Oi S A : Material Fact - Blow Out from discussions with Creditors

Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial CNPJ/ME No. 76.535.764/0001-43 NIRE 33.3.0029520-8 Publicly-Held Company MATERIAL FACT Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial ("Oi" or "Company"), in accordance with Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6.404/1976 and the provisions of CVM Resolution No. 44/21, and further to the Material Fact dated October 27, 2022 hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has entered into confidentiality agreements ("Confidentiality Agreements") with (i) certain holders of 10%/12% Senior PIK Toggle Notes due in 2025 issued by Oi, on July 27, 2018, and guaranteed, jointly and severally, by Telemar Norte Leste S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial, Oi Móvel S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial, Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief U.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial and Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V. - Em Recuperação Judicial ("Noteholders" and "Notes"); and (ii) certain holders of credits against the Company, deriving from Export Credit Agencies (such holders, the "ECAs" and such credits, the "ECAs Credits"), as well as with their respective legal and financial advisors ("Representatives"), for the purpose of sharing certain non-public material information ("Confidential Information") in the context of discussions and negotiations involving a potential renegotiation of certain debts of the Company, aiming to optimize its liquidity and indebtedness ("Oi's Financial Restructuring"). Upon the execution of the Confidentiality Agreements, the Company's representatives and their legal and financial advisors (the "Company's Representatives") held meetings in person or by telephone with the Noteholders, ECAs and their Representatives to discuss Oi's Financial Restructuring. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Confidentiality Agreements, the Company has agreed with the Noteholders and ECAs' requirements to make public, after a period set forth in the Confidentiality Agreements, certain Confidential Information provided by the Company to the Noteholders, ECAs and their Representatives regarding Oi's Financial Restructuring ("Materials"). The Materials consist of presentations prepared by the Company with financial information and the Company's proposed terms and conditions for the eventual

implementation of Oi's Financial Restructuring, which, after discussions and negotiations with the Noteholders, ECAs and their Representatives, resulted in two draft term sheets being prepared and presented by the Company to the ECAs, Noteholders and their Representatives, the most recent of which ("Proposal") together with the Materials can be found in the following link: https://ri.oi.com.br/en/financial-information/cvm-sec-filings/. No definitive agreement on the Proposal has been reached at this point, and, therefore, the parties intend to continue discussions about Oi's Financial Restructuring. All information contained in the Materials and the Proposal is accurate on the date of delivery to the respective interested parties, has not been updated since the date of delivery and shall not be used for any purpose. The information included in this Material Fact, the Proposal and the Materials made available are being made public to comply with the Company's disclosure obligations provided for in the Confidentiality Agreements. The Company intends to continue the negotiations with its main creditors, including the Noteholders and the ECAs in order to optimize its liquidity and indebtedness, in compliance with its strategic plan, and will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any development regarding the subject matter of this Material Fact. Rio de Janeiro, December 31, 2022. Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial Cristiane Barretto Sales Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Material Fact contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements of Oi's beliefs and expectations, business strategies, future synergies, cost savings, future costs and future liquidity, are considered forward-looking statements. The words "will", "shall", "would", "should", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "targets", "purpose", "projects", "forecasts" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There is no guarantee that the expected events, tendencies or expected results will actually occur. Such statements reflect the current view of Oi's management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on several assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, corporate approvals, operating factors and other factors. Any changes in such assumptions or