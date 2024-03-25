Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayers' (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

New Auctions of Reverse Stock Split Fractional Shares

Oi S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company", B3: OIBR3, OIBR4; OTC: OIBZQ, OIBRQ), following the Notices to Shareholders of December 1, 2022, January 06, 2023, October 19, 23, and 24, 2023 and November 1, 3 and 7 2023, informs its shareholders and the market in general that as of March 27, 2024 at 5:55 p.m., new auctions will be held at B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), with the purpose of selling the balance of shares available for auction of 12,225 ordinary shares and 535 preferred shares issued by the Company, until this offer is fulfilled in its entirety, for up to 5 consecutive trading sessions.

Such shares result from the regrouping into whole numbers of fractional shares originating from the reverse split of all of the Company's common and preferred shares, approved by the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 1, 2022.

The net amount of the sale at auctions, of the total amount of fractional shares originating from the reverse split ("Shares"), will be credited on behalf of holders of fractional shares, in proportion to the common and/or preferred shares held by them, within 7 (seven) business days, as of the last auction that concludes the sale of all Shares, as follows:

a. Account holders of the Banco do Brasil S.A. ("Banco do Brasil") will have their credit automatically made to a checking account held by them at Banco do Brasil, provided that they have expressed their interest in receiving in a checking account the amounts to which they are entitled and that their records with Banco do Brasil are up to date;

b. Shareholders with shares held in custody at B3's Central Depository, i.e.,

those who acquired shares through brokerage firms, will have the amounts to which they are entitled credited directly to B3, which will be in charge of transferring them to shareholders through custody agents;

c. The other eligible shareholders they must request at the Banco do Brasil branch of their relationship or preference the issuance of a payment notice for receipt at the teller or by means of credit in a checking account of other banks, at the expense of these shareholders, upon presentation of the pertinent bank details (bank, branch and current account number); and

d. Shareholders whose shares are blocked or whose registration is outdated: the amount will be retained by the Company and will be at the disposal of the respective shareholder during the period provided by law, and the respective payment will be made exclusively upon presentation of documentation proving release or identification, as the case may be.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about the development of the subject matter of this Notice to Shareholders.

Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2024.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer