Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Letter
01/28/2022 | 05:58am EST
Rio de Janeiro, January 28, 2022.
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Ms. Ana Lucia Pereira
Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)
c.c.: Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários - CVM) Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)
Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Market and Agent Relations (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)
Re.: Official Letter B3 119/2022-SLS
Dear Sirs,
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization (the "Company" or "Oi") hereby clarifies as follows, in compliance with the Official Letter B3 119/2022-SLS, dated January 27, 2022, from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), as transcribed below (the "Official Letter"):
"In view of the latest fluctuations observed with respect to the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the volume traded, as detailed below, we hereby request to be informed by January 28, 2022, about the existence of any fact known by you which may justify them.
Common Shares (ON)
Prices (in R$ per share)
Date
Opening
Minimum
Maximum
Average
Closing
Fluctuations
No.
Amount
Volume (R$)
%
trades
14/01/2022
0,69
0,69
0,72
0,71
0,72
4,34
6.091
46.137.300
32.572.132,00
17/01/2022
0,72
0,71
0,79
0,75
0,77
6,94
10.094
116.546.200
87.810.015,00
18/01/2022
0,76
0,76
0,90
0,84
0,87
12,98
17.541
186.779.500
157.684.862,00
19/01/2022
0,87
0,81
0,88
0,84
0,86
-1,14
16.586
89.770.300
75.526.823,00
20/01/2022
0,85
0,84
0,95
0,90
0,91
5,81
13.689
144.220.400
129.078.155,00
21/01/2022
0,89
0,86
0,94
0,89
0,86
-5,49
11.248
134.612.300
120.138.597,00
24/01/2022
0,86
0,83
0,91
0,87
0,89
3,48
10.157
144.811.400
126.176.221,00
25/01/2022
0,87
0,87
0,92
0,89
0,89
0,00
8.590
126.896.800
113.560.782,00
26/01/2022
0,91
0,89
0,92
0,90
0,91
2,24
14.784
59.685.900
53.986.776,00
27/01/2022*
0,93
0,93
1,03
0,98
1,01
10,98
23.990
196.199.700
193.840.894,00
Rua Humberto de Campos, 425 - 8th floor
Leblon - Zip Code 22430-190
Rio de Janeiro - RJ
www.oi.com.br
Preferred Shares (PN)
Prices (in R$ per share)
Date
Opening
Minimum
Maximum
Average
Closing
Fluctuations
No,
Amount
Volume (R$)
%
trades
14/01/2022
1,27
1,26
1,29
1,28
1,28
0,78
316
183.300
234.708,00
17/01/2022
1,29
1,29
1,40
1,35
1,36
6,25
865
882.600
1.193.555,00
18/01/2022
1,36
1,32
1,57
1,48
1,48
8,82
2.263
2.957.500
4.381.900,00
19/01/2022
1,47
1,39
1,50
1,43
1,42
-4,05
1.172
1.659.100
2.377.402,00
20/01/2022
1,42
1,41
1,55
1,50
1,50
5,63
1.034
1.180.500
1.765.598,00
21/01/2022
1,50
1,46
1,53
1,49
1,46
-2,66
751
799.300
1.188.122,00
24/01/2022
1,46
1,40
1,51
1,46
1,49
2,05
995
1.162.200
1.698.801,00
25/01/2022
1,49
1,46
1,53
1,49
1,47
-1,34
887
1.433.100
2.129.201,00
26/01/2022
1,48
1,47
1,50
1,49
1,49
1,36
568
802.100
1.192.538,00
27/01/2022*
1,52
1,52
1,65
1,60
1,64
10,06
2.873
3.050.500
4.881.716,00
* Updated as of 5:42 p.m."
In this regard, Oi clarifies that there are no material facts or acts that, to its understanding, might justify possible atypical fluctuations in the number of trades and in the amount of the Company's shares traded other than those already widely disclosed to the market. Possible investors' expectations in relation to the regulatory approvals required to complete the already disclosed sales of "UPI Mobile Assets" (by Administrative Council for Economic Defense- CADE and by Brazilian Telecommunications Agency- ANATEL) and "UPI InfraCo" (by Brazilian Telecommunications Agency- ANATEL) may have contributed to such fluctuations. To date, there have been no such regulatory approvals.
Oi reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market informed with respect to relevant and material aspects of its businesses and reiterates that investors and the market in general should be guided solely by the official disclosures made by the Company.
These are the clarifications we have in connection with the Official Letter, and we remain at your disposal for any further clarification.
Sincerely,
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Cristiane Barretto Sales
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:57:06 UTC.