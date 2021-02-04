Oi S A : Material Fact - Exclusivity Agreement

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.30029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in accordance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, and in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on January 25, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in light of the conditions of the binding offer for the partial acquisition of the InfraCo UPI that was made jointly by Globenet Cabos Submarinos S.A., BTG Pactual Economia Real Fundo de Investimento em Participações Multiestratégia and other investment funds managed or controlled by companies that are members of the BTG Group (the "Offer" and the "Tenderers"), the Company entered into an Exclusivity Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Tenderers on this date, for a limited period of time, with the purpose of negotiating the terms and conditions, as well as the documents and exhibits regarding the Offer exclusively with the Tenderers.

The Agreement is intended to provide certainty and expeditiousness to ongoing negotiations among the parties and to enable Oi, if the negotiations of the conditions and documents among the parties are satisfactorily concluded, to grant to the Tenderers the right to top other proposals received in the competitive process for the sale of the InfraCo UPI, pursuant to Clause 5.3.9.4.6. of the Amendment to the Judicial Reorganization Plan, which was ratified by the 7th Corporate Court of the Capital District of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

The Agreement will be initially effective until March 6, 2021 and will be automatically extended for an additional period of thirty (30) days, unless otherwise indicated by any of the parties.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any development regarding the subject matter of this Material Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, February 4, 2021.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer