Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVMB3 Official Letter
01/25/2023 | 04:53pm EST
Rio de Janeiro, January 25, 2023.
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Ms. Ana Lucia Pereira
Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)
c.c.: Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (Comissão de Valores
Mobiliários - CVM)
Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)
Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Market and Agent Relations (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)
Re.: Official Letter B3 176/2023-SLS
Dear Sirs,
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization (the "Company" or "Oi") hereby clarifies as follows, in compliance with the Official Letter B3 176/2023-SLS, dated January 25, 2023, from B3 S.A.
- Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3"), as transcribed below (the "Official Letter"):
"In view of the latest fluctuations observed with respect to the securities issued by this company, the number of trades and the volume traded, as detailed below, we hereby request to be informed by January 26, 2023, about the existence of any fact known by you which may justify them.
Common Shares (ON)
Prices (in R$ per share)
Date
Opening
Minimum
Maximum
Average
Closing
Fluctuations
No.
Amount
Volume (R$)
%
Trades
12/01/2023
1.41
1.26
1.43
1.33
1.26
-12.5
10,528
24,179,600
32,151,845.00
13/01/2023
1.26
1.15
1.26
1.2
1.23
-2.38
11,538
21,108,500
25,401,369.00
16/01/2023
1.21
1.14
1.22
1.17
1.15
-6.5
5,393
12,787,400
15,007,411.00
17/01/2023
1.1
1.08
1.3
1.16
1.19
3.47
10,859
27,505,200
31,855,466.00
18/01/2023
1.19
1.11
1.23
1.17
1.12
-5.88
4,181
13,696,200
15,956,614.00
19/01/2023
1.11
1.09
1.13
1.11
1.1
-1.78
4,494
11,602,300
12,864,068.00
20/01/2023
1.1
1.09
1.28
1.17
1.28
16.36
6,041
21,866,900
25,489,481.00
23/01/2023
1.3
1.26
1.44
1.34
1.27
-0.78
14,551
22,909,400
30,603,710.00
24/01/2023
1.25
1.23
1.59
1.43
1.56
22.83
9,219
27,219,800
38,962,874.00
25/01/2023*
1.54
1.52
2.02
1.83
2.02
29.48
8,147
25,502,100
46,858,813.00
Preferred Shares (PN)
Prices (in R$ per share)
Date
Opening
Minimum
Maximum
Average
Closing
Fluctuations
No.
Amount
Volume (R$)
%
Trades
12/01/2023
4.87
4.3
4.89
4.49
4.3
-11.7
679
280,000
1,257,734.00
13/01/2023
4.25
3.95
4.28
4.06
4.1
-4.65
483
297,600
1,208,694.00
16/01/2023
4.1
3.78
4.1
3.89
3.78
-7.8
371
185,800
722,199.00
17/01/2023
3.76
3.44
4.09
3.76
3.7
-2.11
642
300,400
1,129,653.00
18/01/2023
3.69
3.45
3.82
3.66
3.45
-6.75
419
283,700
1,039,607.00
19/01/2023
3.44
3.35
3.57
3.43
3.4
-1.44
250
95,500
327,906.00
20/01/2023
3.4
3.36
3.74
3.55
3.66
7.64
452
296,500
1,051,776.00
23/01/2023
3.66
3.55
4
3.71
3.58
-2.18
342
200,300
742,794.00
24/01/2023
3.5
3.46
4.28
4
4.11
14.8
969
522,300
2,087,303.00
25/01/2023*
4.09
4
4.93
4.62
4.93
19.95
1,008
598,200
2,767,608.00
* Updated by 11:12 a.m."
In this regard, Oi clarifies that there are no material facts or acts that, to its understanding, might justify possible atypical fluctuations in the number of trades and in the amount of the Company's shares traded other than those already widely disclosed to the market.
Oi reaffirms its commitment to keep its shareholders and the market informed with respect to relevant and material aspects of its businesses and reiterates that investors and the market in general should be guided solely by the official disclosures made by the Company.
These are the clarifications we have in connection with the Official Letter, and we remain at your disposal for any further clarification.
Sincerely,
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Cristiane Barretto Sales
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
