Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM-B3 Official Letter

"In view of the latest fluctuations observed with respect to the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the volume traded, as detailed below, we hereby request to be informed by March 8, 2023, about the existence of any fact known by you which may justify them.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization (the "Company" or "Oi") hereby clarifies as follows, in compliance with the Official Letter B3 360/2023-SLS, dated March 7, 2023, from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), as transcribed below (the "Official Letter"):

Preferred Shares (ON)

Prices (in R$ per share)

Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Closing Fluctuations No. Amount Volume % Trades (R$) 22-Feb-23 3.96 3.90 4.07 3.98 4.00 -0.99 238 111,300 442,688 23-Feb-23 4.03 3.89 4.03 3.96 3.93 -1.75 221 89,800 355,307 24-Feb-23 3.94 3.78 4.13 3.99 3.96 0.76 548 319,200 1,274,825 27-Feb-23 3.92 3.66 3.96 3.83 3.69 -6.81 260 136,600 522,948 28-Feb-23 3.79 3.61 3.80 3.71 3.66 -0.81 350 131,300 487,085 1-Mar-23 3.68 3.54 3.80 3.65 3.55 -3.00 318 143,700 523,911 2-Mar-23 3.26 3.09 3.46 3.27 3.09 -12.95 663 324,200 1,061,640 3-Mar-23 3.12 2.84 3.30 2.99 3.02 -2.26 793 401,600 1,201,746 6-Mar-23 3.06 3.06 3.50 3.25 3.21 6.29 654 349,900 1,137,804 07-Mar-23* 3.30 3.28 3.64 3.50 3.63 13.08 737 452,400 1,586,785

* Updated by 1:54 p.m."

(The remaining text was intentionally omitted, as determined in the Official Letter)

In this regard, Oi clarifies that, up to this date, the Company has no knowledge of material facts or acts that, to its understanding, might justify possible atypical fluctuations in the number of trades and in the amount of the Company's shares traded other than those already widely disclosed to the market, such as the disclosures from December 31, 2022, January 26, 2023, February 02, 2023, February 03, 2023, February 10, 2023, February 14, 2023, February 24, 2023, March 02, 2023 and March 03, 2023.

Oi reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market informed with respect to relevant and material aspects of its businesses and reiterates that investors and the market in general should be guided solely by the official disclosures made by the Company.

These are the clarifications we have in connection with the Official Letter, and we remain at your disposal for any further clarification.

Sincerely,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer