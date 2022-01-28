Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Letter

"In view of the latest fluctuations observed with respect to the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the volume traded, as detailed below, we hereby request to be informed by January 28, 2022, about the existence of any fact known by you which may justify them.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization (the "Company" or "Oi") hereby clarifies as follows, in compliance with the Official Letter B3 119/2022-SLS, dated January 27, 2022, from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), as transcribed below (the "Official Letter"):

Preferred Shares (PN)

Prices (in R$ per share)

Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Closing Fluctuations No, Amount Volume (R$) % trades 14/01/2022 1,27 1,26 1,29 1,28 1,28 0,78 316 183.300 234.708,00 17/01/2022 1,29 1,29 1,40 1,35 1,36 6,25 865 882.600 1.193.555,00 18/01/2022 1,36 1,32 1,57 1,48 1,48 8,82 2.263 2.957.500 4.381.900,00 19/01/2022 1,47 1,39 1,50 1,43 1,42 -4,05 1.172 1.659.100 2.377.402,00 20/01/2022 1,42 1,41 1,55 1,50 1,50 5,63 1.034 1.180.500 1.765.598,00 21/01/2022 1,50 1,46 1,53 1,49 1,46 -2,66 751 799.300 1.188.122,00 24/01/2022 1,46 1,40 1,51 1,46 1,49 2,05 995 1.162.200 1.698.801,00 25/01/2022 1,49 1,46 1,53 1,49 1,47 -1,34 887 1.433.100 2.129.201,00 26/01/2022 1,48 1,47 1,50 1,49 1,49 1,36 568 802.100 1.192.538,00 27/01/2022* 1,52 1,52 1,65 1,60 1,64 10,06 2.873 3.050.500 4.881.716,00

* Updated as of 5:42 p.m."

In this regard, Oi clarifies that there are no material facts or acts that, to its understanding, might justify possible atypical fluctuations in the number of trades and in the amount of the Company's shares traded other than those already widely disclosed to the market. Possible investors' expectations in relation to the regulatory approvals required to complete the already disclosed sales of "UPI Mobile Assets" (by Administrative Council for Economic Defense- CADE and by Brazilian Telecommunications Agency- ANATEL) and "UPI InfraCo" (by Brazilian Telecommunications Agency- ANATEL) may have contributed to such fluctuations. To date, there have been no such regulatory approvals.

