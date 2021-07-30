Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Oi S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Completion of Subscription/Payment of the Debentures of Oi Móvel S.A. Second Issuance

07/30/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.30029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Completion of Subscription/Payment of the Debentures of Oi Móvel S.A. - In

Judicial Reorganization Second Issuance

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and to the Material Fact disclosed on June 21, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the completion of the subscription and payment of the secured non-convertible debentures with additional secured guarantee, for private placement, of Oi Móvel S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization second issuance, in the total amount of R$ 2,000,000,000.00 (the "Debentures").

The transaction constitutes a further stage of the restructuring process of Oi and its subsidiaries under judicial reorganization (the "Recovering Entities"), in line with the Judicial Reorganization Plan, as amended, and the Strategic Transformation Plan, aimed at optimizing the operations and improving the results of the Recovering Entities and Oi's other direct and indirect subsidiaries.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any other material development regarding the subject matter of this Notice to the Market.

Rio de Janeiro, July 30, 2021.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

This Notice to the Market shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Debentures in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Debentures have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 21:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OI S.A.
05:31pOI S A : Notice to the Market - Repayment of Oi Mobile Bonds
PU
05:31pOI S A : Notice to the Market - Completion of Subscription/Payment of the Debent..
PU
07/28OI S A : MATERIAL FACT (Form 6-K)
PU
07/27OI S A : Material Fact - Sênior Notes 2026 Oi Móvel
PU
07/23Brazil competition regulator signals 'complex' path for Oi sale approval
RE
07/19Oi S.A. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2024
CI
07/19OI S A : In Judicial Reorganization (Form 6-K)
PU
07/19OI S A : Strategic Plan Triennium 2022-2024
PU
07/19OI S A : Material Fact - Strategic Plan 2022-2024 and Guidance Release
PU
07/14OI S A : Notice to the Market - Engagement with Financial Institutions to Assess..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 422 M 3 534 M 3 534 M
Net income 2021 -7 035 M -1 350 M -1 350 M
Net Debt 2021 29 327 M 5 626 M 5 626 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 191 M 1 396 M 1 379 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 13 305
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Renata Bertele Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OI S.A.-32.62%1 447
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.16%231 764
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.7.90%134 670
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.26%127 113
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.25%99 719
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.93%93 196