Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVMB3 Official Letter

Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2023.

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Ms. Ana Lucia Pereira

Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)

c.c.: Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores

Mobiliários - CVM)

Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Market and Agent Relations (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)

Re.: Official Letter B3 176/2023-SLS

Dear Sirs,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization (the "Company" or "Oi") hereby clarifies as follows, in compliance with the Official Letter B3 176/2023-SLS, dated January 25, 2023, from B3 S.A.

- Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), as transcribed below (the "Official Letter"):

"In view of the latest fluctuations observed with respect to the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the volume traded, as detailed below, we hereby request to be informed by January 26, 2023, about the existence of any fact known by you which may justify them.

Common Shares (ON)

Prices (in R$ per share)