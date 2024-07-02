Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayers' (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Fractional Shares Resulting from the Reverse Stock Split

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company", B3: OIBR3, OIBR4;

OTC: OIBZQ, OIBRQ), following the Notices to Shareholders of May 10, 2024 and June 14, 2024, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split of all the Company's common and preferred shares, approved by the shareholders at the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 10, 2024, in the ratio of 10:1 (ten to one) ("Reverse Split"), were regrouped into 55,725 common shares and 23,357 preferred shares for sale on the stock exchange ("Shares").

The Company will inform in due course the date of the auction(s) to be held at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), with the purpose of selling all the Shares by the Company.

Rio de Janeiro, July 1, 2024.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer