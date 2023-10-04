Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayers' (CNPJ/MF) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404/76 ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), and CVM Resolution No. 44/21, and in continuity of the Material Facts of 4.20.2022, 8.15.2022, 9.19.2022 and 10.04.2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the arbitration chamber court approved an agreement between Oi, TIM S.A. ("TIM"), Telefônica Brasil S.A. ("Telefônica") and Claro S.A. ("Claro", together with TIM and Telefônica, "Buyers") regarding the amount of the Post-Closing Adjustment and, consequently, the final amount of the Mobile Assets UPI's purchase price.

After the Post-Closing Adjustment, the total amount owed to Oi for the acquisition of the Mobile Assets UPI is R$15,198,497,810.50 (value with reference to the closing date). On the closing date of the transaction, on April 20, 2022, Oi received R$ 14,474,759,819.53 and was today entitled to withdraw the amount of R$ 723,737,990.98 which, plus its respective accumulated interest up to the withdrawal date, amounts to R$821,418,121.47. The closing date amount corresponds to half of the amount deposited by the Buyers in the Judicial Recovery Court and transferred under the responsibility of the arbitration proceeding. The remaining amount deposited, plus any income accruing up to the date of payment, shall be withdrawn by the Buyers.

As a result of the agreement regarding the Post-Closing Adjustment, all pending disputes and matters between Oi and the Buyers related to the determination of the purchase price of the Mobile Assets UPI, including the arbitration proceeding initiated by the Buyers to discuss the dispute between the parties regarding the Post-Closing Adjustment and the incident case that ordered the judicial deposit of the Retained Amount by the Buyers, will be terminated.

Rio de Janeiro, October 4, 2023.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer