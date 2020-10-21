Oi S A : Virtual Roadshow Presentation 0 10/21/2020 | 04:15am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Oi's Transformation plan October, 2020 AGENDA OI´S JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PROCESS AND STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN AMENDMENT TO THE JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PLAN: ENABLING LEVERAGE REDUCTION AND FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY TRANSFORMATION PLAN: ROBUST FIBER PROJECT GROWTH; EFICIENCY AND OPERACIONAL SIMPLIFICATION 2 Since THE 2017 APPROVAL OF THE JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION plan, OI has Built a VISION for its future, NOW Entering on THE THIRD PHASE OF ITS TRANSFORMATION PHASE 1 2016-2018 EXECUTION OF THE JR PLAN Judicial debt restructuring and cash protection

Capital increase

New governance

Operational stability and recovery, with gradual resumption of investments PHASE 2 2019-2020 STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN Asset sales, funding and cash

Strategic transition of the model

Simplification and operational efficiency PHASE 3 2020-2021 NEW STRATEGIC MODEL AND AMENDMENT TO JR PLAN Future vision

Reconfiguration of Oi for sustainability and value creation

Consolidation of the new strategic model

Preparing the company for return to growth 3 PHASE 3 WITHIN A CHANGING ENVIRONMENT, OI´S ROLE MUST EVOLVE TOWARDS A SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VISION PLAN EXECUTION Environment Regulatory framework changes still in progress EVOLUTION OF oI's role LONG-TERM STRATEGIC VISION, COMPANY RECONFIGURATION, SUSTAINABILITY AND VALUE GENERATION Technological and demand changes - Accelerated decline in fixed telephony, copper broadband and DTH

Accelerated demand for high-speed broadband, and increased competition with large Telcos and ISPs

high-speed broadband, and increased competition with large Telcos and ISPs Need for massive investments in fiber infrastructure and preparation for 5G

Covid-19 impacting economic environment, but with potential opportunities in the recovery

impacting economic environment, but with potential opportunities in the recovery Need to optimize the company's financial model for the long term New Business and Company Models

New Governance Structure

New Financial Structure

New Operational Structure

Focus on Fiber Optic Infrastructure

Residential, Business, Corporate, Government + Wholesale Customers

Structural Separation Model

Consolidation of Mobile Operation

Evaluation of partnerships for TV and Content

Flexibility to Execute the Plan 4 IN ORDER TO define a SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VISION, THE COMPANY WENT through A STRATEGIC redesign... Analytical Business View Oi Strategic Review Business Transformation Customers Communication + Marketing + Channels Broad- Broad- OTT band band Whole- Digital Voice Copper FTTH IPTV DTH sale B2B Mobile Service Customer Care Field Operations Infrastructure Real Estate Business review based on: Profitability Competitive advantages Cash Protection Synergies through Partnerships + Optimization of current infrastructure : Capacity Capillarity Field Team + Sale of assets to monetize the existing asset structure Focus on Fiber Leveraging existing HP´s footprint, installed capacity, capillarity and growing traffic for fixed and mobile (5G) broadband for Wholesale, B2B and Retail Sale of Mobile Operations $ Need for recurring investments, current technological transition and Oi with the smallest market share Content Partnerships Search for synergies to provide OTT content and sale of the Pay TV business Divestment of Legacy Deaveraging program to decommission copper network Sale of Non-Core Assets $ Sale of Towers and Data Centers Fonte: Playbook de Estratégia e Transformação 5 ... DEFINING A NEW VISION, STRATEGY AND EXECUTION ENABLE THE CREATION OF THE LARGEST TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY IN THE COUNTRY MASSIFYING FIBER OPTICS, ENABLING BROADBAND, 5G AND enterprise SERVICES Vision Strategy L O N G - TERM SUSTAINABILITY New company model, reorganized, with investment capacity, revenue generation and long-term sustainability OI BRAND  FOCUS ON CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE Innovation and excellence in solutions development and relationships with our customers INFRA CO  STRUCTURAL SEPARATION AND NEUTRAL NETWORK Comprehensive, robust, granular network, with better revenue predictability and access to the financial markets LIGHTER and AGILE Seeking market That MAKES SENSE With FOCUS on a Leveraging and company focused LEADERSHIP in FTTH, in the lives of our more EFFECTIVE investing on the Execution on the future B2B and Wholesale customers and always innovates BEST NETWORK in performance Brazil Company that generates VALUE AND trust for all STAKEHOLDERS (customers, employees, shareholders, creditors, partners, suppliers and society) 6 The company reconfiguration encompasses structural separation, unlocking investments AND GENERATING value OI Operations INFRA CO OI S.A. (CLIENT CO) [2] FTTH Network (7,1Mn+ HPs) Access to Access to Fiber to 388,000 43,000 + more than km of km of 2,300 fiber(1) ducts(1) cities(1) Wholesale business: White label FTTH

Connectivity and transport for operators and ISP

5G Enabler Customers: Activities: Infrastructure:  Oi (residential and  Sales  IPTV & OTT Platform business)  Marketing  Copper  Oi Solutions  Customer care  Backbone, Backhaul  Copper wholesale  Innovation/OiTo and ducts (managed  Oi Futuro by InfraCo)(1) Robust and granular neutral and independent network structure

network structure Better Access to funding sources, due to the independence, revenues predictability and greater exposure to other clients

Anticipation of investment accelerating fiber network deployment Service culture centered on customer experience and digital first

centered on customer experience and digital first Focus on excellence in consumer experience and offer differentiation

Less need for own investment, leveraging on an even more comprehensive network of its affiliate Notes: (1) IRU contract for the management and operation of the transport network of OI SA and Telemar, (2) Remaining Company (Oi S.A, Oi Móvel S.A and Telemar Norte Leste) with good Governance practices - Board with 11 independent members and a management team with long-term incentives aligned with the value creation for the shareholders. 7 Structural separation RESULTS, ON ONE SIDE in the creation of Infra Co, BOOSTING THE construction plan for THE LARGEST fiber network IN THE COUNTRY ... Coverage of all addressable HPs until 2024 Accumulated HPs (1) 32 Million 26 +100% 20 10 16 Accumulated 4 14 8 1 HPs in 2024 13 16 16 16 Cash Flow + Capex + EBITDA 12 Build out HP´s 6,0 6,0 6,0 5,7 3,7 1,2 3,1 6,0 4,8 5,7 2,9 0,0 0,0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 +140% Built HPs until 2024 1 Initial investment period with high network expansion CAPEX, financed by an efficient capital structure 2 Followed by a high return phase, with reduced CAPEX and increasing EBITDA InfraCo As Is Note (1): Projected Evolution I Source: Business Model under discussion within the scope of the Strategic Transformation Plan 8 ... AND on the other side, THE TRANSFORMATION OF client co INTO A LIGHT, AGILE COMPANY WITH AN EXCLUSIVE FOCUS ON customer EXPERIENCE … Client co Light, agile, efficient, digital company, with low capex and high conversion of Ebitda into cash  Focus on excellence in the costumer experience Homes Connected FTTH Revenue Million | CAGR R$ Million | CAGR and offer differentiation; Fiber B2C  Service culture centered on customer experience 18% and digital as the first option. 7,0 21%  Strategic positioning of IT solutions integrator; 3,5 B2B and  Change in the revenue mix, with higher value added Governments 2021 2025 2021 2025 products  Legacy  InfraCo   Share De-averaging program for copper decommissioning; Focus on operations in carrier of last resort areas, ensuring greater efficiency. Sale of control to maintain Infra Co's independence; Maintenance of relevant participation, guaranteeing the dividends flow Ebitda margin Fiber Cash Flow 2025 | % 2025 | Ebitda - Capex >20% > R$ 1,5bi Note: Projected Evolution I Source: Economic and Financial Report attached to the RJ plan 9 ... This will allow a sustainable transition process to enable growth in all resulting operations 2021 DEVELOPMENTTRANSFORMATION AND Infra 2022 INDEPENDENCEPARTNERSHIP AND Infra Client Independent complementary companies that do not compete and have non-exclusivebusiness Client relationships, favored only by isonomic criteria 2020 SUSTAINABILITYRESTRUCTURING AND Sustain mobile market position and define the future for Mobile BU

Creation and structural separation of Infra CO

Fiber acceleration, with 8.3MM of HPs and 2MM of HCs (Dec20)

Consolidation of Oi Soluções (B2B Portfolio)

Reposition of the Wholesale BU and the SME Segment

Focus on Operational Efficiency: reduction of copper (De-average) and DTH Infra Co Client Co Growing and expanding FTTH Partners, investing on fiber and strengthening leadership on Infrastructure services Culture of efficiency on construction and maintenance with rationalization of investments, operational excellence and logistics optimization, always addressing technological evolution Consolidating as leader in FTTH growth. New approach models for Mobile Business and Pay TV following a plug-inlogic Innovation and Excellence Culture in the development of solutions and relationship with retail, business and corporate customers Client Co Infra Co The largest telecom infrastructure in the country, massifying fiber optic availability, enabling broadband, 5G and enterprise services. Aggressive revenues diversification through Partnerships and greater exposure to other ClientsCos A technology and services platform that helps people and companies transform their lives and businesses. That defines its customer journey through consumer behavior, delivering complete connection solutions with quality and differentiation, creating new solutions and services through an ecosystem of partnerships 10 AGENDA OI´S JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PROCESS AND STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN AMENDMENT TO THE JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PLAN: ENABLING LEVERAGE REDUCTION AND FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY TRANSFORMATION PLAN: ROBUST FIBER PROJECT GROWTH; EFICIENCY AND OPERACIONAL SIMPLIFICATION 11 JR AMENDMENT APROVAL at THE GENERAL CREDITORS METING ALLOWS OI TO GO ON WITH THE execution of its TRANSFORMATION plan, TO REDUCE ITS LEVERAGE AND TO provide MORE SAFETY TO STAKEHOLDERS CONTINUITY OF JR EXECUTION - SUSTAINABILITY AND VALUE GENERATION

SUSTAINABILITY AND VALUE GENERATION EXECUTION FLEXIBILITY AND FUTERE OPTIONS FOR THE COMPANY

ANTICIPATION OF DEBT PAYMENTS, REDUCING LEVERAGE AND FINANCIAL RISKS

REDUCING LEVERAGE AND FINANCIAL RISKS CAPITAL STRUCTURE OPTIMIZATION AND ACCESS TO MORE FINANCIAL RESOURCES

OPERATIONAL RISK REDUCTION ONCE TRANSACTIONS ARE CONCLUDED 12 CREATION OF 5 UPIs(1): Funding For the execution of the transformation plan and flexibility to implement the structural separation UPI ToWERS UPI Data Center UPI MOBILE ASSETS UPI InfraCo UPI TVCo  637 mobile towers and 222 indoor sites scope (passive infrastructure in shopping malls, hotels and others) Revenue from other operators and Oi  5 data centers  Mobile operation, including active  Revenue/contracts for network, clients and spectrum the colocation/hosting  Elements of the active or passive business with B2B and transmission network not included Oi customers FTTH network , including equipment and operation, wholesale contracts (Oi being its main client)

, including equipment and operation, wholesale contracts (Oi being its main client) Long term contracts (IRUs) for backbone, backhaul and pipes of Oi SA and Telemar TV operation , including DTH infrastructure and equipment, customers and adjacent obligations to DTH and IPTV services (SeAC) .

, including DTH infrastructure and equipment, customers and adjacent obligations to DTH and IPTV services (SeAC) Oi maintains IPTV and OTT platforms Binding Offer received (R$ 1.067Bn) for 100% of the shares;

Highline do Brasil sale made the highest offer during the M&A process and will have the right to match during the Competitive Bidding Procedure (Stalking Horse)  Binding Offer received (R$ 325MM, of which R$ 225MM upfront and R$ 75MM in installments) for 100% of the shares;  Piemonte Holding made the highest offer during the M&A process and will have the right to match during the Competitive Bidding Procedure (Stalking Horse) Binding Offers received above the minimum price of R$ 15Bn for 100% of the shares. Sale at the highest price.

Telefônica Brasil S.A., TIM S.A. e Claro S.A made the highest offer during the M&A process and will have the right to top during the Competitive Bidding Procedure (Stalking Horse) Minimum value: R$ 20Bn (Enterprise Value, base date as of Dec 31, 2021), for the sale of 25.5% to 51% of total capital, enabling a competitive process to acquire control of InfraCo (51% of voting shares)

Winning offer will be defined by the highest value per share (EV), with a minimum secondary payment of R$ 6.5Bn in up to 3 installments, and a primary transaction of up to R$ 5Bn, in order to guarantee the payment of the R$2,4Bi obligations to Oi in up to 3 months after the closing and InfraCo investment plan Sale of 100% of the shares of UPI TV Co for the minimum price of R$ 20MM and assuming payment commitments for the use of satellite capacity until 2027, exempting Oi from its annual cost

50% revenue share with Oi on IPTV revenues provided by TV Co to customers of the recovery entities  Highest offer in the M&A process may be granted with a right to top in the Competitive Bidding Process. Independent Productive Units provided in the LRF, not associated with RJ's obligations Investors may offer assets or certain and liquid receivables (with a 60% discount) as part of the UPI payment. 13 PROPOSED TERMS FOR CREDITORS IN THE PLAN AMENDMENT: LEVERAGE AND FINANCIAL RISK REDUCTION NON-FINANCIAL CREDITORS Labor creditors (Class I): Small Businesses (Class IV):  Payment in up to 30 days after the amendment  Option to receive up to R$ 150k (and waiver of additional claims) in up to 90 ratification by court (limited to R$ 50k/creditor) days after the amendment ratification by court; Financial creditors Secured Creditors (Class II): The obligation of the buyer of UPI Mobile Assets of paying part of the transaction price directly to Secured Creditors doesn't exempt the recovery entities from the obligation to settle such credits as one of the closing acts of the sale ;

Prepayment of 100% of the outstanding credits. Suspension of certain clauses until May 30, 2020, in order to implement the terms provided in the Plan amendment;

Prepayment of post-petition Oi Móvel debentures Restructuring Option I (Class III): Prepayment with a 55% discount, in up to 3 installments (2022-2024). Conditioned to the closing of both UPI Mobile Assets and UPI InfraCo and to the maintenance of a minimum cash balance ("cash sweep")

(2022-2024). Conditioned to the closing of both UPI Mobile Assets and UPI InfraCo and to the maintenance of a minimum cash balance ("cash sweep") Reduction in the prepayment discount from 55% to 50% for creditors that opt for the Bank Guarantee option and offer a new line of letter of credits, up to the maximum restructured credits value (1:1), in the form of the RJ Plan and on condition that Oi reduces its total exposure in guarantee ADDITIONAL CREDITORS Anatel: Unsecured Creditors:  Payment via Law 13.988/20 or more  Option to receive up to R$ 3k (and favorable new legislation to be published waiver of additional claims) in up to in the future 90 days after ratification by court; Class III and Class IV Creditors: Possibility of prepayment through the introduction of a reverse Dutch auction mechanism to repurchase credits at the lowest value and more favorable NPV to the company (voluntary option) BRIDGE LOAN AND OTHER FINANCING CLOSING OF THE JR Possibility of partial anticipation of resources of UPI Mobile sale in an amount of up to R$ 5Bn; Other Financing: R$ 2Bn (with flexibility for offering guarantees) and R$ 2Bn (without flexibility to offer additional guaranties);

Flexibility for additional funds guaranteed by InfraCo shares

Closing of the Judicial Reorganization in October 06, 2021 - this date may be extended in case it is needed for the implementation of measures for the disposition of assets provided for in the Amendment to the JRP 14 EXPECTED TIMELINE - NEXT STEPS SEP 20 OCT/NOV 20 DEC 20 1Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 21 OCT 21 Competitive Competitive Bidding Bidding Competitive Process for Process for Closing of UPI Bidding UPI Mobile General End of the UPI Infra Co Mobile Assets Process for Closing of UPI Assets Creditors Judicial UPI Towers Infra Co Meeting Competitive Closing of UPI Reorganization Closing of UPI and UPI Data Bidding TV Co Towers and Center Process for UPI Data UPI TV Co Center Note: Timeline dependent on judicial, regulatory and competitive approvals 15 AGENDA OI´S JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PROCESS AND STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN AMENDMENT TO THE JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PLAN: ENABLING LEVERAGE REDUCTION AND FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY TRANSFORMATION PLAN: ROBUST FIBER PROJECT GROWTH; EFICIENCY AND OPERACIONAL SIMPLIFICATION 16 FOLLOWING THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF ITS LONG TERM STRATEGIC PLAN AMENDMENT, IN Q2 OI CONTINUED TO EXECUTE ON ALL TRANSFORMATION FRONTS, DEMONSTRATING THE SOLIDITY OF ITS PROPOSAL STRATEGIC transformation PLAN IS BEING SUCCESSFULLY EXECUTED FTth project 6.7 Million homes passed 1.3 Million homes connected Decline in -4%broadband service complaints Growth leader in homes connected, connecting more than the other 3 local operators combined operations Efficiency & Mobile resilience with Simplification Postpaid revenue Million in cost growing 6.5% yoy reduction in ICT solutions integrator, 6852020 YTD with IT reaching 21% Several initiatives of share of total corporate Simplification, Reorganization, revenues Digitalization and legacy Greatly reduced focus Divestment being on Copper and DTH implemented accelerating decline Billion estimated but redirecting 1 annualized impact financial resources to FTTH project of cost savings in 2020 Strategic options Approval of Amendment to the JRP To secure the operational and financial flexibility Stalking horse defined for Towers and Data Centers and Binding offers received for Mobile Preparation for Structural separation of Infra Co and Client Co in progress with Jupiter project Company IS FOLLOWING THROUGH ON ITS COMMITMENTS, AND PAVING THE WAY FOR SUSTAINABLE CHANGE IN THE SHORT, MEDIUM AND LONG TERM 17 Our geographical competitive advantage HAS BEEN ALLOWING FOR RESIDENTIAL FIBER GROWTH AT A VERY FAST PACE, LEADING TO VERY POSITIVE RESULTS IN OPERATIONS, SALES AND REVENUES Our infrastructure competitive advantage… … starts to show in comparative fiber results  Over 388,000  Highest growth among all FTTH broadband operators km of fiber. 2x FTTH net additions (12 months, thousand) larger than 2nd 1,5x 5,5x 8,1x +4,6% competitor  Over 43,000 km of 1.017 1.063 ducts highest 692 integrated 194 131 infrastructure in Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 3 Players Oi Brazil combined  +2,300 cities with fiber.  Largest fiber presence amongst all national operators 1,000 more than 2nd competitor Oi fiber presence¹ PLAYER 1 fiber presence¹ FTTH in 127 cities at the end of 2Q20 (15 new cities added in the quarter)

at the end of 2Q20 Agility in the adjustment of the productive capacity through our own field operation team with capillarity for service across Brazil 1 - Fonte: Dados Anatel 18 EVEN WITH THE FULL IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC IN Q2, FIBER DEPLOYMENTS CONTINUED TO ACCELERATE, WITH PROJECTIONS WHICH GREATLY EXCEED THE EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 Homes passed with fiber Homes connected with fiber FTTH revenues BREAKDOWN Thousand Thousand HC Take-up R$ Million B2B Residential +4,3M HPs built +1,1M new HCs In one year 1,8-2,0 in one year 8,3-8,6 6,3 x 1,300 6,719 4,603 5,625 944 268 13 3,588 675 2,458 408 237 2T19 3T19 4T19 1T20 2T20 4T20E 2T19 3T19 4T19 1T20 2T20 4T20E Take-up % 9,7% 11,4% 14,7% 16,8% 19,4% 22%- 23% Monthly average hp built Monthly average hc net adds FIBER arpu 255 Thousand Thousand R$ +285,8% Pro forma adjustment ¹ +36,6% +13,2% 365 119 85 43 75 3 267 4 31 81 39 2T19 2T20 2T19 2T20 2T19 2T20 2T19 2T20 1- The pro forma ARPU of R$ 85,0 excludes the impact of 1st month promotion and adjusts the pro-rata ARPU of new customers who entered after the beginning of the month. 19 Record sales and net adds of Fiber are resulting in the reversal of historical residential RGUs declining trend, and positioning us very strongly in the ultra- broadband competitive scenario FTTH sales accelerating and breaking records… Net ftth sales (thousand) 45,9% 161 163 161 197 218 235 144 Jan Fev Mar Abr Mai Jun Jul with improvements in the quality of our broadband customer base… FTTH Customers default rate (%) 31 - 60 days 61 - 90 days -18.6 -30.6 Mar-20Jun-20 … reversing the decline trend of Residential RGUs… RGU net adds (thousand) Legacy¹ Net Adds Fiber Net Adds Total Net Adds -6 -163 -129 -94-153-91-334 Jan Fev Mar Abr Mai Jun Jul and significant progress towards overall ultra- broadband leadership Benchmark: JUNE UBB net adds - ALL TECHNOLOGIES (thousand) +3.8 132.4 137.4 74.5 9,0 Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Oi 1 - Legacy = Copper Voice, Copper Broadband and DTH TV 20 After a long period of droppings, the residential revenue reversed the tendency in June, driven by the solid expansion in the FTTH, even with the strong drops in Copper Residential Revenue Copper Voice In June, FTTH Revenue grew more R$ Million Copper BB than the reduction in the Legacy -14.8% DTH TV Revenue¹, increasing the FTTH residential revenue 1,857 Revenue Mix Monthly Residential Revenue - 2Q 1,583 R$ Million Legacy FTTH 46.0% 854 593 533 524 +2 526 -31% 37.4% 28.9% 536 -32% 364 23.0% 458 -17 441 -12 429 23.0% -13% 371 23.4% 428 39 +550% 255 +7 +14 76 83 97 2.1% 16.1% 2Q19 2Q20 Apr-20 May-20 Jun-20 Fiber is already generating more than 1 billion in annualized revenue Fiber Revenue in June - Annualized R$ Million 1,159 June Annualized 1 - Legacy = Copper Voice, Copper Broadband and DTH TV 21 The company has been working on the digital transformation, simplification and operational efficiency so that its cost structure reflects company's new model Innovation and excellence in developing solutions and relationship with our costumers. Focus on efficiency, with legacy reduction (De-averaging) Capex and Opex readjustment due to a slowdown in the legacy portfolio sales. Legacy Capex R$ Million -64.2%-54.4% JOICE 420k access to 36% a.a. increase the digital assistant in the usage of the app in June Técnico Virtual Service culture focus on the customer experience and digital as first option 2,794 2,192 506 1.-1.2 bi A LIGHT, AGILE and DIGITAL  85% of the interactions with clients were through digital channels  26% a.a. decrease in calls to the call 2018 2019 1H2020 2020E Operational excellence and logistic optimization, always approaching the technology evolution. Company, focused on the future center. A detailed revision of the structure and processes and the implementation of centralized automations initiatives. 22 In line with the Transformation Plan, The Company's Capex Mix has been constantly changing, with massive investments in fiber and FTTH CAPEX R$ Million | Brazilian Operations 2,057 1,781 1,750 36% 60% 64% 28% 4% 15% 11% 20% 1% 1% 15% 16% 11% 9% 8% 2Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Fiber¹ Copper DTH TV Mobile B2B CAPEX MIX R$ Million | Brazilian Operations 2018 2019 2020 Full Year Full Year 1ST semester 29% 28% 14% 46% 6,078 7,813 15% 3,531 25% 20% 52% 70% Expansion ² Mobility Legacy ³ 1 - Fiber + Wholesale | 2 - Fiber + B2B + Wholesale | 3 - Copper Voice + Copper Broadband+ DTH TV 23 The approved Amendments to the JR plan make possible a balanced capital structure, able to guarantee the long term financial sustainability Gross Debt (Face Value) R$ Billion 42.1 bridge 3.6 bndes 4.1 General Offer 5.9 ECAs9.2 Local Banks 9.3 BONDS 10.0 Gross Debt (Fair Value) Net Debt (Fair Value) R$ Billion R$ Billion 26.1 bridge 3.6 bndes 4.1 20.0 General Offer 0.8 ECAs 3.8 Local Banks 5.0 BONDS 8.8 GCM Approved Proposal Bridge loan and bndes Payment of the entire value in advance, using resources from the sale of Mobile Asset UPI Local Banks And ecas Advance credits liquidation, with a pre- payment discount of 55% of the face value, in up to 3 installments (2022-24) Bonds and General offer Pre-payment option of a reverse auction buy back with a small value and a more favorable NPV for the company Jun/20 Jun/20 Jun/20 24 CONCLUSION OI HAS BEEN FOLLOWING THE PLANNED SCRIPT: REDEFINED ITS STRATEGIC MODEL AND ITS TRANSFORMATION PLAN, WHICH HAS BEEN EXECUTED WITH EXPRESSIVE RESULTS

AND ITS WHICH HAS BEEN THE APPROVAL OF THE JUDICIAL RECOVERY AMENDMENT WAS AN IMPORTANT STEP TO ENABLE THE FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY AND THE OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION

APPROVAL OF THE JUDICIAL RECOVERY AMENDMENT ENABLE THE FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION THE FIBER EXPANSION PLAN IS SHOWING BETTER RESULTS THAN EXPECTED , REINFORCING ITS POTENTIAL OF MAXIMIZING VALUE FOR INFRA CO AND CLIENT CO

FIBER EXPANSION PLAN BETTER RESULTS THAN EXPECTED MAXIMIZING VALUE FOR INFRA CO AND CLIENT CO IN ADDITION TO BENEFITS FOR CUSTOMERS AND THE SECTOR, THIS PLAN WILL GENERATE VALUE AND TRUST FOR EMPLOYEES, CREDITORS, SHAREHOLDERS, SUPPLIERS, AND FOR THE SOCIETY

AND FOR EMPLOYEES, CREDITORS, SHAREHOLDERS, SUPPLIERS, AND FOR THE SOCIETY THE MANAGEMENT TEAM AND THE BOARD ARE COMMITTED IN EXECUTING THE NEW STTRATEGIC MODEL WITH RIGOR AND SPEED 25 Thank you Attachments Original document

