Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayers' (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM

Resolution No 44/21, announces that it has received, on this date, correspondence from

Trustee Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários LTDA, with the following

information:

"To

Oi S.A

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Lavradio Street, 71, 2º andar, Centro, Rio de Janeiro, RJ

Brazil, ZIP code 20230-070

E-mail:invest@oi.net.br

Ref.: Disclosure of Relevant Equity Interest Reduction in OI S.A ("Company")

Dear Sir,

TRUSTEE DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS LTDA, financial institution, headquartered in the city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo, at 3.447 Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue, 11th floor, tower A, Itaim Bibi, ZIP code 04.538-133,registered in Federal Taxpayers under No 67.030.395/0001- 46, in the capacity of investment fund manager, herein represented in the form of its Articles of Association, hereby, in compliance with article 12 of CVM Resolution nº 44, of August 23, 2021, as amended, inform that, managed investment funds have reduced its shareholding position, representing less than 5% (five percent) of the Company's share capital.

It also clarifies that no contracts or agreements regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company have been signed.