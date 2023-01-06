Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Official Letter

Rio de Janeiro, January 6, 2023. B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Ms.: Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores) c.c.: CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários Mrs. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Investors Relations with Companies (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas) Mrs. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Relations with the Market and Intermediaries (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários) Re.: Official Letter 23/2023 - SLS - Oi Request for clarification on news published in the press Dear Sirs., In compliance with the Official Letter 23/2023-SLS sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Official Letter"), through which Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization- ("Oi" or " the Company") is requested to provide clarification on the news published by the Valor Econômico newspaper under the title "Oi studies new protection plan against creditors", on January 5, 2023, under the terms transcribed below, the Company clarifies the following: "January 05, 2023

23/2023-SLS Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization At. Mrs. Cristiane Barretto Sales Investor Relations Officer Ref.: Request for clarification on news published in the press Dear sirs, We request clarification, by 06/01/2023, on news published by the newspaper Valor Econômico, on 05/01/2023, under the title "Oi studies new protection plan against creditors", with its confirmation or not, as well as other information considered important." (the remaining text was intentionally omitted, as determined in the Official Letter). Regarding the Official Letter, the Company refers to the Material Facts disclosed on October 27, 2022 and December 31, 2022, through which it informed its shareholders and the market in general, (i) about the hiring of Moelis & Company to provide with assistance on the discussions and negotiations with certain creditors of the Company in order to optimize its debt profile; and, (ii) on the execution of confidentiality agreements with such creditors that provided, at the end of the period provided for therein, the disclosure of certain relevant and non-public information provided to such creditors in the context of discussions and dealings involving a potential renegotiation of certain Company's debts. The Company clarifies that it expects to continue conducting productive discussions with such creditors and, therefore, explore the options available to optimize its liquidity and guarantee its sustainability and continuity, in line with its commitment to continue the execution of its Strategic Plan.