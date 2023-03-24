Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Oi S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06:00 2023-03-24 pm EDT
2.530 BRL    0.00%
Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Change in the composition of the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee

03/24/2023 | 09:08pm EDT
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Change in composition

Audit, Risks and Controls Committee

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of art. 33, XXIX of CVM Resolution 80/2022, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, as resolved by the Company's Board of Directors Board at a meeting held on March 22, 2023, the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee ("CARC") is now composed of four members¹, all independent directors, with a unified term of office of 2 (two) counted from March 16, 2023:

Members of the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee

  • Henrique José Fernandes Luz (Coordinator)

  • Marcos Grodetzky

  • Claudia Quintella Woods

  • Armando Lins Netto

All four current members that compose the CARC were already members of said Committee in the previous term and were re-elected, with their respective summarized resumes available in item 7 of the Company's Reference Form

Rio de Janeiro, March 24, 2023.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director

¹ Bearing in mind that Mrs. Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana, who was previously a member of CARC, is no longer part of the slate proposed by management for Oi's Board of Directors, elected at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 16, 2023.

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 25 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2023 01:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 12 443 M 2 368 M 2 368 M
Net income 2022 -1 388 M -264 M -264 M
Net Debt 2022 17 834 M 3 394 M 3 394 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 631 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 11 225
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,53 BRL
Average target price 13,40 BRL
Spread / Average Target 430%
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Cristiane Barretto Sales Chief Financial Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Caio Marcio Gusmon Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OI S.A.-50.39%122
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.90%173 092
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.42%156 950
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG16.54%118 292
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.01%104 274
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED35.50%85 795
