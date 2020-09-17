Oi S A : Notice of Non-commencement of the Extraordinary General Meeting (385 Kb)

thirds) of the capital stock with voting rights at the Meeting, which is the quorum required to amend the by-laws, as set forth in item (i) of the Agenda, pursuant to Article 135 of Law No. 6,404/76; and (b) that the election of the members of the Company's Board of Directors to serve a new term until the Annual Shareholders' Meeting resolving on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as set forth in item (ii) of the Agenda is related to and dependent upon the amendment of the by-laws to allow for this transitory rule, the Meeting was not called to order. The Company's management will publish, in the coming days, a notice including information about the resolution for the election of members of the Company's Board of Directors to serve a new term.

Rio de Janeiro, September 17, 2020.