Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Oi S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:43 2023-02-13 pm EST
3.550 BRL   +13.78%
05:38pOi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVMB3 Official Letter
PU
02/07Oi S A : Nomination of representative of preferred shareholders to the Board of Directors
PU
02/06Fitch Downgrades Oi S.A.'s Ratings to 'C'
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVMB3 Official Letter

02/13/2023 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rio de Janeiro, February 13, 2023.

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Ms. Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira

Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)

c.c.:

CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários

Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Market and Intermediaries Relations (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)

Re.: Official Letter 256/2023-SLS - Oi

Request for clarification on news published in the press

Dear Sirs,

In compliance with Official Letter 256/2023-SLS sent by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

("Official Letter"), through which Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or

"Company") is requested for clarifications on the news published by the Valor

Econômico newspaper under the title "Oi tries to negotiate credit of approximately US$

750 million", on February 10, 2023, in the terms transcribed below, the Company clarifies the following:

"February 10, 2023 256/2023-SLS

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

At. Mrs. Cristiane Barretto Sales

Investor Relations Director

Ref.: Request for clarification on news published in the press

Dear sirs,

In news published by the Valor Econômico newspaper, on 02/10/2023, under the title "Oi tries to negotiate credit of approximately US$ 750 million", it states, among other information, that, as part of a possible agreement to be closed in the

next three to four weeks, the operator would receive a first tranche - a provisional financing - within a broader credit operation in the order of US$ 750 million.

We request clarification on the marked item, until 02/13/2023, with your confirmation or not, as well as other information considered important." (remaining intentionally omitted, as determined in the Official Letter).

Regarding the Official Letter, Oi refers to the Material Facts disclosed on October 27, 2022 and December 31, 2022, as well as the Notice to the Market disclosed on January 6, 2023, through which it informed its shareholders and to the market in general, respectively, (i) regarding the hiring of Moelis & Company to assist it in discussions with certain creditors of the Company in order to optimize its debt profile; (ii) on the execution of confidentiality agreements with such creditors that provided, at the end of the period provided for therein, the disclosure of certain material and non-public information provided to such creditors in the context of discussions involving a potential renegotiation of certain debts of the Company; and (iii) on continuing to conduct productive discussions with such creditors and evaluating the options available to optimize its liquidity and ensure its sustainability and continuity, in line with its commitment to proceed with the execution of its Strategic Plan.

Oi emphasizes that it maintains discussions and negotiations with such creditors involving a potential renegotiation of certain of the Company's debts and that it will continue to evaluate all feasible and appropriate alternatives for optimizing its debt profile, including the eventual raising of new financing, in amounts still under discussion, always seeking to serve the best interests of Oi and all its stakeholders

The Company has been guided by transparency and diligence in its actions and strategies and reiterates that it will keep its shareholders, creditors and the market in general informed about the relevant developments related to the subject and about any relevant evolution in discussions with the Company's creditors.

These being the considerations we had in relation to the Official Letter, we are at disposal for further clarification.

Sincerely,

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2023 22:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about OI S.A.
05:38pOi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVMB3 Official Letter
PU
02/07Oi S A : Nomination of representative of preferred shareholders to the Board of Directors
PU
02/06Fitch Downgrades Oi S.A.'s Ratings to 'C'
AQ
02/03Oi S A : Material Fact - Precautionary Urgent Injunction Decision
PU
02/02Oi S A : Material Fact - Request for Urgent Injunctive Relief
PU
01/26Oi S A : Material Fact - EGM Request by shareholders
PU
01/25Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVMB3 Official Letter
PU
01/16Material Fact - Discontinuation Of T : 07] Susane Coelho Da Cunha arquivei
PU
01/09OI S.A. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
01/06Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Response to the CVM/B3 Official Letter
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OI S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 12 443 M 2 401 M 2 401 M
Net income 2022 -1 388 M -268 M -268 M
Net Debt 2022 17 834 M 3 441 M 3 441 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 780 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 11 225
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,12 BRL
Average target price 13,40 BRL
Spread / Average Target 329%
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Cristiane Barretto Sales Chief Financial Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Renata Bertele Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OI S.A.-39.61%149
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS1.55%168 037
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.05%154 987
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.09%106 963
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.13%100 224
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY18.99%64 401