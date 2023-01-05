Advanced search
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2023-01-05 pm EST
0.5300 BRL    0.00%
05:52pOi S A : Notice to the Market - Sale Approval by CADE of Fixed Operations Sites
PU
2022Oi S A : Presentation - Blow Out Material from discussions with Creditors
PU
2022Oi S A : Material Fact - Blow Out from discussions with Creditors
PU
Oi S A : Notice to the Market - Sale Approval by CADE of Fixed Operations Sites

01/05/2023 | 05:52pm EST
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayers' (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Sale of SPE Towers 2 Telecom Infrastructure

Sites of Fixed Operations

CADE'S Approval

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), following the Material Facts of August 1, 2022 and August 22, 2022, and the Notice to the Market of December 7, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it became aware that the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica - CADE) published on this date the Order SG no. 17/2023 approving the operation of sale of the shares representing the totality of the capital stock of Lemvig RJ Infraestrutura e Redes de Telecomunicações S.A. ("SPE Towers 2") to NK 108 Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. ("NK 108" and "Transaction"), without restrictions. According to the applicable law, the approval decision will become final within 15 calendar days from its publication, if there is no appeal by interested third party or the Transaction is revoked by the CADE Administrative Court.

The effective completion of the Transaction, with the transfer of shares representing the totality of the capital stock of SPE Towers 2 to NK 108, is subject to the prior consent of Brazilian Telecommunications Agency (Agência Nacional de Telecomunicações - ANATEL), as well as to the compliance with another usual precedent conditions for transactions of this nature, set forth in the Contract.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about the development of the matters related to this Transaction.

Rio de Janeiro, January 5, 2023.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 22:50:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
