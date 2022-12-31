Oi S A : Presentation - Blow Out Material from discussions with Creditors

•
~
NOVAOI
CAGR
n/a
6.6%
6.1%
3.8%
Fiber CAGR
41.3%
13.0%
4.3%
EBITDA Margin
13.2%
10.9%
20.6%
26.6%
EBITDA ex-IFRS 16
615
626
2,742
4,266
Capex/Sales
36.6%
8.6%
7.0%
5.8%
EBITDA - Capex Margin
(23.5%) 2.3% 13.6% 20.8%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 20:47:03 UTC.