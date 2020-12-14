Oi S A : Material Fact - Result of the Competitive Procurement Procedure for the Sale of the Mobile Assets UPI (210 Kb)

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Result of the Competitive Procurement Procedure for the Sale

of the Mobile Assets UPI

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in compliance with Article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6.404/1976 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in accordance with the information disclosed in the Material Facts dated September 7, 2020 and September 8, 2020 and with the Amendment to the Judicial Reorganization Plan ratified by the 7th Corporate Court of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro (the "Judicial Reorganization Court") on October 5, 2020 (the "Amendment to the JRP"):