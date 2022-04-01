Log in
Oi S A : Notice to Shareholders - End of the Preemptive Right

04/01/2022 | 09:04pm EDT
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

CNPJ/ME no. 76.535.764/0001-43

NIRE 33.3.0029520-8 Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), in continuity of the information disclosed in the Notice to Shareholders on February, 22, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on March, 31, 2022, the period for the exercise of the preemptive right of the Company's Shareholders to subscribe the common shares issued in the capital increase approved by the Board of Directors in a meeting held on February, 22, 2022 ("Capital Increase"), through the capitalization of credits held by the beneficiaries of the Long-Term Incentive Plan based on shares issued by the Company for Executives ("Credits" and "Beneficiaries"), respectively).

During the period of exercise of the preemptive right, 287,664 (two hundred and eighty-seven thousand, six hundred and sixty-four) common shares were subscribed, at the issue price of BRL 0.95 per share, resulting the amount of BRL 273,280.80 (two hundred and seventy-three thousand, two hundred and eighty Reais and eighty Brazilian cents). The resources obtained from the Capital Increase and the totality of the shares issued that were not subject to the exercise of the preemptive right will be delivered directly to the Beneficiaries, in proportion to the value of the Credits capitalized by them.

The common shares issued in the Capital Increase have the same rights and advantages granted to existing common shares, including the participation an eventual distribution of dividends and/or interest on equity or other earnings that should be declared by the Company from your subscription.

As already informed, as it is a capital increase through the capitalization of credits, the Capital Increase was fully subscribed and concluded.

The amount of the Capital Increase of BRL 4,572,699.60 (four million, five hundred and seventy-two thousand, six hundred and ninety-nine Reais and sixty Brazilian cents) was fully allocated to the Company's capital reserve, therefore, there was no change in the current value of the Company's capital stock.

Additional information on the Capital Increase can be obtained on the CVM website(www.cvm.gov.br), on the B3 website(www.b3.com.br)or with the Company's Investor Relations Department, through the website(http://ri.oi.com.br)or electronic address (e-mail)invest@oi.net.br.

Rio de Janeiro, April 1st, 2022

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Finance Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 01:03:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
