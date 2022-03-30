Oi S A : Participation Manual - AEGSM 04/29/2022

ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

2021

MANUAL FOR PARTICIPATION AND

MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL

HIGHLIGHTS

5.1 Transformation Plan;

5.2 Our Team;

5.3 Good Governance and Corporate Responsibility Practices; and

5.4 Board of Directors.

MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL

8.1. Information on Director compensation (Items 13.1 to 13.16 of the Reference Form);

8.2. Information on nominees to the Fiscal Council (Items 12.5 to 12.10 of the Reference Form);

8.3 Share-Based Compensation Plan - Officers

8.4 Attachment 13 of CVM Instruction no. 481 - Officers;

8.5 Origin and Justification of the Proposed Amendments to the Bylaws; and

8.6 Copy of the Bylaws containing the proposed changes and a comparison with the current version

1. MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT

Dear Shareholders,

The Management of Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or the "Company") hereby invites you to attend the next Company Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting ("AEGM"), to be

held on April 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the Company's headquarters located at Rua do Lavradio, nº 71, Centro, Rio de Janeiro - RJ.

The AEGM will deliberate the following items:

At the Annual General Meeting: (i) Analysis of management accounts for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021; (ii) Define the amount of overall annual compensation for Company management and Fiscal Council members; (iii) Elect members of Fiscal Council and their respective alternates; and

At the Extraordinary General Meeting: (i) Approve the Long-Term Incentive Plan based on share issued by the Company for the Officers; and (ii) Approve the amendment to the caput of article 5 of the Bylaws, to reflect the number of common shares issued within the scope of the capital increase, within the limit of authorized capital, approved by the Board of Directors on February 22, 2022.

Initially, it should be noted that the challenging scenario in 2020 continued in 2021, worsened by the economic slowdown and Covid-19 pandemic's impacts. Nevertheless, Oi continued its

transformation program in a year full of hard work to create and develop the foundations for what will become the New Oi. The Company modernized its organizational structure, mainly seeking to reduce the hierarchy levels and, thus, obtain quicker decisions. The Company created areas focused on seeking new revenue sources linked to segments such as connected home, cloud, financial services and digital content, among others. At the same time, the Company's digital

transformation process was accelerated, making it possible to identify opportunities to increase

Oi's operational efficiency, focusing on automating the entire process chain and improving the

user experience, generating value for the Company and the customer.

The Company also decided to keep the remote work program, prioritizing the safety and health of its employees in the current pandemic, which also helped consolidate a new, more flexible and digital work model. Throughout this process, services were provided without interruption, keeping Oi's quality and promptness in customer service.

Even in a more recessive environment, Oi closed the year with a consolidated position in the fiber optic market, the main pillar of our transformation plan. The strong pace of network expansion and FTTH accesses continued throughout 2021, which allowed Oi to close the year with over 14 million homes passed (HP) with fiber, an increase of 60% over the previous year. With this result, Oi took the lead in market share growth in the fiber segment and resumed growth in broadband revenue, reversing the structural downward trend in residential revenue. The best telltale forresidential recovery was the strong growth recorded by fiber, surpassing copper in users and revenue, confirming that we choose the right operational strategy to ensure the Company's sustainability.

On other business fronts, Oi recorded growth in IT revenues in the B2B market, Oi Soluções and the business segment, despite the issues from the country's unstable economic scenario, still as a result of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. As for mobility, the Company kept its commitment to continue focusing on the operation's performance until concluding the transaction to sell the respective UPI, and, as a result, Oi resumed growing in market share in the postpaid mobile telephony segment.

Within the Judicial Reorganization process, Oi made progress in important steps for its future sustainability. The Company concluded the sale of the Towers UPIs, Datacenters UPIs and, soon, the operations of sale of the control over the Infrastructure UPI to Globenet Cabos Submarinos

S.A., controlled by BTG Pactual's funds, and the sale of the Mobile UPI for the three operators,

Claro, TIM and Vivo, will be concluded. The Infrastructure UPI is the first neutral end-to-end fiber network company launched under the V.tal brand in the Brazilian market. V.tal is already operating in a segregated manner, as recommended by the neutral network concept. The sale of the Mobile UPI to the three operators, including Claro, TIM and Vivo, was approved by Anatel and CADE.

In 2021, the arbitration procedure filed by Oi with Anatel started to discuss the unsustainability of the fixed telephony concession and the migration to the authorization model, another relevant regulatory issue for the Company and the industry.

It is also worth noting the progress made as a company committed to the best environmental, social and governance practices, currently known as ESG. Oi is getting closer and closer to reaching 100% energy use from renewable sources. In December, the Company signed an agreement to purchase energy from a biogas plant in Seropédica, Rio de Janeiro, a project that, besides savings R$2.5 million per year, makes us proud of the social impact on the plant's surrounding region. As for diversity and inclusion, the Company expanded training among employees and third parties and had the first female leadership group, a program that will yield good results to increase women's participation in leadership positions. And in this second year of the pandemic, Oi reinforced digital activities in the social innovation institute, Oi Futuro, which has recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. It also started a process to adapt NAVE, a partnership project in education with the public sector, to reach 100% in digital format for more than 1,000 students enrolled in schools in Rio de Janeiro and Recife.

In the Governance pillar, it should be highlighted that (i) Oi received the Latin America Executive Team Award, granted by Institutional Investor; (ii) made progress in improving the privacy and personal data protection program, placing data subjects as the focus of its work, in line with Oi's premise that people come before data; and (iii) focused on advancing compliance actions, mainly reformulating the program that included in Oi's core attitudes to continuously evolve the ethics and integrity culture and keep a trustworthy relationship with stakeholders.

The Company`s management appreciates the confidence placed in Oi and its Managers, reiterating its intention to continue acting ethically and with integrity and complying with the principles of transparency, equity, accountability and corporate responsibility.

Finally, we would like to emphasize that, in order to make it easier for investors to understand important recent Company developments and stimulate the voting process, we maintained the format adopted at the AGM 2021 of a single document including the information of the Shareholders Participation Manual, additional explanations on matters to be voted and the Management Proposal.

Sincerely,