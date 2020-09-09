Oi S A : Material Fact - Mobile UPI Exclusivity Agreement (349 Kb)

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Approval of the Amendment to the Judicial Reorganization Plan

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), pursuant to Article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404/76 and to the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and in addition to the Material Facts dated June 15, 2020 and August 13, 2020 and to the Notice to the Market dated August 12, 2020, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the creditors of the Company and its subsidiaries Oi Móvel S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, Telemar Norte Leste S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, Portugal Telecom International Finance BV - In Judicial Reorganization and Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief U.A. - In Judicial Reorganization (together, the "Reorganization Entities"), at the General Creditors' Meeting regularly convened, approved the Amendment to the Reorganization Entities' Judicial Reorganization Plan (the "Amendment to the JRP"), including negotiated changes, pursuant to Article 45 of Law No. 11,101/2005. The Amendment to the JRP will be submitted for the approval of the 7th Corporate Court of the District of the Capital of Rio de Janeiro (the "JR Court"), under the terms of the law.

The Board of Executive Officers believes that the approved Amendment to the JRP serves all stakeholders in a balanced manner and guarantees the operational viability, greater financial flexibility and efficiency and the sustainability of the Reorganization Entities, by implementing the Judicial Reorganization Plan and the Transformation Strategic Plan, repositioning Company and creating value for all its stakeholders.

The entirety of the approved Amendment to the JRP will be available to the shareholders at the Company's headquarters and for download on its website (www.oi.com.br/ri) and also on the website of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice (www.tjrj.jus.br) as soon as it is filed with the JR Court by the Judicial Administrator for the Court's approval, together with the minutes of the Reorganization Entities' General Creditors' Meeting held on this date and with the material