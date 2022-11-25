Oi S A : Material Fact - CPPIB Investment in V.tal

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayers' (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

CPPIB Investment in V.tal

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in accordance with Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 44/21, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, binding agreements were executed for a capital increase in V.tal - Rede Neutra de Telecomunicações S.A. ("V.tal"), an investee of the Company, in the amount of R$2.5 billion, at an issue price of R$1.42 and fraction per share, 13% higher than the issue price adopted in V.tal's capital increase carried out in June 21, 2022. The capital increase will be subscribed and paid-upin cash by BTG Pactual Infraco Master Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia ("FIP Master") with funds from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, an independent organization with a global portfolio of CAD$529 billion ("CPPIB").

The funds obtained from the capital increase will be used by V.tal for the deployment of fiber optic internet in new sites and the execution of selected acquisitions, as well as the development of new business lines related mainly to digital infrastructure.

As a result of V.tal's capital increase, the Company's interest in its voting and total capital will be approximately 34.12%. In addition, Oi will benefit from the strengthening of the financial position and investment capacity of its investee, enabling the implementation of its Strategic Plan, with a focus on accelerating revenues from core businesses.

Rio de Janeiro, November 25, 2022.