OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
Oi S A : Material Fact - Mobile UPI Exclusivity Agreement (349 Kb)

09/09/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Approval of the Amendment to the Judicial Reorganization Plan

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), pursuant to Article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404/76 and to the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and in addition to the Material Facts dated June 15, 2020 and August 13, 2020 and to the Notice to the Market dated August 12, 2020, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the creditors of the Company and its subsidiaries Oi Móvel S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, Telemar Norte Leste S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, Portugal Telecom International Finance BV - In Judicial Reorganization and Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief U.A. - In Judicial Reorganization (together, the "Reorganization Entities"), at the General Creditors' Meeting regularly convened, approved the Amendment to the Reorganization Entities' Judicial Reorganization Plan (the "Amendment to the JRP"), including negotiated changes, pursuant to Article 45 of Law No. 11,101/2005. The Amendment to the JRP will be submitted for the approval of the 7th Corporate Court of the District of the Capital of Rio de Janeiro (the "JR Court"), under the terms of the law.

The Board of Executive Officers believes that the approved Amendment to the JRP serves all stakeholders in a balanced manner and guarantees the operational viability, greater financial flexibility and efficiency and the sustainability of the Reorganization Entities, by implementing the Judicial Reorganization Plan and the Transformation Strategic Plan, repositioning Company and creating value for all its stakeholders.

The entirety of the approved Amendment to the JRP will be available to the shareholders at the Company's headquarters and for download on its website (www.oi.com.br/ri) and also on the website of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice (www.tjrj.jus.br) as soon as it is filed with the JR Court by the Judicial Administrator for the Court's approval, together with the minutes of the Reorganization Entities' General Creditors' Meeting held on this date and with the material

presented during the Meeting. Copies of this material will also be available on the CVM's Empresas.NET System (www.cvm.gov.br), in addition to the website of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br). An English translation will also be sent, as soon as possible, to the US Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Form 6-K, also after the aforementioned filing of the Amendment to the JRP with the JR Court.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of the development of the matter addressed in this Material Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, September 8, 2020.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 04:14:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 18 756 M 3 499 M 3 499 M
Net income 2020 -7 059 M -1 317 M -1 317 M
Net Debt 2020 21 688 M 4 045 M 4 045 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,65x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 252 M 2 102 M 2 099 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 15 003
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,02 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.145.53%2 102
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.35%250 269
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.85%85 086
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-13.33%82 894
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-3.44%51 878
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.34%39 114
