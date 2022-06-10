Log in
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:11 2022-06-10 pm EDT
01:53pOI S A : V.tal deal Presentation
PU
10:00aTRANSCRIPT : Oi S.A. - Special Call
CI
06/09OI S A : Material Fact - Closing of the Partial Sale of UPI InfraCo
PU
Oi S A : V.tal deal Presentation

06/10/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
M&A

InfraCo | V.tal

Closing terms

June 10, 2022

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in applicable Brazilian regulations. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the beliefs and expectations of Oi, business strategies, future synergies, cost savings, future costs and future liquidity are considered forward-looking statements.

Words such as "will", "should", "would", "shall", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans", "targets", "objective" and similar expressions, if related to Oi or its management, are intended to identify forward- looking statements. There is no guarantee that expected events, trends or results will effectively occur. Such statements reflect the current view of Oi's management and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions and factors, including general market and economic

conditions, industry conditions, corporate approvals, operating factors and others. disclaimer Any changes in such assumptions or factors may impact results, which, in turn, may differ materially from current expectations. All forward-looking statements

attributable to Oi or its affiliates, or to persons acting on their behalf, qualify entirely as cautionary statements as set forth in this paragraph. Disproportionate reliance should never be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements

only make reference to the date in which they were disclosed.

Except as required by securities legislation in Brazil and rules and regulations issued by the CVM, or regulatory bodies in other applicable jurisdictions, Oi and its affiliates are not obligated, and do not intend, to update or publicly announce revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or in any other factors that affect forward-looking statements. We recommend, however, that you gain awareness of additional disclosures made by Oi on related matters by consulting reports and/or notices that Oi may file with the CVM.

Oi's transformation, approved by the 2020 RJ Plan Amendment, defined a structural separation model between InfraCo and ClientCo

Oi's Strategy

InfraCo | V.tal

ClientCo | New Oi

Services:

Customers:

Infrastructure:

White Label FTTH

Telcos

FTTH Network, 15M+

Wholesale

ISPs

HPs

• 400k+ km of fiber

connectivity and

Service Providers

Robust Data

Transport

OTTs

Network

5G Enablement

Rights of Way

Robust and granular neutral and independent network structure

Better Access to funding sources, due to the independence, revenue predictability and greater exposure to other operators

Acceleration of investment increasing fiber network coverage

Services:

Customers:

Infrastructure:

Sales & Mkt

Residential and

IPTV and OTT

Customer care

SMEs

Platforms

Retail FTTH / Fiber

Corporate and

Copper

Retail & Wholesale

Government (Oi

Legacy Transport

legacy services

Soluções)

Network

Digital services

Legacy wholesale

Digital Platforms

Service culture centered on customer experience and digital as the first option

Focus on excellence in consumer experience and offer differentiation

Less need for own investment, leveraging on an even more comprehensive network

Structural separation allowed for the creation of the largest telecom infrastructure company in Latin America

InfraCo | V.tal

Neutral network operator with more than 400,000 km of fiber, with a plan to reach 32M HPs by 2025

Massifying optical fiber, enabling broadband, 5G and business services

Investments of approximately R$ 30 bn in the next 4 years. InfraCo will have BTG as new controlling shareholder and

Oi will remain a very relevant shareholder

A complete and modular portfolio of services, to serve different types of operators with neutral commercial treatment under competitive conditions

  • Wholesale contracts in place poised for significant increases with mobile and 5G growth in Brazil
  • First end to end neutral network solution for FTTH services

Reliability and

High level of

Low

Operational

Broad range

availability

security

latency

efficiency

of solutions

Cash Flow profile

+ Capex

+ EBITDA

12

1 Initial investment period with high network expansion CAPEX, financed by an efficient capital structure

2 Followed by a high return phase, with reduced CAPEX and increasing EBITDA, allowing for significant value creation and future liquidity opportunities

One Infra, multiple networks...

... and all futures.

All key regulatory and competition approvals secured

CADE: approved on Nov 4th, 2021

ANATEL: approved on May 5th, 2022 conditioned to subsequent steps already concluded Globenet's reorganization (approved on May, 18th, 2022), V.tal's acquisition of control (approved on May, 24th, 2022). Additional conditions to be observed after closing

BERMUDA: approved on Jan 27, 2022

US: CFIUS and Team Telecom/FCC Letter of Agreement signed on May 27, 2022 and final decisions expected for end of June. However, whereas Globenet's US assets were carved out, to be incorporated post US approvals, remaining components of the operation can close as planned

Relevant Aspects of the Approvals

  • Oi remains a shareholder of V.tal, condition that allowed the transfer of Oi's reversible assets without specific prior approval for transference of reversible assets to a third party.
  • Reversible assets (current or future) used to provide STFC under public regime will continue to (i) be subject to reversibility regime and (ii) used by Oi.
  • Subsequent conditions to be implemented by V.tal and Globenet following the closing and incorporation.

Next Steps

  • Obtain US Authorities approvals to merge Globenet's US assets
  • Elimination of STFC authorizations overlap within 18 months of the approval of the transaction
  • Compliance by V.tal, within 6 months of operation, of obligations related to the inventory of Globenet's assets, informing those that would be subject to reversibility regime
  • Compliance with the conditions for future merger of Globenet into V.tal

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 17:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
