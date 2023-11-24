Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Federal Taxpayers' (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43
Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33 3 0029520-8
Publicly-held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, in continuity with the Material Fact of October 27, 2023 ("Material Fact"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the suspensive condition mentioned in the Material Fact has been verified and, from this date, the Scrap Assignment Agreement and Others Covenants and other related documents become fully effective.
Rio de Janeiro, November 24, 2023.
Oi S.A. - Em Recuperação Judicial
Cristiane Barretto Sales
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
