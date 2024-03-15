Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Extension of the Stay Period

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), in continuity to the Material Facts disclosed on February 2 and 3, 2023, March 2 and 16, 2023, May 20, 2023 and March, 5, 2024 and Notices to the Market disclosed on September 13, November 14 and December 5 and 11, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that on this date, the 7th Corporate Court of the Capital District of the State of Rio de Janeiro granted the extension of the stay period until March, 25, 2024.

The full decision is available to the Company's shareholders on the Company's websites (www.oi.com.br/ri) and (www.recjud.com.br) and on the Empresas.NET System of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) (www.cvm.gov.br), as well as the website of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br).

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about the development of the matter subject to this Notice to The Market.

Rio de Janeiro, March, 14, 2024

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer