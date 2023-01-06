Advanced search
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2023-01-06 pm EST
0.5300 BRL    0.00%
Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Official Letter

01/06/2023 | 05:21pm EST
Rio de Janeiro, January 6, 2023.

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Ms.: Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira

Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)

c.c.:

CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários

Mrs. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Investors Relations with Companies (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)

Mrs. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Relations with the Market and Intermediaries (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)

Re.: Official Letter 23/2023 - SLS - Oi

Request for clarification on news published in the press

Dear Sirs.,

In compliance with the Official Letter 23/2023-SLS sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa,

Balcão ("Official Letter"), through which Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization- ("Oi"

or " the Company") is requested to provide clarification on the news published by the

Valor Econômico newspaper under the title "Oi studies new protection plan against creditors", on January 5, 2023, under the terms transcribed below, the Company clarifies

the following:

"January 05, 2023

23/2023-SLS

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

At. Mrs. Cristiane Barretto Sales

Investor Relations Officer

Ref.: Request for clarification on news published in the press

Dear sirs,

We request clarification, by 06/01/2023, on news published by the newspaper Valor Econômico, on 05/01/2023, under the title "Oi studies new protection plan against creditors", with its confirmation or not, as well as other information considered important." (the remaining text was intentionally omitted, as determined in the Official Letter).

Regarding the Official Letter, the Company refers to the Material Facts disclosed on October 27, 2022 and December 31, 2022, through which it informed its shareholders and the market in general, (i) about the hiring of Moelis & Company to provide with assistance on the discussions and negotiations with certain creditors of the Company in order to optimize its debt profile; and, (ii) on the execution of confidentiality agreements with such creditors that provided, at the end of the period provided for therein, the disclosure of certain relevant and non-public information provided to such creditors in the context of discussions and dealings involving a potential renegotiation of certain Company's debts.

The Company clarifies that it expects to continue conducting productive discussions with such creditors and, therefore, explore the options available to optimize its liquidity and guarantee its sustainability and continuity, in line with its commitment to continue the execution of its Strategic Plan.

In this sense, the Company will continue to evaluate all viable and appropriate alternatives for optimizing its debt profile, always seeking to serve the best interests of Oi and all its stakeholders.

Oi will opportunely inform creditors and the market in general if there is any relevant evolution in the discussions with the Company's creditors.

Sincerely,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 22:20:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
