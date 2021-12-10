Log in
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/08
1.44 BRL   +5.11%
05:32aOI S A : Notice to the market - Replacement of external auditor
PU
11/16OI S A : Audio Transcript 3Q21
PU
11/15OI S A : under Judicial Reorganization and Subsidiaries - Form 6-K
PU
Oi S A : Notice to the market - Replacement of external auditor

12/10/2021 | 05:32am EST
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayers' (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Replacement of external auditor

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors approved the hiring of PriceWaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes ("PWC"), to provide external services in relation to the Company's accounting information for the fiscal years 2022-2024, replacing the BDO RCS Auditores Independentes ("BDO").

The Company clarifies that the engagement of PWC is made based on the 5 (five) year term period established in Article 31 of Resolution CVM no. 23/2021, and has been undertaken with the favorable opinion of the Audit, Risk and Controls Comittee, as well as with the consent of BDO, in compliance with the requirements of Resolution CVM no. 23/2021.

The work of PWC will begin with the review of the quarterly information of Oi for the first quarter of 2022.

Rio de Janeiro, December 10, 2021.

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Cristiane Barretto Sales

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 10:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
