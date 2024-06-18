Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

CNPJ/MF No. 76.535.764/0001-43

NIRE 33.3.0029520-8

Public Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, it was published, in the Rio de Janeiro State Electronic Justice Gazette, the public notice regarding the judicial sale of the UPI(s) ClientCo (as defined in the Company's Judicial Reorganization Plan), by means of competitive process and presentation of closed proposals, pursuant to the terms of article 142, items IV and V of Law No. 11,101/2005.

The exhibits to the public notice were attached to the judicial recovery proceeding, as well as in the websites www.recjud.com.brand www.recuperacaojudicialoi.com.br.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed on the development of the subject matter of this Notice to the Market.

Rio de Janeiro, June 17, 2024.

Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer