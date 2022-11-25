Advanced search
    OIBR4

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2022-11-24 pm EST
0.5300 BRL   +6.00%
Oi S A : Material Fact - CPPIB Investment in V.tal
PU
Oi S A : EGM (Dec 1, 2022) - Manual for Participation and Management Proposal
PU
Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation from the Position of Member of the Company's Board of Directors
PU
Oi S A : Material Fact - CPPIB Investment in V.tal

11/25/2022 | 07:24am EST
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayers' (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

CPPIB Investment in V.tal

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in accordance with Paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 44/21, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, binding agreements were executed for a capital increase in V.tal - Rede Neutra de Telecomunicações S.A. ("V.tal"), an investee of the Company, in the amount of R$2.5 billion, at an issue price of R$1.42 and fraction per share, 13% higher than the issue price adopted in V.tal's capital increase carried out in June 21, 2022. The capital increase will be subscribed and paid-upin cash by BTG Pactual Infraco Master Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia ("FIP Master") with funds from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, an independent organization with a global portfolio of CAD$529 billion ("CPPIB").

The funds obtained from the capital increase will be used by V.tal for the deployment of fiber optic internet in new sites and the execution of selected acquisitions, as well as the development of new business lines related mainly to digital infrastructure.

As a result of V.tal's capital increase, the Company's interest in its voting and total capital will be approximately 34.12%. In addition, Oi will benefit from the strengthening of the financial position and investment capacity of its investee, enabling the implementation of its Strategic Plan, with a focus on accelerating revenues from core businesses.

Rio de Janeiro, November 25, 2022.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 12:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
