Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Oi S.A.    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oi S A : Notice to the Market – Voluntary Separation Incentive Program (275 Kb)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Oi announces Voluntary Separation Incentive Program

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the launch of a Voluntary Separation Incentive Program, with the purpose of eliminating approximately 2,000 positions, which may represent up to 15% of our headcount.

Employees adhering to the Voluntary Separation Incentive Program will be entitled to special terms, including compensation based on the employee's tenure at the Company and extension of benefits such as healthcare, dental plan and life insurance, among other compensation.

The Voluntary Separation Incentive Program results from the development of the business model promoted by the implementation of Oi's strategic transformation plan and the natural requirement of an adjustment of the organizational structures, in line with the Company's Amendment to the Judicial Reorganization Plan, which was ratified through a decision rendered by the 7th Corporate Court of the Judicial District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro on October 5, 2020 and published on October 8, 2020.

As already widely disclosed by the Company, Oi's strategic transformation plan considers the dissemination of optic fiber in Brazil as the essential component of all its fixed and mobile telecommunication services, with the goal of transforming the Company into the largest telecommunications infrastructure provider in Brazil.

The implementation of the strategic plan, among other initiatives, implies a transformation of the Company's management and operating profile, in order to bring about changes aiming to:

  • Seek the sustainability of the business;
  • Ensure greater structural engagement with the Company's strategic plan guidelines;
  • Accelerate development and investments in the Company's fiber infrastructure, to meet society's current connection, communication, information and digital services demand;
  • Streamline management processes in order to increase control and efficiency of results;
  • Reduce hierarchy to improve productivity and agility in decision-making;
  • Capture gains resulting from automation, digitalization and technical development;
  • Follow cross-cutting,multidisciplinary trends, using agile methodology and more horizontal structures.

The Company emphasizes that headcount has remained practically unchanged since 2016 despite adverse conditions resulting from the judicial reorganization process initiated that year and currently pending. The proposed adjustments in the organization, which are the result of several measures to simplify and streamline our operations, aim to make our business more sustainable through a lighter and more flexible company in order to continue and better serve society's current connection, communication, information and digital services demand.

Oi continues to focus on its operations and transformation, advancing its project of becoming one of the country's leading infrastructure and digital services companies, conscious of its commitment to society, customers, professionals and all participants in its environment.

Rio de Janeiro, October 9, 2020.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Camille Loyo Faria

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 21:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OI S.A.
05:20pOI S A : Notice to the Market – Voluntary Separation Incentive Program (27..
PU
04:03pOI S A : Brazilian telecom Oi announces buyout program for up to 2,000 workers
RE
10/08OI S A : Management Proposal - Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (10.16.2020) ..
PU
10/08OI S A : Manual for Shareholder´s Participation - Extraordinary General Meeting ..
PU
10/08OI S A : Notice to Shareholders - Oi's Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (3..
PU
10/06OI S A : Material Fact - Amendment Plan Approval (106 Kb)
PU
10/06OI S A : Material Fact - Amendment Plan Approval
PU
10/02OI S A : Board Internal Regulations (336 Kb)
PU
10/01OI S A : Information Security Policy (532 Kb)
PU
10/01OI S A : Board Internal Regulations (336 Kb)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 737 M 3 387 M 3 387 M
Net income 2020 -7 059 M -1 276 M -1 276 M
Net Debt 2020 20 980 M 3 792 M 3 792 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,31x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 172 M 1 840 M 1 839 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 15 003
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,41 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Camille Loyo Faria Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
José Mauro Mettrau da Cunha Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OI S.A.95.93%1 812
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.60%244 931
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.29.69%128 898
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-16.78%81 007
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.82%80 535
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY2.16%55 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group