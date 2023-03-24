Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Change in the composition of the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Change in composition

Audit, Risks and Controls Committee

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of art. 33, XXIX of CVM Resolution 80/2022, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, as resolved by the Company's Board of Directors Board at a meeting held on March 22, 2023, the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee ("CARC") is now composed of four members¹, all independent directors, with a unified term of office of 2 (two) counted from March 16, 2023:

Members of the Audit, Risks and Controls Committee

 Henrique José Fernandes Luz (Coordinator)

 Marcos Grodetzky

 Claudia Quintella Woods

 Armando Lins Netto

All four current members that compose the CARC were already members of said Committee in the previous term and were re-elected, with their respective summarized resumes available in item 7 of the Company's Reference Form

Rio de Janeiro, March 24, 2023.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Director

¹ Bearing in mind that Mrs. Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana, who was previously a member of CARC, is no longer part of the slate proposed by management for Oi's Board of Directors, elected at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 16, 2023.