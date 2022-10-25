Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Material Shareholding Interesting Brookfield

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Federal Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43
Board of Trade (NIRE) 33.3.0029520-8
Publicly-Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company", B3: OIBR3, OIBR4; OTC: OIBZQ, OIBRQ), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 44/21, announces that it has received correspondence from Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. and BAM Re Holdings Ltd., with the following information:
"21 de outubro de 2022
OI S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial
Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8th floor
Leblon - Rio de Janeiro RJ, Brazil - 22430-190
At.: Sra. Cristiane Barretto Sales
Investor Relations Officer
Ref.: Disclosure of the sale of relevant stake in Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação
Judicial
Dear Madam,
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., enrolled with the Brazilian Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ) No. 20.326.862/0001-16, with headquarters at Brookfield Place 181 Bay Street, Suite 300 - Toronto/Canada ("BAM Inc"), as a discretionary portfolio manager, with discretionary powers over certain funds ("BAM Inc Funds") and BAM RE HOLDINGS LTD., with headquarters at Wellesley House South, 2nd Floor 90 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM08, Bermuda ("BAM Holdings" e, together with BAM Inc, "Brookfield") as a discretionary portfolio manager, with discretionary powers over PF Fund Limited Partnership ("PF Fund" and, together with BAM Inc Funds, the "Funds"), as shareholders of Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial ("Company"), in compliance with article 12 of CVM Resolution No. 44, dated August 23, 2021, as amended, respectfully
inform that, on October 20, 2022, the Funds sold shares issued by the Company and now jointly hold 283,006,890 shares, representing 4.39% of the Company's share capital, whereby (i) 8,806,590 shares are held by BAM Inc Funds, representing 0.14% of the Company's share capital; and (ii) 274,200,300 shares are held by PF Fund,
representing 4.25% of the Company's share capital.
-
This is a minority investment thatdoes not change, or intend tochange, the composition of thecontrol of the Company. NorBrookfield of the Funds have thepurpose of achieving any specificshare capital participation.
-
Except for the shares mentionedabove, Brookfield does not holdany other securities or derivativesrelated or referenced with sharesissued by the Company.
-
No contracts or agreements havebeen entered into by Brookfieldregarding the exercise of votingrights or the purchase and sale ofsecurities issued by the Company.
-
Brookfield's legal representativeis BTG Pactual S.A., enrolled withthe Brazilian Taxpayers' RegistryNo. 30.306297/0001-45.
Sincerely,
Kathy Sarpash
Senior Vice President
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc.
Gregory McConnie
Director & President
Bamre Holdings Ltd."
Rio de Janeiro, October 25, 2022.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Cristiane Barretto Sales
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer