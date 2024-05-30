Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

CNPJ/MF nº 76.535.764/0001-43

NIRE 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), in continuity to the Material Fact of May 28, 2024, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, the decision of 7th Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro that ratified the Judicial Reorganization Plan of the Company and its subsidiaries, Portugal Telecom International Finance BV - In Judicial Reorganization, and Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief U.A. - In Judicial Reorganization (and, with Oi, "Oi Group") approved at a General Creditors' Meeting started on April 18, 2024, and closed on April 19, 2024 ("RJ Plan") was published in the Rio de Janeiro State Electronic Justice Gazette, granting the judicial reorganization of Oi Group.

Information on the procedures for the election of the payment options set forth in the RJ Plan will be available at the Company's website (www.recjud.com.br).

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed of the development of the subject matters of this Notice to the Market.

Rio de Janeiro, May 29, 2024.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer