Oi - In Judicial Reorganization

CNPJ/MF No. 76.535.764/0001-43

NIRE 33.3.0029520-8

Public Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Credit Risk Rating Upgrade by S&P

Oi - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on May 29, 2024, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor's ("S&P") announced the review of the credit rating assigned to the Company, raising it from "D" to "CCC-", on a global scale, and from "D" to "brCCC+", on a national scale. In addition, the rating of the issuances remains "D", depending on the time required for novation and replacement of debt instruments.

The agency placed Oi's credit risk ratings on CreditWatch with a positive outlook, indicating potential for a new rating upgrade, once the Company's capital structure and liquidity are reassessed, after the debt novation process is concluded.

Rio de Janeiro, June 3, 2024.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

CFO and Investor Relations Officer