Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Federal Taxpayers' (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43
Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8
Publicly-Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company), pursuant to Article 12 of CVM
Resolution No 44/21, announces that it has received, on this date, correspondence from
Trustee Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários LTDA, with the following
information:
"To
Oi S.A
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Lavradio Street, 71, 2º andar, Centro, Rio de Janeiro, RJ
Brazil, ZIP code 20230-070
E-mail:invest@oi.net.br
Ref.: Disclosure of Relevant Equity Interest Reduction in OI S.A ("Company")
Dear Sir,
TRUSTEE DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS LTDA, financial institution, headquartered in the city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo, at 3.447 Brigadeiro Faria Lima Avenue, 11th floor, tower A, Itaim Bibi, ZIP code 04.538-133,registered in Federal Taxpayers under No 67.030.395/0001- 46, in the capacity of investment fund manager, herein represented in the form of its Articles of Association, hereby, in compliance with article 12 of CVM Resolution nº 44, of August 23, 2021, as amended, inform that, managed investment funds have reduced its shareholding position, representing less than 5% (five percent) of the Company's share capital.
It also clarifies that no contracts or agreements regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company have been signed.
Sincerely,
Flavio Manuel Aguetoni
Arthur Martins de Figueiredo
TRUSTEE DISTRIBUIDORA DE TÍTULOS E VALORES MOBILIÁRIOS LTDA"
Rio de Janeiro, March 07, 2024.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Cristiane Barretto Sales
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
