  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Oi S.A.
  News
  Summary
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
3.440 BRL   -2.27%
PU
PU
PU
Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM-B3 Official Letter

03/08/2023 | 05:52pm EST
Rio de Janeiro, March 8, 2023.

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Sra. Ana Lucia Pereira

Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)

c.c.: Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores

Mobiliários - CVM)

Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Market and Agent Relations (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)

Ref.: Official Letter B3 360/2023-SLS

Dear Sirs,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization (the "Company" or "Oi") hereby clarifies as follows, in compliance with the Official Letter B3 360/2023-SLS, dated March 7, 2023, from B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), as transcribed below (the "Official Letter"):

"In view of the latest fluctuations observed with respect to the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the volume traded, as detailed below, we hereby request to be informed by March 8, 2023, about the existence of any fact known by you which may justify them.

Common Shares (ON)

Prices (in R$ per share)

Date

Opening

Minimum

Maximum

Average

Closing

Fluctuations

No.

Amount

Volume

%

Trades

(R$)

22-Feb-23

1.99

1.94

2.07

1.99

1.96

-2.97

3,431

7,584,200

15,105,830

23-Feb-23

2.00

1.91

2.03

1.96

1.95

-0.51

4,742

11,275,500

22,127,493

24-Feb-23

1.99

1.93

2.15

2.05

2.01

3.07

9,450

27,934,600

57,249,341

27-Feb-23

2.01

1.88

2.06

1.97

1.90

-5.47

5,334

19,110,700

37,728,001

28-Feb-23

1.89

1.83

2.06

1.98

2.02

6.31

8,760

31,795,100

62,800,801

1-Mar-23

2.04

2.01

2.12

2.06

2.03

0.49

7,646

24,053,700

49,633,938

2-Mar-23

1.84

1.59

1.94

1.74

1.59

-21.67

9,224

30,780,900

53,650,459

3-Mar-23

1.65

1.26

1.67

1.38

1.33

-16.35

16,528

58,249,200

80,392,038

6-Mar-23

1.35

1.35

1.52

1.44

1.44

8.27

10,702

36,275,200

52,144,946

07-Mar-23*

1.46

1.46

1.82

1.67

1.79

24.30

10,605

40,351,900

67,497,225

Preferred Shares (ON)

Prices (in R$ per share)

Date

Opening

Minimum

Maximum

Average

Closing

Fluctuations

No.

Amount

Volume

%

Trades

(R$)

22-Feb-23

3.96

3.90

4.07

3.98

4.00

-0.99

238

111,300

442,688

23-Feb-23

4.03

3.89

4.03

3.96

3.93

-1.75

221

89,800

355,307

24-Feb-23

3.94

3.78

4.13

3.99

3.96

0.76

548

319,200

1,274,825

27-Feb-23

3.92

3.66

3.96

3.83

3.69

-6.81

260

136,600

522,948

28-Feb-23

3.79

3.61

3.80

3.71

3.66

-0.81

350

131,300

487,085

1-Mar-23

3.68

3.54

3.80

3.65

3.55

-3.00

318

143,700

523,911

2-Mar-23

3.26

3.09

3.46

3.27

3.09

-12.95

663

324,200

1,061,640

3-Mar-23

3.12

2.84

3.30

2.99

3.02

-2.26

793

401,600

1,201,746

6-Mar-23

3.06

3.06

3.50

3.25

3.21

6.29

654

349,900

1,137,804

07-Mar-23*

3.30

3.28

3.64

3.50

3.63

13.08

737

452,400

1,586,785

* Updated by 1:54 p.m."

(The remaining text was intentionally omitted, as determined in the Official Letter)

In this regard, Oi clarifies that, up to this date, the Company has no knowledge of material facts or acts that, to its understanding, might justify possible atypical fluctuations in the number of trades and in the amount of the Company's shares traded other than those already widely disclosed to the market, such as the disclosures from December 31, 2022, January 26, 2023, February 02, 2023, February 03, 2023, February 10, 2023, February 14, 2023, February 24, 2023, March 02, 2023 and March 03, 2023.

Oi reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market informed with respect to relevant and material aspects of its businesses and reiterates that investors and the market in general should be guided solely by the official disclosures made by the Company.

These are the clarifications we have in connection with the Official Letter, and we remain at your disposal for any further clarification.

Sincerely,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 22:51:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 12 443 M 2 426 M 2 426 M
Net income 2022 -1 388 M -271 M -271 M
Net Debt 2022 17 834 M 3 477 M 3 477 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 064 M 207 M 207 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 11 225
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,52 BRL
Average target price 13,40 BRL
Spread / Average Target 281%
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Cristiane Barretto Sales Chief Financial Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Renata Bertele Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OI S.A.-31.57%205
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED20.29%169 416
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.17%159 218
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.87%112 614
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.14%99 724
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED34.53%76 107