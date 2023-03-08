Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM-B3 Official Letter
03/08/2023 | 05:52pm EST
Rio de Janeiro, March 8, 2023.
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Sra. Ana Lucia Pereira
Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)
c.c.: Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores
Mobiliários - CVM)
Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)
Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Market and Agent Relations (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)
Ref.: Official Letter B3 360/2023-SLS
Dear Sirs,
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization (the "Company" or "Oi") hereby clarifies as follows, in compliance with the Official Letter B3 360/2023-SLS, dated March 7, 2023, from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), as transcribed below (the "Official Letter"):
"In view of the latest fluctuations observed with respect to the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the volume traded, as detailed below, we hereby request to be informed by March 8, 2023, about the existence of any fact known by you which may justify them.
Common Shares (ON)
Prices (in R$ per share)
Date
Opening
Minimum
Maximum
Average
Closing
Fluctuations
No.
Amount
Volume
%
Trades
(R$)
22-Feb-23
1.99
1.94
2.07
1.99
1.96
-2.97
3,431
7,584,200
15,105,830
23-Feb-23
2.00
1.91
2.03
1.96
1.95
-0.51
4,742
11,275,500
22,127,493
24-Feb-23
1.99
1.93
2.15
2.05
2.01
3.07
9,450
27,934,600
57,249,341
27-Feb-23
2.01
1.88
2.06
1.97
1.90
-5.47
5,334
19,110,700
37,728,001
28-Feb-23
1.89
1.83
2.06
1.98
2.02
6.31
8,760
31,795,100
62,800,801
1-Mar-23
2.04
2.01
2.12
2.06
2.03
0.49
7,646
24,053,700
49,633,938
2-Mar-23
1.84
1.59
1.94
1.74
1.59
-21.67
9,224
30,780,900
53,650,459
3-Mar-23
1.65
1.26
1.67
1.38
1.33
-16.35
16,528
58,249,200
80,392,038
6-Mar-23
1.35
1.35
1.52
1.44
1.44
8.27
10,702
36,275,200
52,144,946
07-Mar-23*
1.46
1.46
1.82
1.67
1.79
24.30
10,605
40,351,900
67,497,225
Preferred Shares (ON)
Prices (in R$ per share)
Date
Opening
Minimum
Maximum
Average
Closing
Fluctuations
No.
Amount
Volume
%
Trades
(R$)
22-Feb-23
3.96
3.90
4.07
3.98
4.00
-0.99
238
111,300
442,688
23-Feb-23
4.03
3.89
4.03
3.96
3.93
-1.75
221
89,800
355,307
24-Feb-23
3.94
3.78
4.13
3.99
3.96
0.76
548
319,200
1,274,825
27-Feb-23
3.92
3.66
3.96
3.83
3.69
-6.81
260
136,600
522,948
28-Feb-23
3.79
3.61
3.80
3.71
3.66
-0.81
350
131,300
487,085
1-Mar-23
3.68
3.54
3.80
3.65
3.55
-3.00
318
143,700
523,911
2-Mar-23
3.26
3.09
3.46
3.27
3.09
-12.95
663
324,200
1,061,640
3-Mar-23
3.12
2.84
3.30
2.99
3.02
-2.26
793
401,600
1,201,746
6-Mar-23
3.06
3.06
3.50
3.25
3.21
6.29
654
349,900
1,137,804
07-Mar-23*
3.30
3.28
3.64
3.50
3.63
13.08
737
452,400
1,586,785
* Updated by 1:54 p.m."
(The remaining text was intentionally omitted, as determined in the Official Letter)
In this regard, Oi clarifies that, up to this date, the Company has no knowledge of material facts or acts that, to its understanding, might justify possible atypical fluctuations in the number of trades and in the amount of the Company's shares traded other than those already widely disclosed to the market, such as the disclosures from December 31, 2022, January 26, 2023, February 02, 2023, February 03, 2023, February 10, 2023, February 14, 2023, February 24, 2023, March 02, 2023 and March 03, 2023.
Oi reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market informed with respect to relevant and material aspects of its businesses and reiterates that investors and the market in general should be guided solely by the official disclosures made by the Company.
These are the clarifications we have in connection with the Official Letter, and we remain at your disposal for any further clarification.
Sincerely,
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Cristiane Barretto Sales
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
