    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/27 04:07:00 pm
1.65 BRL   +10.74%
05:58aOI S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Letter
PU
01/27OI S A : Final summary voting chart
PU
01/26OI S A : EGSM - Consolidated Voting Chart
PU
Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Letter

01/28/2022 | 05:58am EST
Rio de Janeiro, January 28, 2022.

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Ms. Ana Lucia Pereira

Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)

c.c.: Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Market and Agent Relations (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)

Re.: Official Letter B3 119/2022-SLS

Dear Sirs,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization (the "Company" or "Oi") hereby clarifies as follows, in compliance with the Official Letter B3 119/2022-SLS, dated January 27, 2022, from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), as transcribed below (the "Official Letter"):

"In view of the latest fluctuations observed with respect to the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the volume traded, as detailed below, we hereby request to be informed by January 28, 2022, about the existence of any fact known by you which may justify them.

Common Shares (ON)

Prices (in R$ per share)

Date

Opening

Minimum

Maximum

Average

Closing

Fluctuations

No.

Amount

Volume (R$)

%

trades

14/01/2022

0,69

0,69

0,72

0,71

0,72

4,34

6.091

46.137.300

32.572.132,00

17/01/2022

0,72

0,71

0,79

0,75

0,77

6,94

10.094

116.546.200

87.810.015,00

18/01/2022

0,76

0,76

0,90

0,84

0,87

12,98

17.541

186.779.500

157.684.862,00

19/01/2022

0,87

0,81

0,88

0,84

0,86

-1,14

16.586

89.770.300

75.526.823,00

20/01/2022

0,85

0,84

0,95

0,90

0,91

5,81

13.689

144.220.400

129.078.155,00

21/01/2022

0,89

0,86

0,94

0,89

0,86

-5,49

11.248

134.612.300

120.138.597,00

24/01/2022

0,86

0,83

0,91

0,87

0,89

3,48

10.157

144.811.400

126.176.221,00

25/01/2022

0,87

0,87

0,92

0,89

0,89

0,00

8.590

126.896.800

113.560.782,00

26/01/2022

0,91

0,89

0,92

0,90

0,91

2,24

14.784

59.685.900

53.986.776,00

27/01/2022*

0,93

0,93

1,03

0,98

1,01

10,98

23.990

196.199.700

193.840.894,00

Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8th floor

Leblon - Zip Code 22430-190

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

www.oi.com.br

Preferred Shares (PN)

Prices (in R$ per share)

Date

Opening

Minimum

Maximum

Average

Closing

Fluctuations

No,

Amount

Volume (R$)

%

trades

14/01/2022

1,27

1,26

1,29

1,28

1,28

0,78

316

183.300

234.708,00

17/01/2022

1,29

1,29

1,40

1,35

1,36

6,25

865

882.600

1.193.555,00

18/01/2022

1,36

1,32

1,57

1,48

1,48

8,82

2.263

2.957.500

4.381.900,00

19/01/2022

1,47

1,39

1,50

1,43

1,42

-4,05

1.172

1.659.100

2.377.402,00

20/01/2022

1,42

1,41

1,55

1,50

1,50

5,63

1.034

1.180.500

1.765.598,00

21/01/2022

1,50

1,46

1,53

1,49

1,46

-2,66

751

799.300

1.188.122,00

24/01/2022

1,46

1,40

1,51

1,46

1,49

2,05

995

1.162.200

1.698.801,00

25/01/2022

1,49

1,46

1,53

1,49

1,47

-1,34

887

1.433.100

2.129.201,00

26/01/2022

1,48

1,47

1,50

1,49

1,49

1,36

568

802.100

1.192.538,00

27/01/2022*

1,52

1,52

1,65

1,60

1,64

10,06

2.873

3.050.500

4.881.716,00

* Updated as of 5:42 p.m."

In this regard, Oi clarifies that there are no material facts or acts that, to its understanding, might justify possible atypical fluctuations in the number of trades and in the amount of the Company's shares traded other than those already widely disclosed to the market. Possible investors' expectations in relation to the regulatory approvals required to complete the already disclosed sales of "UPI Mobile Assets" (by Administrative Council for Economic Defense- CADE and by Brazilian Telecommunications Agency- ANATEL) and "UPI InfraCo" (by Brazilian Telecommunications Agency- ANATEL) may have contributed to such fluctuations. To date, there have been no such regulatory approvals.

Oi reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market informed with respect to relevant and material aspects of its businesses and reiterates that investors and the market in general should be guided solely by the official disclosures made by the Company.

These are the clarifications we have in connection with the Official Letter, and we remain at your disposal for any further clarification.

Sincerely,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8th floor

Leblon - Zip Code 22430-190

Rio de Janeiro - RJ

www.oi.com.br

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
