Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVMB3 Official Letter

In news published by the Valor Econômico newspaper, on 02/10/2023, under the title "Oi tries to negotiate credit of approximately US$ 750 million", it states, among other information, that, as part of a possible agreement to be closed in the

next three to four weeks, the operator would receive a first tranche - a provisional financing - within a broader credit operation in the order of US$ 750 million.

We request clarification on the marked item, until 02/13/2023, with your confirmation or not, as well as other information considered important." (remaining intentionally omitted, as determined in the Official Letter).

Regarding the Official Letter, Oi refers to the Material Facts disclosed on October 27, 2022 and December 31, 2022, as well as the Notice to the Market disclosed on January 6, 2023, through which it informed its shareholders and to the market in general, respectively, (i) regarding the hiring of Moelis & Company to assist it in discussions with certain creditors of the Company in order to optimize its debt profile; (ii) on the execution of confidentiality agreements with such creditors that provided, at the end of the period provided for therein, the disclosure of certain material and non-public information provided to such creditors in the context of discussions involving a potential renegotiation of certain debts of the Company; and (iii) on continuing to conduct productive discussions with such creditors and evaluating the options available to optimize its liquidity and ensure its sustainability and continuity, in line with its commitment to proceed with the execution of its Strategic Plan.

Oi emphasizes that it maintains discussions and negotiations with such creditors involving a potential renegotiation of certain of the Company's debts and that it will continue to evaluate all feasible and appropriate alternatives for optimizing its debt profile, including the eventual raising of new financing, in amounts still under discussion, always seeking to serve the best interests of Oi and all its stakeholders

The Company has been guided by transparency and diligence in its actions and strategies and reiterates that it will keep its shareholders, creditors and the market in general informed about the relevant developments related to the subject and about any relevant evolution in discussions with the Company's creditors.

These being the considerations we had in relation to the Official Letter, we are at disposal for further clarification.

Sincerely,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer