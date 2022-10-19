Oi S A : Extract of Itens (2) and (3) of The Minutes of the 288th Board of Directors Meeting held on October 14

OI S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

Federal Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.30029520-8

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

EXTRACT OF THE ITEM 2 AND 3 OF THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL

HELD ON OCTOBER 14, 2022.

As secretary of the meeting of the Fiscal Council, I hereby CERTIFY that the items 2 ("Reverse split of Oi shares") and 3 ("To opine about the management proposal to be submitted to the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") regarding the merger of BrT Card Serviços Financeiros Ltda. ("BrT Card"), Paggo Administradora Ltda. ("Paggo Administradora") and Bérgamo Participações Ltda ("Bérgamo" and, jointly with BrT Card and Paggo Administradora, "Merged Companies") with and into the Company, pursuant to the Protocols and Justification of the Merger of BrT Card, Paggo Administradora and Bérgamo into Oi and the appraisal report, at book value, of the net equity of Merged Companies to be merged into the Company.") of the agenda of the meeting of the Fiscal Council of Oi S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization held on October 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., by videoconference, pursuant to article 42, paragraph 3, of the Company´s Bylaws, reads as follows:

"Turning to item (2) of the Agenda, Mr. Luis Carlos Plaster recalled the history of the topic and, as agreed at the last meeting of this Fiscal Council, presented a proposal to carry out a reverse split of all common and preferred shares issued by the Company, in the proportion of 50:1, so that each lot of fifty (50) shares of each type shall be grouped into a single share of the same type. Mr. Luis Carlos Plaster explained the Company's assessment of the proposed proportion and clarified that the American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") would not be subject to the reverse split, so that the parities of the ADSs with the local shares will be adjusted in order to maintain the total number of ADSs. As a result, each common share will represent 10 (ten) ON ADSs (1:10), while one preferred share will be equal to fifty (50) PN ADSs (1:50). After clarifying the issues raised by the Board Members, they considered that there are no more requests for postponement to resolve this situation and unanimously voted in favor of the proposed reverse split of shares issued by the Company, and the consequent change in the number of shares in that the Company's capital stock is divided, under the terms presented, with the adoption of all necessary measures for the realization of the reverse split and its submission to the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting. The abstention of fiscal council member Cristiane do Amaral Mendonça (who considers that a grouping factor of 5:1 would be preferable) was recorded.".

"In relation to item (3) of the Agenda it was noted the presence of Mr. Antonio Luiz Feijo Nicolau, representative of Meden, responsible for the preparation of the appraisal reports of Merger of BrT Card Serviços Financeiros Ltda. ("BrT Card"), Paggo Administradora Ltda. ("Paggo Administradora") and Bérgamo Participações Ltda ("Bérgamo" and, jointly with BrT Card and Paggo Administradora, "Merged Companies"). Subsequently, Mr. Antonio Carlos Correa Neto presented the proposal of merger of BrT Card, Paggo Administradora and Bérgamo with and into the Company with the objective of optimizing the administrative and financial organization, reducing operating costs and the flow of information between the Oi Companies, allowing the obtaining a more efficient and adequate structure for its transformation process. Mr. Antonio Carlos also clarified that the mergers proposed herein will not result in an increase or decrease of the Company's net equit, given that all the shares issued by the Merged Companies are or will be (in the case of Paggo Administradora) held by Oi and that the Company already has the consolidated