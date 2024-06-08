Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization Federal Taxpayers' (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43 Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8 Publicly-Held Company NOTICE TO THE MARKET Change in the Composition of the Company's Board of Directors and its Advisory Committees Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company), pursuant to article 30, XXIX of CVM Resolution No. 80/2022, following the Material Fact of May 28, 2024, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, (i) Mr. Paulino do Rego Barros Jr.submitted his resignation from the positions of member of the Company's Board of Directors and coordinator of the Operations and Finance Committee; (ii) Mr. Armando Lins Nettosubmitted his resignation from the positions of member of the Company's Board of Directors, coordinator of the Strategy and Innovation Committee and member of the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee; (iii) Ms. Claudia Quintella Woodssubmitted her resignation from the positions of member of the Company's Board of Directors, member of the Strategy and Innovation Committee and member of the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee; and (iv) Mr. Marcelo Pavão Lacerdasubmitted his resignation from his position as an external member of the Strategy and Innovation Committee. The Company expresses its deepest gratitude to Ms. Claudia Quintella Woods, Mr. Paulino do Rego Barros Jr., Mr. Armando Lins Netto and Mr. Marcelo Pavão Lacerda, for their dedication during their terms, acknowledging the contributions and significant achievements, in particular in the process of innovation and digital transformation of Oi, in the continuous improvement of the Company's internal controls and in the optimization of its capital structure, aiming at its long-term sustainability. Also, in compliance with the provisions of Clause 7.3 of the Company's Judicial Reorganization Plan, approved at the General Meeting of Creditors and ratified by the 7th Corporate Court of the Capital District of the State of Rio de Janeiro on May 28, 2024 ("Plan"), pursuant to the sole paragraph of Article 30 of the Company's Bylaws and in accordance with Article 150 of Law nº 6.404/76, the Company informs that the Board of Directors (i) appointed, on this date, Messrs. Renato Carvalho Franco, Francisco Roman Lamas Mendez-Villamiland Paul Aronzonto replace the vacant positions on the Company's Board of Directors, whose inaugurations took place on this date and with immediate effect; (ii) decided to discontinue the Strategy and Innovation Committee; (iii) transferred Mr. Marcos Grodetzky from the People, Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee to the Operations and Finance Committee, assuming the position of coordinator; and (iv) appointed Mr. Renato Carvalho Franco and Mr. Francisco Roman Lamas Mendez-Villamil to join the People, Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee; Mr. Renato Carvalho Franco to join the Operations and Finance Committee; and Mr. Paul Aronzon and Mr. Francisco Roman Lamas Mendez- Villamil to join the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee.

Thus, the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee is now composed of the following members, all independent directors: Members of the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee Henrique José Fernandes Luz (Coordinator)

Marcos Grodetzky

Paul Aronzon

Francisco Roman Lamas Mendez-Villamil The brief resumes of the three new members of the Board of Directors, of which two were appointed to the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee, are described in Annex I to this Notice, and are also available in item 7 of the Company's Reference Form. The new Directors will remain in office until the election of new members of the Board of Directors at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company, pursuant to Clause 7.3.1 of the Plan. Rio de Janeiro, June 07, 2024. Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization Cristiane Barretto Sales Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer