Oi S A : V.tal deal Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in applicable Brazilian regulations. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the beliefs and expectations of Oi, business strategies, future synergies, cost savings, future costs and future liquidity are considered forward-looking statements.
Words such as "will", "should", "would", "shall", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans", "targets", "objective" and similar expressions, if related to Oi or its management, are intended to identify forward- looking statements. There is no guarantee that expected events, trends or results will effectively occur. Such statements reflect the current view of Oi's management and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions and factors, including general market and economic
conditions, industry conditions, corporate approvals, operating factors and others. disclaimer Any changes in such assumptions or factors may impact results, which, in turn, may differ materially from current expectations. All forward-looking statements
attributable to Oi or its affiliates, or to persons acting on their behalf, qualify entirely as cautionary statements as set forth in this paragraph. Disproportionate reliance should never be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements
only make reference to the date in which they were disclosed.
Except as required by securities legislation in Brazil and rules and regulations issued by the CVM, or regulatory bodies in other applicable jurisdictions, Oi and its affiliates are not obligated, and do not intend, to update or publicly announce revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or in any other factors that affect forward-looking statements. We recommend, however, that you gain awareness of additional disclosures made by Oi on related matters by consulting reports and/or notices that Oi may file with the CVM.
Oi's transformation, approved by the 2020 RJ Plan Amendment, defined a structural separation model between InfraCo and ClientCo
Oi's Strategy
InfraCo | V.tal
ClientCo | New Oi
Services:
Customers:
Infrastructure:
•
White Label FTTH
•
Telcos
•
FTTH Network, 15M+
•
Wholesale
•
ISPs
HPs
• 400k+ km of fiber
connectivity and
•
Service Providers
•
Robust Data
Transport
•
OTTs
Network
•
5G Enablement
•
Rights of Way
Robust and granular neutral and independent network structure
Better Access to funding sources, due to the independence, revenue predictability and greater exposure to other operators
Acceleration of investment increasing fiber network coverage
Services:
Customers:
Infrastructure:
•
Sales & Mkt
•
Residential and
•
IPTV and OTT
•
Customer care
SMEs
Platforms
•
Retail FTTH / Fiber
•
Corporate and
•
Copper
•
Retail & Wholesale
Government (Oi
•
Legacy Transport
legacy services
•
Soluções)
Network
Digital services
•
Legacy wholesale
•
Digital Platforms
Service culture centered on customer experience and digital as the first option
Focus on excellence in consumer experience and offer differentiation
Less need for own investment, leveraging on an even more comprehensive network
3
Structural separation allowed for the creation of the largest telecom infrastructure company in Latin America
InfraCo | V.tal
Neutral network operator with more than 400,000 km of fiber, with a plan to reach 32M HPs by 2025
Massifying optical fiber, enabling broadband, 5G and business services
Investments of approximately R$ 30 bn in the next 4 years. InfraCo will have BTG as new controlling shareholder and
Oi will remain a very relevant shareholder
A complete and modular portfolio of services, to serve different types of operators with neutral commercial treatment under competitive conditions
Wholesale contracts in place poised for significant increases with mobile and 5G growth in Brazil
First end to end neutral network solution for FTTH services
Reliability and
High level of
Low
Operational
Broad range
availability
security
latency
efficiency
of solutions
Cash Flow profile
+ Capex
+ EBITDA
12
1 Initial investment period with high network expansion CAPEX, financed by an efficient capital structure
2 Followed by a high return phase, with reduced CAPEX and increasing EBITDA, allowing for significant value creation and future liquidity opportunities
One Infra, multiple networks...
... and all futures.
4
All key regulatory and competition approvals secured
•
•
CADE: approved on Nov 4th, 2021
ANATEL: approved on May 5th, 2022 conditioned to subsequent steps already concluded Globenet's reorganization (approved on May, 18th, 2022), V.tal's acquisition of control (approved on May, 24th, 2022). Additional conditions to be observed after closing
•
•
BERMUDA: approved on Jan 27, 2022
US: CFIUS and Team Telecom/FCC Letter of Agreement signed on May 27, 2022 and final decisions expected for end of June. However, whereas Globenet's US assets were carved out, to be incorporated post US approvals, remaining components of the operation can close as planned
Relevant Aspects of the Approvals
Oi remains a shareholder of V.tal, condition that allowed the transfer of Oi's reversible assets without specific prior approval for transference of reversible assets to a third party.
Reversible assets (current or future) used to provide STFC under public regime will continue to (i) be subject to reversibility regime and (ii) used by Oi.
Subsequent conditions to be implemented by V.tal and Globenet following the closing and incorporation.
Next Steps
Obtain US Authorities approvals to merge Globenet's US assets
Elimination of STFC authorizations overlap within 18 months of the approval of the transaction
Compliance by V.tal, within 6 months of operation, of obligations related to the inventory of Globenet's assets, informing those that would be subject to reversibility regime
Compliance with the conditions for future merger of Globenet into V.tal
5
