Oi S A : Notice to Shareholders - Candidate nominated by preferred shareholders to the Fiscal Council

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization Federal Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43 Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8 Publicly-Held Company NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received from its shareholder, VICTOR ADLER and VIC DTVM S/A, the nominations of Mrs. Cristiane do Amaral Mendonça and Mr. Eduardo Ramos da Silva to serve as member and alternate member, respectively, of Oi's fiscal council, subject to a vote by holders of Oi's preferred shares. The curriculum vitae of and other information regarding the abovementioned nominees are attached to this Notice to Shareholders. The candidates will be included in the Remote Voting Bulletin and Proxy Card, which will be available for voting at Oi's Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on April 28, 2023. Rio de Janeiro, March 23, 2023. Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization Cristiane Barretto Sales Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Rio de Janeiro, March 21, 2023 Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization E-mail(invest@oi.net.br) At. Ms. Cristiane Barretto Sales - Investor Relations Officer Ref.: ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING of 2023 - Notice Publication to Shareholders - Nomination of candidates for the Fiscal Council Dear Ms. Officer, VICTOR ADLER, Brazilian, business, divorced, holder a professional identity card No 21.439, issued by the Brazilian Bar Association OAB/RJ, with taxpayer number (CPF/MF) No 203.840.097-00, domiciled in this city, with an office at Rua da Assembleia , 10 - Grupo 2.701 - Centro, Rio de Janeiro, RJ (hereinafter, simply, "Victor Adler"), and VIC DTVM S/A, a company registered with CNPJ/MF under No. 14.388.516/0001-60, headquartered at Rua da Assembleia, nº 10 - Grupo 2701, Centro, City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, represented in this act by its administrator, Victor Adler, representing more than 5% (five percent) of the preferred shares issued by the Company, as per the documentation sent attached to this application, hereby indicate, in advance, the following candidates for the Fiscal Council, under the terms of art. 161, paragraph 4, item "a" of Law 6,404/76 ("Brazilian Corporate Law"), in which the shareholders who own preferred shares vote: Raphael Manhães Martins as a Member of the Fiscal Council and Eduardo Ramos Silva, as an Alternate Member of Fiscal Council. The complete qualification, professional experience and other mandatory declarations, in accordance with current legislation, are attached to this application. Therefore, it is required: (a) the immediate disclosure of the Notice to Shareholders determined by the Securities and Exchange Commission; and (b) the inclusion of those indicated in the Remote Voting Bulletin of the Ordinary General Meeting that decides on the matter. All communications relating to this document may be addressed to Victor Adler by electronic mail (E-mail): vicadler@uol.com.br. Sincerely, VICTOR ADLER VIC DTVM S/A

DECLARATION I, CRISTIANE DO AMARAL MENDONÇA, Brazilian, single, accountant, bearer of identity card No. 12160820-2, issue by IFP/RJ, with taxpayer identification number (CPF/MF) 088.727.147-29, with address at Feliciano Pena street, 538B, Vila da Penha, Rio de Janeiro/RJ, pursuant to art. 2, Annex K, of CVM (Brazilian Securities Commission) Resolution 80, declare under the penalties of the law that, if I am elected to the position of Member of the Fiscal Council of OI S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, I will be able to sign the Term of Investiture concerning such that rule, attesting that: (i) I am not hindered by a special law, or convicted for bankruptcy, malfeasance, bribery, concussion, embezzlement, crime against the popular economy, public faith or property, or criminal penalty prohibiting, even temporarily, access to public positions, as provided for in paragraph 1 of article 147 of Law no. 6,404 / 76; (ii) I am not condemned to the suspension or temporary disqualification penalty applied by the CVM (Brazilian Securities Commission), which makes me ineligible for management positions in a publicly-held company, as established in paragraph 2 of article 147 of Law no. 6,404 / 76; (iii) to the best of my knowledge, I comply with the requirement of unblemished reputation established by paragraph 3 of article 147 of Law No. 6,404/76; and (iv) I do not occupy a position in a company that can be considered a competitor of the company, and I do not have, nor do I represent conflicting interest with that of the company, in the form of items I and II of paragraph 3 of art. 147 of Law No. 6,404/76. I declare, finally, under the penalties of the law, the information indicated in the items 7.3 to 7.6 of the Reference Form attached. Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2023 Cristiane do Amaral Mendonça CPF 088.727.147-29

OI S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization Items 7.3 to 7.6 of the Reference Form Candidate appointed to the Fiscal Council 7 . 3 Registration data and professional experience: Name Date of Birth Profession CPF or Passport (PAS) Cristiane do Amaral Mendonça 07/10/1980 Accountant 088.727.147-29 Elective Position Appointed Date of Election Investiture Date Term of Office Fiscal Council 04/28/2023 04/28/2023 AGM 2024 Date of the first term Indication if you are an Indication if Elected by the Independent Member Controller AGM 2021 Yes No Professional Experience Copel S.A. (April/2021 to current) - Alternate member of the Fiscal Council Cielo S.A. (April/2021 to current) - Alternate member of the Fiscal Council Equatorial Pará Distribuidora de Energia S.A. (April / 2021 to current) - Fiscal Council - Understanding the company's business, advicing, issuing recommendations, preparing opinions, auditing accounts and management acts, as well as receiving complaints. It is up to the verification of compliance with legal and statutory obligations by the administration, knowledge of the capital budget proposals, opining on the use of the commitment of company resources, without prejudice to the maintenance of the working capital of the business, in the objective of maintaining health financial position of the company and future earnings and dividends. The main focus is the examination of the administrators' management, complemented by the knowledge of the business, its execution (budget, performance, etc.), corporate and fraud risks (with a risk and opportunity management structure) and an internal controls structure Eternit S.A. (March / 2017 to April / 2020) - Fiscal Council - Understanding the company's business, advicing, issuing recommendations, preparing opinions, auditing accounts and management acts, as well as receiving complaints. It is up to the verification of compliance with legal and statutory obligations by the administration, knowledge of the capital budget proposals, opining on the use of the commitment of company resources, without prejudice to the maintenance of the working capital of the business, in the objective of maintaining health financial position of the company and future earnings and dividends. The main focus is the examination of the administrators' management, complemented by the knowledge of the business, its execution (budget, performance, etc.), corporate and fraud risks (with a risk and opportunity management structure) and an internal controls structure. VIC DTVM SA (May / 2016 to present) - Internal Auditor - Where my duties are to carry out internal audit tests, internal controls, process validation, follow-up and monitoring of Compliance/Risk areas, assistance to the regulatory entities (CVM, Central Bank of Brazil, BSM) and attending to external audits. BKR-LoQesMachado Audit Jan / 2014 to 2016) - Senior Auditor - Where my duties were to carry out audit tests, inventory procedures, internal controls, validation of balance sheet accounts through their accounting, compliance with International Standards (IFRS), Compliance; Voucher tests, circularization, verification of the institution's commercial, tax and auxiliary books, examining the records made, to determine the correspondence of entries to the documents that gave rise to them; investigates the accounting and financial operations carried out, checking checks, receipts, invoices and other documents, to prove their accuracy. Can perform specific audits to investigate possible accounting irregularities in the institution. Preparation of Recommendation Reports (REC), analysis of explanatory notes and validation thereof for issuing the final