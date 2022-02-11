Oi S A : Minutes Of The 317 Meeting Of The Board Of Directors On February 02, 2022

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.30029520-8

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

MINUTES OF THE 317 MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ON FEBRUARY 02, 2022

DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On February 02, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., by deliberative circuit under the terms of article 29, paragraph 1 of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization's ("Oi" or the "Company") Bylaws.

CALL NOTICE: Call notice made by individual messages to the Board Members, under the terms to article 28, paragraph 1 of the Company's Bylaws.

ATTENDANCE: All the members of the Board of Directors were present and signed below. Mr. Rodrigo Abreu, Ms. Cristiane Barretto Sales, Mr. Rogério Takayanagi, Mr. Thalles Paixão, Mr. Ricardo Goulart and Ms. Daniella Geszikter Ventura, all representatives of the Company, also attended the meeting.

IV. MEETING BOARD: Chairman of the meeting: Mr. Eleazar de Carvalho Fillho; Secretary

of the meeting: Ms. Luciene Sherique Antaki.

AGENDA: (1) Change in the Executive Board.

VI. RESOLUTIONS: After the meeting was installed by the Chairman of the Board, in relation to item (1) of the Agenda, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to terminate, on this date, the term of office of Mr. José Claudio Moreira Gonçalves as Executive Officer without specific designation by the Company, due to its his new position in a subsidiary of the Company, observing the recommendations of the People, Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee at the meeting held on January 24, 2022. The Board Members expressed their gratitude to Mr. José Claudio Moreira Gonçalves, recognizing his important contributions, dedication and delivery over the nearly 22 years he worked with the Company.

VII. CLOSING: With nothing further to discuss, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, and these minutes were drawn up, read and approved. These minutes have been signed by the present members of the Board of Directors and by the Secretary. (a.a) Eleazar de Carvalho Filho (Chairman), Marcos Grodetzky, Roger Solé Rafols, Henrique José Fernandes Luz, Maria Helena dos Santos F. Santana, Paulino do Rego Barros Jr., Claudia Quintella Woods, Luís Maria Viana Palha da Silva, Armando Lins Netto, Mateus Affonso Bandeira and Raphael Manhães Martins.

This is a precise copy of the original minutes drawn up in the appropriate book.

Rio de Janeiro, February 02, 2022.

Luciene Sherique Antaki

Secretary of the Meeting

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Minutes of the 317 Meeting of the Board of Directors

On February 02, 2022.