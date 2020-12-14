Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Oi S.A.    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oi S A : Material Fact - Result of the Competitive Procurement Procedure for the Sale of the Mobile Assets UPI (210 Kb)

12/14/2020 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Result of the Competitive Procurement Procedure for the Sale

of the Mobile Assets UPI

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in compliance with Article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6.404/1976 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in accordance with the information disclosed in the Material Facts dated September 7, 2020 and September 8, 2020 and with the Amendment to the Judicial Reorganization Plan ratified by the 7th Corporate Court of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro (the "Judicial Reorganization Court") on October 5, 2020 (the "Amendment to the JRP"):

  1. On this date, the Judicial Reorganization Court held the hearing for the opening of closed bids submitted under the competitive procurement process for the sale of the Mobile Assets UPI, in the form and under the terms set forth in the Amendment to the JRP and in the Mobile Assets UPI Notice;
  2. During the bid hearing, there was only one closed proposal for the acquisition of the Mobile Assets UPI, which was presented jointly by Telefônica Brasil S.A., TIM S.A. and Claro S.A. (the "Bidders"), in the exact terms and conditions of the binding offer for the acquisition of the Mobile Assets UPI presented by the Bidders, in the amount of R$ 16.5 billion, of which R$ 756 million refer to transition services to be provided to the Bidders by Oi for up to 12 months, in addition to the commitment to enter into long-term agreements with Oi for the performance of services of transmission capacity, under "take or pay" modality, the net present value (NPV) of which, calculated for the purposes of and pursuant to the Amendment to the JRP, is R$ 819 million. Such amounts shall be paid in cash, in accordance with the terms and conditions provided for in the respective binding offer and in the respective Share Purchase and Sale Agreement set out in Attachment 5.3.9.1 of the Amendment to the JRP;
  1. Due to the fact that a single closed proposal for the acquisition of the Mobile Assets UPI was presented, the Judicial Reorganization Court ratified the offer presented by the Bidders as the winner of the competitive procurement process for the sale of the Mobile Assets UPI, after the favorable manifestation of the Government Attorney's Office of the State of Rio de Janeiro and of the Judicial Administrator;
  2. As provided for in the Mobile Assets UPI Notice, the respective Share Purchase and Sale Agreement will be executed with the Bidders, with the effective completion of the transfer of shares subject to compliance with the conditions provided for in such agreement, among which the prior consent of the Brazilian Telecommunications Agency (Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações - ANATEL) and the approval of the purchase and sale of shares by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE).

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about the development of the matters covered by this Material Fact.

Rio de Janeiro, December 14, 2020.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:34:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about OI S.A.
05:35pOI S A : Material Fact - Result of the Competitive Procurement Procedure for the..
PU
01:39pBrazil's TIM, Telefonica and Claro win Oi mobile assets in $3.2 bln bid
RE
06:39aOI S A : Notice to the Market - Execution of the Purchase and Sale Agreement for..
PU
12/07OI S A : Notice to the Market - Consultancy Egon Zehnder (112 Kb)
PU
12/07OI S A : Notice to the Market - Consultancy Egon Zehnder
PU
12/04OI S A : Extract of Itens (5) and (6) of The Minutes of the 269th Board of Direc..
PU
11/30OI S A : 3Q20 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
11/30OI S A : Material Fact - Transaction Agreement entered into with Anatel
PU
11/27OI S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Official Letter (297 Kb)
PU
11/27OI S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Material Equity Interest - VIC DT..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 932 M 3 694 M 3 694 M
Net income 2020 -8 687 M -1 695 M -1 695 M
Net Debt 2020 20 105 M 3 923 M 3 923 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14 227 M 2 778 M 2 776 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 15 003
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,25 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marcos Grodetzky Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.164.23%2 820
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-1.71%249 734
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.34.36%130 271
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-3.26%92 604
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.76%84 334
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY3.93%56 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ