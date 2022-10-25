Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Oi S.A.
  News
  Summary
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:06 2022-10-25 pm EDT
0.6400 BRL   +4.92%
05:38pOi S A : Notice to the Market - Material Shareholding Interesting Brookfield
PU
10/19Oi S A : Protocol and Justification of Merger, Merger or Spin-off
PU
10/19Oi S A : Distance Voting Ballot ESGM November 18, 2021
PU
Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Material Shareholding Interesting Brookfield

10/25/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company", B3: OIBR3, OIBR4; OTC: OIBZQ, OIBRQ), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 44/21, announces that it has received correspondence from Brookfield Asset Management, Inc. and BAM Re Holdings Ltd., with the following information:

"21 de outubro de 2022

OI S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial

Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8th floor

Leblon - Rio de Janeiro RJ, Brazil - 22430-190

At.: Sra. Cristiane Barretto Sales

Investor Relations Officer

Ref.: Disclosure of the sale of relevant stake in Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação

Judicial

Dear Madam,

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., enrolled with the Brazilian Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ) No. 20.326.862/0001-16, with headquarters at Brookfield Place 181 Bay Street, Suite 300 - Toronto/Canada ("BAM Inc"), as a discretionary portfolio manager, with discretionary powers over certain funds ("BAM Inc Funds") and BAM RE HOLDINGS LTD., with headquarters at Wellesley House South, 2nd Floor 90 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM08, Bermuda ("BAM Holdings" e, together with BAM Inc, "Brookfield") as a discretionary portfolio manager, with discretionary powers over PF Fund Limited Partnership ("PF Fund" and, together with BAM Inc Funds, the "Funds"), as shareholders of Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial ("Company"), in compliance with article 12 of CVM Resolution No. 44, dated August 23, 2021, as amended, respectfully

inform that, on October 20, 2022, the Funds sold shares issued by the Company and now jointly hold 283,006,890 shares, representing 4.39% of the Company's share capital, whereby (i) 8,806,590 shares are held by BAM Inc Funds, representing 0.14% of the Company's share capital; and (ii) 274,200,300 shares are held by PF Fund,

representing 4.25% of the Company's share capital.

  • This is a minority investment thatdoes not change, or intend tochange, the composition of thecontrol of the Company. NorBrookfield of the Funds have thepurpose of achieving any specificshare capital participation.
  • Except for the shares mentionedabove, Brookfield does not holdany other securities or derivativesrelated or referenced with sharesissued by the Company.
  • No contracts or agreements havebeen entered into by Brookfieldregarding the exercise of votingrights or the purchase and sale ofsecurities issued by the Company.
  • Brookfield's legal representativeis BTG Pactual S.A., enrolled withthe Brazilian Taxpayers' RegistryNo. 30.306297/0001-45.

Sincerely,

Kathy Sarpash

Senior Vice President

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc.

Gregory McConnie

Director & President

Bamre Holdings Ltd."

Rio de Janeiro, October 25, 2022.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 21:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 401 M 2 911 M 2 911 M
Net income 2022 217 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net Debt 2022 20 710 M 3 915 M 3 915 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 545 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 11 225
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,61
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Cristiane Barretto Sales Chief Financial Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Renata Bertele Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OI S.A.-52.34%293
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-30.77%151 064
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.06%132 533
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.73%92 497
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG12.31%89 946
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-23.03%57 293