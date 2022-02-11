Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Oi S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oi S A : Minutes Of The 317 Meeting Of The Board Of Directors On February 02, 2022

02/11/2022 | 04:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.30029520-8

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

MINUTES OF THE 317 MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ON FEBRUARY 02, 2022

  1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On February 02, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., by deliberative circuit under the terms of article 29, paragraph 1 of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization's ("Oi" or the "Company") Bylaws.
  1. CALL NOTICE: Call notice made by individual messages to the Board Members, under the terms to article 28, paragraph 1 of the Company's Bylaws.
  1. ATTENDANCE: All the members of the Board of Directors were present and signed below. Mr. Rodrigo Abreu, Ms. Cristiane Barretto Sales, Mr. Rogério Takayanagi, Mr. Thalles Paixão, Mr. Ricardo Goulart and Ms. Daniella Geszikter Ventura, all representatives of the Company, also attended the meeting.

IV. MEETING BOARD: Chairman of the meeting: Mr. Eleazar de Carvalho Fillho; Secretary

of the meeting: Ms. Luciene Sherique Antaki.

  1. AGENDA: (1) Change in the Executive Board.

VI. RESOLUTIONS: After the meeting was installed by the Chairman of the Board, in relation to item (1) of the Agenda, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to terminate, on this date, the term of office of Mr. José Claudio Moreira Gonçalves as Executive Officer without specific designation by the Company, due to its his new position in a subsidiary of the Company, observing the recommendations of the People, Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee at the meeting held on January 24, 2022. The Board Members expressed their gratitude to Mr. José Claudio Moreira Gonçalves, recognizing his important contributions, dedication and delivery over the nearly 22 years he worked with the Company.

VII. CLOSING: With nothing further to discuss, the Chairman declared the meeting closed, and these minutes were drawn up, read and approved. These minutes have been signed by the present members of the Board of Directors and by the Secretary. (a.a) Eleazar de Carvalho Filho (Chairman), Marcos Grodetzky, Roger Solé Rafols, Henrique José Fernandes Luz, Maria Helena dos Santos F. Santana, Paulino do Rego Barros Jr., Claudia Quintella Woods, Luís Maria Viana Palha da Silva, Armando Lins Netto, Mateus Affonso Bandeira and Raphael Manhães Martins.

This is a precise copy of the original minutes drawn up in the appropriate book.

Rio de Janeiro, February 02, 2022.

Luciene Sherique Antaki

Secretary of the Meeting

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Minutes of the 317 Meeting of the Board of Directors

On February 02, 2022.

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 21:50:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OI S.A.
04:52pOI S A : Minutes Of The 317 Meeting Of The Board Of Directors On February 02, 2022
PU
02/10OI S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Letter
PU
02/09OI S A : Material Fact - Mobile Assets UPI Disposal CADE's Approval
PU
02/07Brazilian telecom Oi shares plunge as mobile ops sale hits snag
RE
02/07OI S A : Final Detailed Voting Chart - ESM 01/27/2022
PU
02/07Brazil prosecutors ask antitrust body to block Oi mobile ops sale
RE
02/03OI S A : Material Fact - Reply to B3 Official Letter
PU
02/03OI S A : Material Fact - Change in the Board of Officers
PU
02/01OI S A : Minutes of the 312st meeting of the board of directors on january 21, 2022
PU
02/01OI S A : Minutes of the 313 meeting of the board of directors on january 31, 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OI S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 318 M 3 531 M 3 531 M
Net income 2021 -6 969 M -1 343 M -1 343 M
Net Debt 2021 30 937 M 5 963 M 5 963 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 950 M 1 147 M 1 147 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,01x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 13 305
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,73 BRL
Average target price 2,30 BRL
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Cristiane Barretto Sales Chief Financial Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Renata Bertele Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OI S.A.34.38%1 147
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.96%222 650
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.30%154 374
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.97%104 771
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.67%100 790
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.69%95 654