the lack of treasury shares available for the purposes of the Plan and that the use of cash at this time for the purpose of a possible share repurchase is not in the best interests of the Company, the terms of the Capital Increase proposal were presented, for private subscription, within the limit of the authorized capital, in the amount of R$ 4,572,699.60 (four million, five hun dred and seventy-two thousand, six hundred and ninety-nine reais and sixty cents) ("Capital Increase"), through the capitalization of the credits held by the beneficiaries of the Long -Term Incentive Plan, arising from the respective Executive Stock Grant Agreements 2019 to 2021 entered into between the Company and the beneficiaries ( "Credits", "Beneficiaries" and "Contracts", respectively). After analyzing and discussing the matter, and in view of the favorable opinion of the Company's Fiscal Council, the C apital Increase proposal was unanimously approved by the present members of the Board of Directors. The Capital Increase will be carried out through the issuance of 4,813,368 (four million, eight hundred and thirteen thousand, three hundred and sixty -eight) new common shares, all registered and without par value, subscribed and paid in through the capitalization of the Credits, by the price of R$ 0.95 (ninety -five cents) per share. The amount of the Capital Increase will be fully allocated to the Company's capital reserve, there being, therefore, no change in the current value of the Company's capital stock of R$ 32,538,937,370.00 (thirty-two billion, five

hundred and thirty-eight million , nine hundred and thirty -seven thousand, three hundred and seventy reais), divided into 6,445,310,218 (six billion, four hundred and forty-five million, three hundred and ten thousand, two hundred and eighteen) common shares and 157,727,241 (one hundred and fifty seven million, seven hundred and twenty-seven thousand, two hundred and forty -one) preferred shares, all registered and without par value. The issue price of R$ 0.95 (ninety- five cents) was fixed based on article 170, §1, item III, of Law No. 6,404/76 ("Corporate Law"), without unjustified dilution, based on on the weighted average by volume of the quotation of the Company's common shares in the 30 (thirty) trading sessions prior to the date of approval of the Capital Increase, a criterion that best adapts to the current reality of the Company, considering that the common shares issued by Company are liquid and have dispersion in the market. As it is a capital increase through the capitalization of credits, the shares issued as a result of the Capital Increase may be subscribed by the Company's shareholders, through the exercise of the preemptive right, making the payment in cash, in national currency, for a minimum period of 30 (thirty) consecutive days, as per notice to shareholders that will inform the beginni ng of the period for exercise ("Preemption Period") and the other conditions for exercising the preemptive right ("Notice to Shareholders" ), when the date on which the shares will be traded ex-subscription rights wil l also be informed ("Cut-off Date"). In case of exercise of the preemptive right by the Company's shareholders, the number of shares to be subscribed by the Beneficiaries will be reduced by the corresponding amount and the amounts paid by them will be delivered to the Beneficiaries, proportionally, in accordance with the provisions of art. 171, §2, of the Corporate Law. Each one share, common or preferred, issued by the Company on the Cut-off Date shall grant the right to subscribe to 0.0008086483 new common share issued by the Company within the scope of the Capital Increase. The holders of subscription rights held in custody at the Central Depository of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") must exercise the respective subscription rights through their custody agents and in accordance with the rules stipulated by the custody agents and by the Central Depository, while the holders of subscription rights in custody with Banco do Brasil will obs erve the procedures and rules established by it. The holders of preemptive rights for the subscription of the shares object of the Capital Increase may freely assign them to third parties. As this is a Capital Increase through the capitalization of credits , any remaining shares not subscribed during the Preference Period will be delivered directly to the Beneficiaries. All new shares will be subscribed and paid in by the Beneficiaries holding the Credits and/or by the Company's shareholders who have exercised their preemptive rights, as the case may be, which is why the Capital Increase will be fully subscribed and there will be no new meeting of this Board of Directors to ratify the Capital Increase. The directors also ratified the amendment to the Grant Agreements entered into with the Beneficiary Executives