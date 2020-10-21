Oi S A : Virtual Roadshow Presentation

OI´S JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PROCESS AND STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN
AMENDMENT TO THE JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PLAN: ENABLING LEVERAGE REDUCTION AND FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY
TRANSFORMATION PLAN: ROBUST FIBER PROJECT GROWTH; EFICIENCY AND OPERACIONAL SIMPLIFICATION
Since THE 2017 APPROVAL OF THE JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION plan, OI has Built a VISION for its future, NOW Entering on THE THIRD PHASE OF ITS
TRANSFORMATION
PHASE 1
2016-2018
EXECUTION OF THE JR PLAN
Judicial debt restructuring and cash protection
Capital increase
New governance
Operational stability and recovery, with gradual resumption of investments
PHASE 2
2019-2020
STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN
Asset sales, funding and cash
Strategic transition of the model
Simplification and operational efficiency
PHASE 3
2020-2021
NEW STRATEGIC MODEL AND AMENDMENT TO JR PLAN
Future vision
Reconfiguration of Oi for sustainability and value creation
Consolidation of the new strategic model
Preparing the company for return to growth
PHASE 3 WITHIN A CHANGING ENVIRONMENT, OI´S ROLE MUST EVOLVE TOWARDS A SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VISION
PLAN EXECUTION Environment
Regulatory framework changes still in progress
EVOLUTION OF oI's role
LONG-TERM STRATEGIC VISION, COMPANY RECONFIGURATION,
SUSTAINABILITY AND VALUE GENERATION
Technological and demand changes - Accelerated decline in fixed telephony, copper broadband and DTH
Accelerated demand for high-speed broadband, and increased competition with large Telcos and ISPs
Need for massive investments in fiber infrastructure and preparation for 5G
Covid-19impacting economic environment, but with potential opportunities in the recovery
Need to optimize the company's financial model for the long term
New Business and Company Models
New Governance Structure
New Financial Structure
New Operational Structure
Focus on Fiber Optic Infrastructure
Residential, Business, Corporate, Government + Wholesale Customers
Structural Separation Model
Consolidation of Mobile Operation
Evaluation of partnerships for TV and Content
Flexibility to Execute the Plan
IN ORDER TO define a SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VISION, THE COMPANY WENT
through A STRATEGIC redesign...
Analytical Business View
Oi Strategic Review
Business Transformation
Customers
Communication + Marketing + Channels
Broad-
Broad-
OTT
band
band
Whole-
Digital
Voice Copper
FTTH
IPTV
DTH
sale
B2B
Mobile Service
Customer Care
Field Operations
Infrastructure
Real Estate
Business review based on:
Profitability
Competitive advantages
Cash Protection
Synergies through Partnerships
+
Optimization of current
infrastructure :
Capacity
Capillarity
Field Team
+
Sale of assets to monetize the
existing asset structure
Focus on Fiber
Leveraging existing HP´s footprint,
installed capacity, capillarity and growing traffic for fixed and mobile (5G) broadband for Wholesale, B2B and Retail
Sale of Mobile Operations
$
Need for recurring investments, current technological transition and Oi with the smallest market share
Content Partnerships
Search for synergies to provide OTT
content and sale of the Pay TV business
Divestment of Legacy
Deaveraging program to decommission
copper network
Sale of Non-Core Assets
$
Sale of Towers and Data Centers
... DEFINING A NEW VISION, STRATEGY AND EXECUTION
ENABLE THE CREATION OF THE LARGEST TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY IN THE
COUNTRY MASSIFYING FIBER OPTICS, ENABLING BROADBAND, 5G AND enterprise SERVICES
Vision
Strategy
L O N G - TERM
SUSTAINABILITY
New company model,
reorganized, with investment capacity, revenue generation and long-term sustainability
OI BRAND FOCUS ON CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
Innovation and excellence in solutions development and relationships with our customers
INFRA CO STRUCTURAL
SEPARATION AND NEUTRAL
NETWORK
Comprehensive, robust,
granular network, with better
revenue predictability and
access to the financial markets
LIGHTER and AGILE
Seeking market
That MAKES SENSE
With FOCUS on a
Leveraging and
company focused
LEADERSHIP in FTTH,
in the lives of our
more EFFECTIVE
investing on the
Execution
on the future
B2B and Wholesale
customers and
always innovates
BEST NETWORK in
performance
Brazil
Company that generates VALUE AND trust for all STAKEHOLDERS
(customers, employees, shareholders, creditors, partners, suppliers and society)
The company reconfiguration encompasses structural separation, unlocking investments AND GENERATING value
OI Operations
INFRA CO
OI S.A. (CLIENT CO) [2]
FTTH
Network
(7,1Mn+
HPs)
Access to
Access to
Fiber to
388,000
43,000 +
more than
km of
km of
2,300
fiber(1)
ducts(1)
cities(1)
Wholesale business:
White label FTTH
Connectivity and transport for operators and ISP
5G Enabler
Customers:
Activities:
Infrastructure:
Oi (residential and
Sales
IPTV & OTT Platform
business)
Marketing
Copper
Oi Solutions
Customer care
Backbone, Backhaul
Copper wholesale
Innovation/OiTo
and ducts (managed
Oi Futuro
by InfraCo)(1)
Robust and granularneutral and independent network structure
Better Access to funding sources,due to the independence, revenues predictability and greater exposure to other clients
Anticipation of investment accelerating fiber network deployment
Service culture centered on customer experience and digital first
Focus on excellence in consumer experience andoffer differentiation
Less need for own investment, leveraging on an even more comprehensive network of its affiliate
Notes: (1) IRU contract for the management and operation of the transport network of OI SA and Telemar, (2) Remaining Company (Oi S.A, Oi Móvel S.A and Telemar Norte Leste) with good
Governance practices - Board with 11 independent members and a management team with long-term incentives aligned with the value creation for the shareholders.
Structural separation RESULTS, ON ONE SIDE in the creation of Infra Co, BOOSTING THE construction plan for THE LARGEST fiber network IN THE COUNTRY ...
Coverage of all addressable HPs until 2024
Accumulated HPs (1)
32
Million
26
+100%
20
10
16
Accumulated
4
14
8
1
HPs in 2024
13
16
16
16
Cash Flow
+ Capex
+ EBITDA
12
Build out HP´s
6,0
6,0
6,0
5,7
3,7
1,2
3,1
6,0
4,8
5,7
2,9
0,0
0,0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
+140%
Built HPs until 2024
1 Initial investment period with high network expansion CAPEX, financed by an efficient capital structure
2 Followed by a high return phase, with reduced CAPEX and increasing EBITDA
InfraCo As Is
... AND on the other side, THE TRANSFORMATION OF client co INTO A LIGHT, AGILE COMPANY WITH AN EXCLUSIVE FOCUS ON customer EXPERIENCE …
Client co
Light, agile, efficient, digital company, with low
capex and high conversion of Ebitda into cash
Focus on excellence in the costumer experience
Homes Connected FTTH
Revenue
Million | CAGR
R$ Million | CAGR
and offer differentiation;
Fiber B2C
Service culture centered on customer experience
18%
and digital as the first option.
7,0
21%
Strategic positioning of IT solutions integrator;
3,5
B2B and
Change in the revenue mix, with higher value added
Governments
2021
2025
2021
2025
products
Legacy
InfraCo
Share
De-averaging program for copper decommissioning;
Focus on operations in carrier of last resort areas, ensuring greater efficiency.
Sale of control to maintain Infra Co's independence;
Maintenance of relevant participation, guaranteeing the dividends flow
Ebitda margin
Fiber Cash Flow
2025 | %
2025 | Ebitda - Capex
>20%
> R$
1,5bi
... This will allow a sustainable transition process to enable growth in all resulting operations
2021
DEVELOPMENTTRANSFORMATION AND
Infra
2022 INDEPENDENCEPARTNERSHIP AND
Infra Client
Independent complementary companies that do not compete and havenon-exclusivebusiness
Client
relationships, favored only by isonomic criteria
2020 SUSTAINABILITYRESTRUCTURINGAND
Sustain mobile market position and define the future for Mobile BU
Creation and structural separation of Infra CO
Fiber acceleration, with 8.3MM of HPs and 2MM of HCs (Dec20)
Consolidation of Oi Soluções (B2B Portfolio)
Reposition of the Wholesale BU and the SME Segment
Focus on Operational Efficiency: reduction of copper (De-average) and DTH
Infra Co
Client Co
Growing and expanding FTTH Partners, investing on fiber and strengthening leadership on Infrastructure services
Culture of efficiency on construction and maintenance with rationalization of investments, operational excellence and logistics optimization, always addressing technological evolution
Consolidating as leader in FTTH growth. New approach models for Mobile Business and Pay TV following aplug-inlogic
Innovation and Excellence Culture in the development of solutions and relationship with retail, business and corporate customers
Client Co Infra Co
The largest telecom infrastructure in the country, massifying fiber optic availability, enabling broadband, 5G and enterprise services. Aggressive revenues diversification through Partnerships and greater exposure to other ClientsCos
A technology and services platform that helps people and companies transform their lives and businesses. That defines its customer journey through consumer behavior, delivering complete connection solutions with quality and differentiation, creating new solutions and services through an ecosystem of partnerships
AGENDA
OI´S JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PROCESS AND STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN
AMENDMENT TO THE JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PLAN: ENABLING LEVERAGE REDUCTION AND FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY
TRANSFORMATION PLAN: ROBUST FIBER PROJECT GROWTH; EFICIENCY AND OPERACIONAL SIMPLIFICATION
JR AMENDMENT APROVAL at THE GENERAL CREDITORS METING ALLOWS OI TO GO ON WITH THE execution of its TRANSFORMATION plan, TO REDUCE ITS LEVERAGE AND TO provide MORE SAFETY TO STAKEHOLDERS
CONTINUITY OF JR EXECUTION - SUSTAINABILITY AND VALUE GENERATION
EXECUTION FLEXIBILITY AND FUTERE OPTIONSFOR THE COMPANY
ANTICIPATION OF DEBT PAYMENTS, REDUCING LEVERAGE AND FINANCIAL RISKS
CAPITAL STRUCTURE OPTIMIZATION AND ACCESS TO MORE FINANCIAL RESOURCES
OPERATIONAL RISK REDUCTION ONCE TRANSACTIONS ARE CONCLUDED
CREATION OF 5 UPIs(1): Funding For the execution of the transformation plan and flexibility to implement the structural separation
UPI ToWERS
UPI Data Center
UPI MOBILE ASSETS
UPI InfraCo
UPI TVCo
637 mobile towers and
222 indoor sites
scope
(passive infrastructure
in shopping malls,
hotels and others)
Revenue from other operators and Oi
5 data centers
Mobile operation, including active
Revenue/contracts for
network, clients and spectrum
the colocation/hosting
Elements of the active or passive
business with B2B and
transmission network not included
Oi customers
FTTH network, including equipment and operation, wholesale contracts (Oi being its main client)
Long term contracts(IRUs) for backbone, backhaul and pipes of Oi SA and Telemar
TV operation, including DTH infrastructure and equipment, customers and adjacent obligations to DTH and IPTV services (SeAC).
Oi maintains IPTV and OTT platforms
Binding Offer received (R$ 1.067Bn) for 100% of the shares;
Highline do Brasil
sale
made the highest offer
during the M&A
process and will have
the right to match
during the Competitive
Bidding Procedure
(Stalking Horse)
Binding Offer received
(R$ 325MM, of which
R$ 225MM upfront and
R$ 75MM in
installments) for 100%
of the shares;
Piemonte Holding
made the highest offer
during the M&A
process and will have
the right to match
during the Competitive
Bidding Procedure
(Stalking Horse)
Binding Offers received above the minimum price of R$ 15Bn for 100% of the shares. Sale at the highest price.
Telefônica Brasil S.A., TIM S.A. e Claro S.A made the highest offer during the M&A process and will have the right to top during the Competitive Bidding Procedure (Stalking Horse)
Minimum value: R$ 20Bn (Enterprise Value, base date as of Dec 31, 2021), for the sale of 25.5% to 51% of total capital, enabling a competitive process to acquire control of InfraCo (51% of voting shares)
Winning offer will be defined by the highest value per share (EV), with a minimum secondary payment of R$ 6.5Bn in up to 3 installments, and a primary transaction of up to R$ 5Bn, in order to guarantee the payment of the R$2,4Bi obligations to Oi in up to 3 months after the closing and InfraCo investment plan
Sale of 100% of the shares of UPI TV Co for the minimum price of R$ 20MM and assuming payment commitments for the use of satellite capacity until 2027, exempting Oi from its annual cost
50% revenue share with Oi on IPTV revenues provided by TV Co to customers of the recovery entities
Highest offer in the M&A process may be granted with a right to top in the Competitive Bidding Process.
Independent Productive Units provided in the LRF, not associated with RJ's obligations
Investors may offer assets or certain
and liquid receivables (with a 60%
discount) as part of the UPI payment.
PROPOSED TERMS FOR CREDITORS IN THE PLAN AMENDMENT: LEVERAGE AND FINANCIAL RISK REDUCTION
NON-FINANCIAL
CREDITORS
Labor creditors (Class I):
Small Businesses (Class IV):
Payment in up to 30 days after the amendment
Option to receive up to R$ 150k (and waiver of additional claims) in up to 90
ratification by court (limited to R$ 50k/creditor)
days after the amendment ratification by court;
Financial creditors
Secured Creditors (Class II):
The obligation of the buyer of UPI Mobile Assets of paying part of the transaction price directly to Secured Creditors doesn't exempt the recovery entities from the obligation to settle such credits as one of the closing acts of the sale ;
Prepayment of 100% of the outstanding credits. Suspension of certain clauses until May 30, 2020, in order to implement the terms provided in the Plan amendment;
Prepayment of post-petition Oi Móvel debentures
Restructuring Option I (Class III):
Prepayment with a 55% discount, in up to 3 installments (2022-2024). Conditioned to the closing of both UPI Mobile Assets and UPI InfraCo and to the maintenance of a minimum cash balance ("cash sweep")
Reduction in the prepayment discount from 55% to 50% for creditors that opt for the Bank Guarantee option and offer a new line of letter of credits, up to the maximum restructured credits value (1:1), in the form of the RJ Plan and on condition that Oi reduces its total exposure in guarantee
ADDITIONAL CREDITORS
Anatel:
Unsecured Creditors:
Payment via Law 13.988/20 or more
Option to receive up to R$ 3k (and
favorable new legislation to be published
waiver of additional claims) in up to
in the future
90 days after ratification by court;
Class III and Class IV Creditors:
Possibility of prepayment through the introduction of a reverse Dutch auction mechanism to repurchase credits at the lowest value and more favorable NPV to the company (voluntary option)
BRIDGE LOAN AND OTHER FINANCING
CLOSING OF THE JR
Possibility of partial anticipation of resources of UPI Mobile sale in an amount of up to R$ 5Bn; Other Financing: R$ 2Bn (with flexibility for offering guarantees) and R$ 2Bn (without flexibility to offer additional guaranties);
Flexibility for additional funds guaranteed by InfraCo shares
Closing of the Judicial Reorganization in October 06, 2021 - this date may be extended in case it is needed for the implementation of measures for the disposition of assets provided for in the Amendment to the JRP
EXPECTED TIMELINE - NEXT STEPS
SEP 20
OCT/NOV 20
DEC 20
1Q 21
3Q 21
4Q 21
OCT 21
Competitive
Competitive
Bidding
Bidding
Competitive
Process for
Process for
Closing of UPI
Bidding
UPI Mobile
General
End of the
UPI Infra Co
Mobile Assets
Process for
Closing of UPI
Assets
Creditors
Judicial
UPI Towers
Infra Co
Meeting
Competitive
Closing of UPI
Reorganization
Closing of UPI
and UPI Data
Bidding
TV Co
Towers and
Center
Process for
UPI Data
UPI TV Co
Center
AGENDA
OI´S JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PROCESS AND STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN
AMENDMENT TO THE JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PLAN: ENABLING LEVERAGE REDUCTION AND FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY
TRANSFORMATION PLAN: ROBUST FIBER PROJECT GROWTH; EFICIENCY AND OPERACIONAL SIMPLIFICATION
FOLLOWING THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF ITS LONG TERM STRATEGIC PLAN AMENDMENT, IN Q2 OI CONTINUED TO EXECUTE ON ALL TRANSFORMATION FRONTS, DEMONSTRATING THE SOLIDITY OF ITS PROPOSAL
STRATEGIC transformation PLAN IS BEING SUCCESSFULLY EXECUTED
FTth project
6.7 Million homes passed
1.3 Million homes connected
Decline in -4%broadband
service complaints
Growth leader in
homes connected,
connecting more than the other 3 local operators combined
operations
Efficiency &
Mobile resilience with
Simplification
Postpaid revenue
Million in cost
growing 6.5% yoy
reduction in
ICT solutions integrator,
6852020 YTD
with IT reaching 21%
Several initiatives of
share of total corporate
Simplification,
Reorganization,
revenues
Digitalization and legacy
Greatly reduced focus
Divestment being
on Copper and DTH
implemented
accelerating decline
Billion estimated
but redirecting
1 annualized impact
financial resources to
FTTH project
of cost savings in
2020
Strategic
options
Approval of Amendment
to the JRP
To secure the operational
and financial flexibility
Stalking horse defined
for Towers and Data Centers and Binding
offers received for
Mobile
Preparation for
Structural separation
of Infra Co and Client Co in progress with Jupiter project
Company IS FOLLOWING THROUGH ON ITS COMMITMENTS, AND PAVING THE WAY FOR
SUSTAINABLE CHANGE IN THE SHORT, MEDIUM AND LONG TERM
Our geographical competitive advantage HAS BEEN ALLOWING FOR RESIDENTIAL FIBER GROWTH AT A VERY FAST PACE, LEADING TO VERY POSITIVE RESULTS IN OPERATIONS, SALES AND REVENUES
Our infrastructure competitive advantage…
… starts to show in comparative fiber results
Over 388,000
Highest growth among all FTTH broadband operators
km of fiber. 2x
FTTH net additions (12 months, thousand)
larger than
2nd
1,5x
5,5x
8,1x
+4,6%
competitor
Over 43,000 km of
1.017
1.063
ducts highest
692
integrated
194
131
infrastructure in
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
3 Players
Oi
Brazil
combined
+2,300 cities with fiber.
Largest fiber presence amongst all national operators
1,000 more than 2nd
competitor
Oi fiber presence¹
PLAYER 1 fiber presence¹
FTTH in127 cities at the end of 2Q20 (15 new cities added in the quarter)
Agilityin the adjustment of the productive capacity through our own field operation team with capillarity for service across Brazil
EVEN WITH THE FULL IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC IN Q2, FIBER DEPLOYMENTS CONTINUED TO ACCELERATE, WITH PROJECTIONS WHICH GREATLY EXCEED THE EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020
Homes passed with fiber
Homes connected with fiber
FTTH revenues BREAKDOWN
Thousand
Thousand
HC
Take-up
R$ Million
B2B
Residential
+4,3M HPs built
+1,1M newHCs
In one year
1,8-2,0
in one year
8,3-8,6
6,3 x
1,300
6,719
4,603
5,625
944
268
13
3,588
675
2,458
408
237
2T19
3T19
4T19
1T20
2T20
4T20E
2T19
3T19
4T19
1T20
2T20
4T20E
Take-up % 9,7%
11,4%
14,7%
16,8%
19,4%
22%-
23%
Monthly average hp built
Monthly average hc net adds
FIBER arpu
255
Thousand
Thousand
R$
+285,8%
Pro forma adjustment ¹
+36,6%
+13,2%
365
119
85
43
75
3
267
4
31
81
39
2T19
2T20
2T19
2T20
2T19
2T20
2T19
2T20
Record sales and net adds of Fiber are resulting in the reversal of historical residential RGUs declining trend, and positioning us very strongly in the ultra- broadband competitive scenario
FTTH sales accelerating and breaking records…
Net ftth sales (thousand)
45,9%
161
163
161
197
218
235
144
Jan
Fev
Mar
Abr
Mai
Jun
Jul
with improvements in the quality of our broadband customer base…
FTTH Customers default rate (%)
31 - 60 days 61 - 90 days
-18.6
-30.6
Mar-20Jun-20
… reversing the decline trend of Residential RGUs…
RGU net adds (thousand)
Legacy¹ Net Adds
Fiber Net Adds
Total Net Adds
-6
-163-129 -94-153-91-334
Jan
Fev
Mar
Abr
Mai
Jun
Jul
and significant progress towards overall ultra- broadband leadership
Benchmark: JUNE UBB net adds - ALL TECHNOLOGIES (thousand)
+3.8
132.4
137.4
74.5
9,0
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Oi
After a long period of droppings, the residential revenue reversed the tendency in June, driven by the solid expansion in the FTTH, even with the strong drops in Copper
Residential Revenue
Copper Voice
In June, FTTH Revenue grew more
R$ Million
Copper BB
than the reduction in the Legacy
-14.8%
DTH TV
Revenue¹, increasing the
FTTH
residential revenue
1,857
Revenue Mix
Monthly Residential Revenue - 2Q
1,583
R$ Million
Legacy
FTTH
46.0%
854
593
533
524
+2
526
-31%
37.4%
28.9%
536
-32%
364
23.0%
458
-17
441
-12
429
23.0%
-13%
371
23.4%
428
39
+550%
255
+7
+14
76
83
97
2.1%
16.1%
2Q19
2Q20
Apr-20
May-20
Jun-20
Fiber is already generating more than 1 billion in annualized revenue
Fiber Revenue in June - Annualized
R$ Million
1,159
June Annualized
The company has been working on the digital transformation, simplification and operational efficiency so that its cost structure reflects company's new model
Innovation and excellence in developing solutions and relationship with our costumers.
Focus on efficiency, with legacy reduction (De-averaging)
Capex and Opex readjustment due to a slowdown in the legacy portfolio sales.
Legacy Capex
R$ Million
-64.2%-54.4%
JOICE
420k access to
36% a.a. increase
the digital assistant
in the usage of the app
in June
Técnico Virtual
Service culture focus on the customer experience and digital as first option
2,794
2,192
506
1.-1.2 bi
A LIGHT, AGILE
and DIGITAL
85% of the interactions with clients
were through digital channels
26% a.a. decrease in calls to the call
2018
2019
1H2020
2020E
Operational excellence and logistic optimization, always approaching the technology evolution.
Company,
focused on the
future
center.
A detailed revision of the structure and processes and the implementation of centralized automations initiatives.
In line with the Transformation Plan, The Company's Capex Mix has been constantly changing, with massive investments in fiber and FTTH
