  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Oi S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
4.930 BRL   +19.95%
Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVMB3 Official Letter
Material Fact - Discontinuation Of The Guidance Disclosed In The July 2021 Strategic Plan
OI S.A. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVMB3 Official Letter

01/25/2023 | 04:53pm EST
Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2023.

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Ms. Ana Lucia Pereira

Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)

c.c.: Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores

Mobiliários - CVM)

Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Market and Agent Relations (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)

Re.: Official Letter B3 176/2023-SLS

Dear Sirs,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization (the "Company" or "Oi") hereby clarifies as follows, in compliance with the Official Letter B3 176/2023-SLS, dated January 25, 2023, from B3 S.A.

- Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), as transcribed below (the "Official Letter"):

"In view of the latest fluctuations observed with respect to the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the volume traded, as detailed below, we hereby request to be informed by January 26, 2023, about the existence of any fact known by you which may justify them.

Common Shares (ON)

Prices (in R$ per share)

Date

Opening

Minimum

Maximum

Average

Closing

Fluctuations

No.

Amount

Volume (R$)

%

Trades

12/01/2023

1.41

1.26

1.43

1.33

1.26

-12.5

10,528

24,179,600

32,151,845.00

13/01/2023

1.26

1.15

1.26

1.2

1.23

-2.38

11,538

21,108,500

25,401,369.00

16/01/2023

1.21

1.14

1.22

1.17

1.15

-6.5

5,393

12,787,400

15,007,411.00

17/01/2023

1.1

1.08

1.3

1.16

1.19

3.47

10,859

27,505,200

31,855,466.00

18/01/2023

1.19

1.11

1.23

1.17

1.12

-5.88

4,181

13,696,200

15,956,614.00

19/01/2023

1.11

1.09

1.13

1.11

1.1

-1.78

4,494

11,602,300

12,864,068.00

20/01/2023

1.1

1.09

1.28

1.17

1.28

16.36

6,041

21,866,900

25,489,481.00

23/01/2023

1.3

1.26

1.44

1.34

1.27

-0.78

14,551

22,909,400

30,603,710.00

24/01/2023

1.25

1.23

1.59

1.43

1.56

22.83

9,219

27,219,800

38,962,874.00

25/01/2023*

1.54

1.52

2.02

1.83

2.02

29.48

8,147

25,502,100

46,858,813.00

Preferred Shares (PN)

Prices (in R$ per share)

Date

Opening

Minimum

Maximum

Average

Closing

Fluctuations

No.

Amount

Volume (R$)

%

Trades

12/01/2023

4.87

4.3

4.89

4.49

4.3

-11.7

679

280,000

1,257,734.00

13/01/2023

4.25

3.95

4.28

4.06

4.1

-4.65

483

297,600

1,208,694.00

16/01/2023

4.1

3.78

4.1

3.89

3.78

-7.8

371

185,800

722,199.00

17/01/2023

3.76

3.44

4.09

3.76

3.7

-2.11

642

300,400

1,129,653.00

18/01/2023

3.69

3.45

3.82

3.66

3.45

-6.75

419

283,700

1,039,607.00

19/01/2023

3.44

3.35

3.57

3.43

3.4

-1.44

250

95,500

327,906.00

20/01/2023

3.4

3.36

3.74

3.55

3.66

7.64

452

296,500

1,051,776.00

23/01/2023

3.66

3.55

4

3.71

3.58

-2.18

342

200,300

742,794.00

24/01/2023

3.5

3.46

4.28

4

4.11

14.8

969

522,300

2,087,303.00

25/01/2023*

4.09

4

4.93

4.62

4.93

19.95

1,008

598,200

2,767,608.00

* Updated by 11:12 a.m."

In this regard, Oi clarifies that there are no material facts or acts that, to its understanding, might justify possible atypical fluctuations in the number of trades and in the amount of the Company's shares traded other than those already widely disclosed to the market.

Oi reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market informed with respect to relevant and material aspects of its businesses and reiterates that investors and the market in general should be guided solely by the official disclosures made by the Company.

These are the clarifications we have in connection with the Official Letter, and we remain at your disposal for any further clarification.

Sincerely,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 21:52:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
