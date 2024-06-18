Oi S A : Notice to the Market Ratification regarding the PRJ in the USA Chapter 15
June 17, 2024 at 08:16 pm EDT
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
CNPJ/MF No. 76.535.764/0001-43
NIRE 33.3.0029520-8
Publicly-Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Oi S.A. - in Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "The Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in connection with the Brazilian Judicial Reorganization Plan approved by creditors in the general creditors meeting held in Brazil on April 18 and 19, 2024 and as confirmed by the Brazilian Judicial Reorganization Court on May 28, 2024 (the "RJ Plan") in a decision published in the Official Gazette of the State of Rio de Janeiro on May 29, 2024, on this date, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the "U.S. Bankruptcy Court") issued an order granting the relief requested in the motion submitted on behalf of The Company, and its subsidiaries, Portugal Telecom Finance BV and Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief U.A. - both in Judicial Reorganization ("Oi Group") (all debtors together, the "Chapter 15 Debtors") seeking full force and effect the RJ Plan in the United States and for purposes of U.S. law with respect to each of the Chapter 15 Debtors. The order also authorizes steps required to consummate the RJ Plan.
The decision and order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court further exempts the offer and sale of securities distributed under the RJ Plan from otherwise applicable U.S. registration requirements.
The full text of the order will be made available, as soon as possible, for download on the
Company's website (www.oi.com.br/riand www.recjud.com.br), on the CVM's Empresas.NET
system (www.cvm.gov.br). The Company will arrange for the translation of the decision into Portuguese and will make it available as soon as possible at the above addresses.
Rio de Janeiro, June 17, 2024.
Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial
Cristiane Barretto Sales
Diretora de Finanças e de Relações com Investidores
Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial, formerly Oi S.A., is an integrated telecommunications service provider in Brazil. The Company is a switched fixed-line telephony services (STFC) concessionaire. It is engaged in the provision of STFC as a local and intraregional long-distance carrier. Its segments include Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and SMEs/Corporate. It offers a range of integrated telecommunications services that include fixed and mobile, broadband, pay television (TV), data transmission and Internet provider services. The Company's Residential Services segment is focused on the sale of fixed telephony services, including voice services, data communication services (broadband), and pay TV. The Personal Mobility segment is focused on the sale of mobile telephony services to subscription and prepaid customers, and mobile broadband customer. The SMEs/Corporate segment includes corporate solutions offered to its small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers.