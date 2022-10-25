Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Material Shareholding Interesting Brookfield

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company", B3: OIBR3, OIBR4; OTC: OIBZQ, OIBRQ), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 44/21, announces that it has received correspondence from Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. and BAM Re Holdings Ltd., with the following information:

"21 de outubro de 2022

OI S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial

Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8th floor

Leblon - Rio de Janeiro RJ, Brazil - 22430-190

At.: Sra. Cristiane Barretto Sales

Investor Relations Officer

Ref.: Disclosure of the sale of relevant stake in Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação

Judicial

Dear Madam,

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., enrolled with the Brazilian Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ) No. 20.326.862/0001-16, with headquarters at Brookfield Place 181 Bay Street, Suite 300 - Toronto/Canada ("BAM Inc"), as a discretionary portfolio manager, with discretionary powers over certain funds ("BAM Inc Funds") and BAM RE HOLDINGS LTD., with headquarters at Wellesley House South, 2nd Floor 90 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM08, Bermuda ("BAM Holdings" e, together with BAM Inc, "Brookfield") as a discretionary portfolio manager, with discretionary powers over PF Fund Limited Partnership ("PF Fund" and, together with BAM Inc Funds, the "Funds"), as shareholders of Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial ("Company"), in compliance with article 12 of CVM Resolution No. 44, dated August 23, 2021, as amended, respectfully