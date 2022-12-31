Advanced search
    OIBR4   BROIBRACNPR8

OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-29 pm EST
0.5100 BRL   -1.92%
12/23Oi S A : EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 344th BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON DECEMBER 14, 2022
PU
12/19Oi S.A.(BOVESPA:OIBR3) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
12/15Brazil's Oi exits bankruptcy protection after more than 6 years; shares jump
RE
Oi S A : Presentation - Blow Out Material from discussions with Creditors

12/31/2022 | 03:48pm EST
~

NOVAOI

CAGR

n/a

6.6%

6.1%

3.8%

Fiber CAGR

n/a

41.3%

13.0%

4.3%

EBITDA Margin

13.2%

10.9%

20.6%

26.6%

EBITDA ex-IFRS 16

615

626

2,742

4,266

Capex/Sales

36.6%

8.6%

7.0%

5.8%

EBITDA - Capex Margin

(23.5%) 2.3% 13.6% 20.8%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 20:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 12 536 M 2 371 M 2 371 M
Net income 2022 -839 M -159 M -159 M
Net Debt 2022 17 629 M 3 335 M 3 335 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 066 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 11 225
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart OI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Oi S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,51 BRL
Average target price 1,34 BRL
Spread / Average Target 163%
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Modesto de Abreu Chief Executive Officer
Cristiane Barretto Sales Chief Financial Officer
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Chairman
José Cláudio Moreira Gonçalves Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Renata Bertele Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OI S.A.-60.16%202
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-24.44%165 473
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.58%141 783
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG14.34%99 035
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.43%98 378
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-27.89%54 127