Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Completion of Subscription/Payment of the Debentures of Oi Móvel S.A. Second Issuance

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Completion of Subscription/Payment of the Debentures of Oi Móvel S.A. - In

Judicial Reorganization Second Issuance

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02 and to the Material Fact disclosed on June 21, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general of the completion of the subscription and payment of the secured non-convertible debentures with additional secured guarantee, for private placement, of Oi Móvel S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization second issuance, in the total amount of R$ 2,000,000,000.00 (the "Debentures").

The transaction constitutes a further stage of the restructuring process of Oi and its subsidiaries under judicial reorganization (the "Recovering Entities"), in line with the Judicial Reorganization Plan, as amended, and the Strategic Transformation Plan, aimed at optimizing the operations and improving the results of the Recovering Entities and Oi's other direct and indirect subsidiaries.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any other material development regarding the subject matter of this Notice to the Market.

Rio de Janeiro, July 30, 2021.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer