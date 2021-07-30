Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Repayment of Oi Mobile Bonds

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Federal Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43
Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.30029520-8
Publicly-Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in compliance with paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law No. 6.404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, in addition to the Material Fact dated July 27, 2021 hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general:
-
the settlement and receipt of the proceeds of the international offering of US$880,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 8.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oi Móvel S.A. - In
Judicial Reorganization ("Oi Móvel"); and
-
the repayment of Oi Móvel's R$2,500 million of senior secured debentures due January 2022 (including accrued interest and applicable withholding tax).
The transaction constitutes another stage in the restructuring process of Oi and its subsidiaries undergoing judicial reorganization ("Reorganization Companies"), in line with the Judicial Reorganization Plan as amended and the Strategic Transformation Plan, with the objective of optimizing operations and increasing results of the Reorganization Companies and other direct and indirect subsidiaries of Oi.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed of any relevant development of the subject object of this Notice to the Market.
Rio de Janeiro, July 30, 2021.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Camille Loyo Faria
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
