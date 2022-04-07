Oi S A : Notice to Shareholders - Nomination to Fiscal Council

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), pursuant to Circular Letter/Annual- 2022 - CVM/SEP, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received from its shareholder Aram Francisco Marcondes Oliveira the nominations of Mr. Carlos

Enrique Herrera Guajardo and Mr. Guilherme Rabelo de La Vega Nunes as candidates to serve as member and alternate member, respectively, of Oi's fiscal council, in the election of the Company´s Fiscal Council to be held at the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholder´s meeting called for April 29, 2022. The curriculum vitae of and other information regarding the abovementioned candidates nominated by the shareholder, as required in article 10 of CVM (Brazilian Securities Commission) Instruction 481/09, are attached to this Notice to

Shareholders.

Rio de Janeiro, April 7, 2022.

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Items 12.5 to 12.10 of the Reference Form

Candidate appointed to the Fiscal Council

12.5 Registration data and professional experience:

Name Date of Birth Age Profession Carlos Enrique Herrera Guajardo 06/11/1982 39 Engineer and Bachelor in Accounting Sciences CPF or Passport (PAS) Elective Position Appointed Date of Election Investiture Date 235.107.398-33 Fiscal Council AGM 2022 To be defined Term of Office Other Positions held in the Company Indication if Elected by the Controller AGM 2023 Does not apply No Indication if you are an Independent Member Number of Consecutive Offices Yes 0 Professional Experience Carlos Enrique Herrera Guajardo works in the financial analysis and valuation of publicly-held companies autonomously and independently at CondorInsider.com. Declaration of Possible Convictions Carlos Enrique Herrera Guajardo has no criminal conviction, no conviction in a CVM (Brazilian Exchange Commission) administrative proceeding, nor any unappealable conviction, in the judicial or administrative scope, that has suspended or disqualified the practice of professional or commercial activity.

12.6 Percentage of Participation in Board Meetings in the last financial year, held by the respective body that occurred after taking office:

It doesn't apply.

12.7 Information mentioned in item 12.5 in relation to members of statutory committees, as well as audit, risk, financial and compensation committees, even if such committees or structures are statutory:

He does not participate in any Company committee.

12.8 Information on acting as a member of statutory committees, as well as audit, risk, financial and compensation committees:

He does not participate in any Company committee.

12.9. Information on the existence of a marital relationship, Common law marriage or kinshipup to the third degree between:

a. Company's officers

b. (i) Company's officers and (ii) officers of direct or indirect subsidiaries of the Company

c. (i) officers of the Company or its direct or indirect subsidiaries and (ii) Company's direct or indirect controllers

d. (i) Company's officers and (ii) officers of the direct and indirect controlling companies of the Company

There is no marital relationship, stable union or kinship up to the third degree between the candidate for the Fiscal Council and any of the aforementioned persons.

12.10. Information on the relationship of subordination, service or control maintained, in the last 3 fiscal years, between the officers of the Company

a. company controlled, directly or indirectly, by the Company

No.

b. direct or indirect Company controller

No.

c. if relevant, supplier, customer, debtor or creditor of the Company, its controlled or controlling persons or subsidiaries of any of these persons

No

Carlos Enrique Herrera Guajardo

DECLARATION

I, CARLOS ENRIQUE HERRERA GUAJARDO, Brazilian, single, engineer, bearer of identity card No. 63.733.345-7, issue by SSP/BA, with taxpayer identification number (CPF/ME) 235.107.398-33, with address at Nove de Julho avenue, 1073, apartment 72,

Bela Vista/SP, pursuant to art. 2 of CVM (Brazilian Securities Commission) Instruction 367/02, declare under the penalties of the law that, if I am elected to the position of Member of the Fiscal Council of OI S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, I will be able to sign the Term of Investiture concerning such that rule, attesting that: (i) I am not hindered by a special law, or convicted for bankruptcy, malfeasance, bribery, concussion, embezzlement, crime against the popular economy, public faith or propert y, or criminal penalty prohibiting, even temporarily, access to public positions, as provided for in paragraph 1 of article 147 of Law no. 6,404 / 76; (ii) I am not condemned to the suspension or temporary disqualification penalty applied by the CVM (Brazilian

Securities Commission), which makes me ineligible for management positions in a publicly-held company, as established in paragraph 2 of article 147 of Law no. 6,404 / 76; (iii) to the best of my knowledge, I comply with the requirement of unblemished reputation established by paragraph 3 of article 147 of Law No. 6,404 / 76; and (iv) I do not occupy a position in a company that can be considered a competitor of the company, and I do not have, nor do I represent conflicting interest with that of the company, in the form of items I and II of paragraph 3 of art. 147 of Law No. 6,404/76.

I declare, finally, under the penalties of the law, in accordance with art. 10 of ICVM 481/09 (with wording given by ICVM No. 561/15) and according to items 12.9 and 12.10 of the Reference Form in Annex 24 of ICMV 552/14, to have no marital relationship, common law marriage or kinship up to the 2nd degree with administrators of OI S.A, -

In Judicial Reorganization its subsidiaries and their controlling shareholders, as well as not having a relationship of subordination, provision of services or control, in the last three fiscal years, with a controlled company, indirect or direct controller, supplier, customer, debtor or creditor of OI S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization.

São Paulo, April 06, 2022

Carlos Enrique Herrera Guajardo

CPF 235.107.398-33

CARLOS ENRIQUE HERRERA GUAJARDO

Phone: +55 (11) 94575-2159

E-mail: carlos@condorinsider.com

Professional Experience:

Condor Insider - Casa de análise independente (July / 2018 to present) - CEO/Founder Eleven Financial (August / 2017 to May / 2018) - Portfolio Strategist in Special Situations,

Dividends and Senior Analyst of Energy and Utilities Shares

Empiricus (August / 2015 to August / 2017) - Portfolio Strategist in Special Situations,

Dividends and Senior Analyst of Oil & Gas and Utilities Shares

UBS (January / 2014 to July / 2015) - Senior Analyst of Oil & Gas and Utilities Shares

Barclays Capital (October / 2011 to February / 2013) - Analyst of Brazilian and Latin Banks

Shares

BTG Pactual (October / 2010 to September / 2011) - Senior Analyst of Latin America Shares

Santander Investment (September / 2009 to September / 2010) - Analyst of Sell-Side Shares Larrainvial - Chile (August / 2008 to September / 2009) - Analyst of Fixed Income

Education:

PUC - Chile (2005) - Civil Engineering of Industry

FECAP (2020) - Accounting Sciences

FECAP (Current) - Mastering in Accounting Sciences

Languages:

Spanish - Native Portuguese - Fluent

English - Fluent

Certifications: CNPI