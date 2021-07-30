Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Repayment of Oi Mobile Bonds

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.30029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), in compliance with paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law No. 6.404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, in addition to the Material Fact dated July 27, 2021 hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general:

the settlement and receipt of the proceeds of the international offering of US$880,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of its 8.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the " Notes "), issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oi Móvel S.A. - In

Judicial Reorganization (" Oi Móvel "); and the repayment of Oi Móvel's R$2,500 million of senior secured debentures due January 2022 (including accrued interest and applicable withholding tax).

The transaction constitutes another stage in the restructuring process of Oi and its subsidiaries undergoing judicial reorganization ("Reorganization Companies"), in line with the Judicial Reorganization Plan as amended and the Strategic Transformation Plan, with the objective of optimizing operations and increasing results of the Reorganization Companies and other direct and indirect subsidiaries of Oi.