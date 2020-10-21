Log in
OI S.A.

(OIBR4)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/20
2.35 BRL   +3.52%
04:15aOI S A : Virtual Roadshow Presentation
10/20OI S A : By-Laws (558 Kb)
10/20OI S A : Virtual Roadshow Presentation (1544 Kb)
Oi S A : Virtual Roadshow Presentation

10/21/2020 | 04:15am EDT

Oi's

Transformation plan

October, 2020

AGENDA

  1. OI´S JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PROCESS AND STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN
  2. AMENDMENT TO THE JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PLAN: ENABLING LEVERAGE REDUCTION AND FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY
  3. TRANSFORMATION PLAN: ROBUST FIBER PROJECT GROWTH; EFICIENCY AND OPERACIONAL SIMPLIFICATION

2

Since THE 2017 APPROVAL OF THE JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION plan, OI has Built a VISION for its future, NOW Entering on THE THIRD PHASE OF ITS

TRANSFORMATION

PHASE 1

2016-2018

EXECUTION OF THE JR PLAN

  • Judicial debt restructuring and cash protection
  • Capital increase
  • New governance
  • Operational stability and recovery, with gradual resumption of investments

PHASE 2

2019-2020

STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN

  • Asset sales, funding and cash
  • Strategic transition of the model
  • Simplification and operational efficiency

PHASE 3

2020-2021

NEW STRATEGIC MODEL AND AMENDMENT TO JR PLAN

  • Future vision
  • Reconfiguration of Oi for sustainability and value creation
  • Consolidation of the new strategic model
  • Preparing the company for return to growth

3

PHASE 3 WITHIN A CHANGING ENVIRONMENT, OI´S ROLE MUST EVOLVE TOWARDS A SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VISION

PLAN EXECUTION Environment

  • Regulatory framework changes still in progress

EVOLUTION OF oI's role

LONG-TERM STRATEGIC VISION, COMPANY RECONFIGURATION,

SUSTAINABILITY AND VALUE GENERATION

  • Technological and demand changes - Accelerated decline in fixed telephony, copper broadband and DTH
  • Accelerated demand for high-speed broadband, and increased competition with large Telcos and ISPs
  • Need for massive investments in fiber infrastructure and preparation for 5G
  • Covid-19impacting economic environment, but with potential opportunities in the recovery
  • Need to optimize the company's financial model for the long term
  • New Business and Company Models
  • New Governance Structure
  • New Financial Structure
  • New Operational Structure
  • Focus on Fiber Optic Infrastructure
  • Residential, Business, Corporate, Government + Wholesale Customers
  • Structural Separation Model
  • Consolidation of Mobile Operation
  • Evaluation of partnerships for TV and Content
  • Flexibility to Execute the Plan

4

IN ORDER TO define a SUSTAINABLE LONG-TERM VISION, THE COMPANY WENT

through A STRATEGIC redesign...

Analytical Business View

Oi Strategic Review

Business Transformation

Customers

Communication + Marketing + Channels

Broad-

Broad-

OTT

band

band

Whole-

Digital

Voice Copper

FTTH

IPTV

DTH

sale

B2B

Mobile Service

Customer Care

Field Operations

Infrastructure

Real Estate

Business review based on:

  1. Profitability
  2. Competitive advantages
  3. Cash Protection
  4. Synergies through Partnerships

+

Optimization of current

infrastructure :

  1. Capacity
  2. Capillarity
  3. Field Team

+

Sale of assets to monetize the

existing asset structure

Focus on Fiber

Leveraging existing HP´s footprint,

installed capacity, capillarity and growing traffic for fixed and mobile (5G) broadband for Wholesale, B2B and Retail

Sale of Mobile Operations

$

Need for recurring investments, current technological transition and Oi with the smallest market share

Content Partnerships

Search for synergies to provide OTT

content and sale of the Pay TV business

Divestment of Legacy

Deaveraging program to decommission

copper network

Sale of Non-Core Assets

$

Sale of Towers and Data Centers

Fonte: Playbook de Estratégia e Transformação

5

... DEFINING A NEW VISION, STRATEGY AND EXECUTION

ENABLE THE CREATION OF THE LARGEST TELECOM INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY IN THE

COUNTRY MASSIFYING FIBER OPTICS, ENABLING BROADBAND, 5G AND enterprise SERVICES

Vision

Strategy

L O N G - TERM

SUSTAINABILITY

New company model,

reorganized, with investment capacity, revenue generation and long-term sustainability

OI BRAND FOCUS ON CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Innovation and excellence in solutions development and relationships with our customers

INFRA CO STRUCTURAL

SEPARATION AND NEUTRAL

NETWORK

Comprehensive, robust,

granular network, with better

revenue predictability and

access to the financial markets

LIGHTER and AGILE

Seeking market

That MAKES SENSE

With FOCUS on a

Leveraging and

company focused

LEADERSHIP in FTTH,

in the lives of our

more EFFECTIVE

investing on the

Execution

on the future

B2B and Wholesale

customers and

always innovates

BEST NETWORK in

performance

Brazil

Company that generates VALUE AND trust for all STAKEHOLDERS

(customers, employees, shareholders, creditors, partners, suppliers and society)

6

The company reconfiguration encompasses structural separation, unlocking investments AND GENERATING value

OI Operations

INFRA CO

OI S.A. (CLIENT CO) [2]

FTTH

Network

(7,1Mn+

HPs)

Access to

Access to

Fiber to

388,000

43,000 +

more than

km of

km of

2,300

fiber(1)

ducts(1)

cities(1)

Wholesale business:

  • White label FTTH
  • Connectivity and transport for operators and ISP
  • 5G Enabler

Customers:

Activities:

Infrastructure:

Oi (residential and

Sales

IPTV & OTT Platform

business)

Marketing

Copper

Oi Solutions

Customer care

Backbone, Backhaul

Copper wholesale

Innovation/OiTo

and ducts (managed

Oi Futuro

by InfraCo)(1)

  • Robust and granular neutral and independent network structure
  • Better Access to funding sources, due to the independence, revenues predictability and greater exposure to other clients
  • Anticipation of investment accelerating fiber network deployment
  • Service culture centered on customer experience and digital first
  • Focus on excellence in consumer experience and offer differentiation
  • Less need for own investment, leveraging on an even more comprehensive network of its affiliate

Notes: (1) IRU contract for the management and operation of the transport network of OI SA and Telemar, (2) Remaining Company (Oi S.A, Oi Móvel S.A and Telemar Norte Leste) with good

Governance practices - Board with 11 independent members and a management team with long-term incentives aligned with the value creation for the shareholders.

7

Structural separation RESULTS, ON ONE SIDE in the creation of Infra Co, BOOSTING THE construction plan for THE LARGEST fiber network IN THE COUNTRY ...

Coverage of all addressable HPs until 2024

Accumulated HPs (1)

32

Million

26

+100%

20

10

16

Accumulated

4

14

8

1

HPs in 2024

13

16

16

16

Cash Flow

+ Capex

+ EBITDA

12

Build out HP´s

6,0

6,0

6,0

5,7

3,7

1,2

3,1

6,0

4,8

5,7

2,9

0,0

0,0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

+140%

Built HPs until 2024

1 Initial investment period with high network expansion CAPEX, financed by an efficient capital structure

2 Followed by a high return phase, with reduced CAPEX and increasing EBITDA

InfraCo As Is

Note (1): Projected Evolution I Source: Business Model under discussion within the scope of the Strategic Transformation Plan

8

... AND on the other side, THE TRANSFORMATION OF client co INTO A LIGHT, AGILE COMPANY WITH AN EXCLUSIVE FOCUS ON customer EXPERIENCE …

Client co

Light, agile, efficient, digital company, with low

capex and high conversion of Ebitda into cash

Focus on excellence in the costumer experience

Homes Connected FTTH

Revenue

Million | CAGR

R$ Million | CAGR

and offer differentiation;

Fiber B2C

Service culture centered on customer experience

18%

and digital as the first option.

7,0

21%

Strategic positioning of IT solutions integrator;

3,5

B2B and

Change in the revenue mix, with higher value added

Governments

2021

2025

2021

2025

products

Legacy

InfraCo

Share

De-averaging program for copper decommissioning;

Focus on operations in carrier of last resort areas, ensuring greater efficiency.

Sale of control to maintain Infra Co's independence;

Maintenance of relevant participation, guaranteeing the dividends flow

Ebitda margin

Fiber Cash Flow

2025 | %

2025 | Ebitda - Capex

>20%

> R$

1,5bi

Note: Projected Evolution I Source: Economic and Financial Report attached to the RJ plan

9

... This will allow a sustainable transition process to enable growth in all resulting operations

2021

DEVELOPMENTTRANSFORMATION AND

Infra

2022 INDEPENDENCEPARTNERSHIP AND

Infra Client

Independent complementary companies that do not compete and have non-exclusivebusiness

Client

relationships, favored only by isonomic criteria

2020 SUSTAINABILITYRESTRUCTURING AND

  • Sustain mobile market position and define the future for Mobile BU
  • Creation and structural separation of Infra CO
  • Fiber acceleration, with 8.3MM of HPs and 2MM of HCs (Dec20)
  • Consolidation of Oi Soluções (B2B Portfolio)
  • Reposition of the Wholesale BU and the SME Segment
  • Focus on Operational Efficiency: reduction of copper (De-average) and DTH

Infra Co

Client Co

Growing and expanding FTTH Partners, investing on fiber and strengthening leadership on Infrastructure services

Culture of efficiency on construction and maintenance with rationalization of investments, operational excellence and logistics optimization, always addressing technological evolution

Consolidating as leader in FTTH growth. New approach models for Mobile Business and Pay TV following a plug-inlogic

Innovation and Excellence Culture in the development of solutions and relationship with retail, business and corporate customers

Client Co Infra Co

The largest telecom infrastructure in the country, massifying fiber optic availability, enabling broadband, 5G and enterprise services. Aggressive revenues diversification through Partnerships and greater exposure to other ClientsCos

A technology and services platform that helps people and companies transform their lives and businesses. That defines its customer journey through consumer behavior, delivering complete connection solutions with quality and differentiation, creating new solutions and services through an ecosystem of partnerships

10

AGENDA

  1. OI´S JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PROCESS AND STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN
  2. AMENDMENT TO THE JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PLAN: ENABLING LEVERAGE REDUCTION AND FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY
  3. TRANSFORMATION PLAN: ROBUST FIBER PROJECT GROWTH; EFICIENCY AND OPERACIONAL SIMPLIFICATION

11

JR AMENDMENT APROVAL at THE GENERAL CREDITORS METING ALLOWS OI TO GO ON WITH THE execution of its TRANSFORMATION plan, TO REDUCE ITS LEVERAGE AND TO provide MORE SAFETY TO STAKEHOLDERS

  • CONTINUITY OF JR EXECUTION - SUSTAINABILITY AND VALUE GENERATION
  • EXECUTION FLEXIBILITY AND FUTERE OPTIONS FOR THE COMPANY
  • ANTICIPATION OF DEBT PAYMENTS, REDUCING LEVERAGE AND FINANCIAL RISKS
  • CAPITAL STRUCTURE OPTIMIZATION AND ACCESS TO MORE FINANCIAL RESOURCES
  • OPERATIONAL RISK REDUCTION ONCE TRANSACTIONS ARE CONCLUDED

12

CREATION OF 5 UPIs(1): Funding For the execution of the transformation plan and flexibility to implement the structural separation

UPI ToWERS

UPI Data Center

UPI MOBILE ASSETS

UPI InfraCo

UPI TVCo

637 mobile towers and

222 indoor sites

scope

(passive infrastructure

in shopping malls,

hotels and others)

  • Revenue from other operators and Oi

5 data centers

Mobile operation, including active

Revenue/contracts for

network, clients and spectrum

the colocation/hosting

Elements of the active or passive

business with B2B and

transmission network not included

Oi customers

  • FTTH network, including equipment and operation, wholesale contracts (Oi being its main client)
  • Long term contracts (IRUs) for backbone, backhaul and pipes of Oi SA and Telemar
  • TV operation, including DTH infrastructure and equipment, customers and adjacent obligations to DTH and IPTV services (SeAC).
  • Oi maintains IPTV and OTT platforms
  • Binding Offer received (R$ 1.067Bn) for 100% of the shares;
  • Highline do Brasil

sale

made the highest offer

during the M&A

process and will have

the right to match

during the Competitive

Bidding Procedure

(Stalking Horse)

Binding Offer received

(R$ 325MM, of which

R$ 225MM upfront and

R$ 75MM in

installments) for 100%

of the shares;

Piemonte Holding

made the highest offer

during the M&A

process and will have

the right to match

during the Competitive

Bidding Procedure

(Stalking Horse)

  • Binding Offers received above the minimum price of R$ 15Bn for 100% of the shares. Sale at the highest price.
  • Telefônica Brasil S.A., TIM S.A. e Claro S.A made the highest offer during the M&A process and will have the right to top during the Competitive Bidding Procedure (Stalking Horse)
  • Minimum value: R$ 20Bn (Enterprise Value, base date as of Dec 31, 2021), for the sale of 25.5% to 51% of total capital, enabling a competitive process to acquire control of InfraCo (51% of voting shares)
  • Winning offer will be defined by the highest value per share (EV), with a minimum secondary payment of R$ 6.5Bn in up to 3 installments, and a primary transaction of up to R$ 5Bn, in order to guarantee the payment of the R$2,4Bi obligations to Oi in up to 3 months after the closing and InfraCo investment plan
  • Sale of 100% of the shares of UPI TV Co for the minimum price of R$ 20MM and assuming payment commitments for the use of satellite capacity until 2027, exempting Oi from its annual cost
  • 50% revenue share with Oi on IPTV revenues provided by TV Co to customers of the recovery entities

Highest offer in the M&A process may be granted with a right to top in the Competitive Bidding Process.

  1. Independent Productive Units provided in the LRF, not associated with RJ's obligations

Investors may offer assets or certain

and liquid receivables (with a 60%

discount) as part of the UPI payment.

13

PROPOSED TERMS FOR CREDITORS IN THE PLAN AMENDMENT: LEVERAGE AND FINANCIAL RISK REDUCTION

NON-FINANCIAL

CREDITORS

Labor creditors (Class I):

Small Businesses (Class IV):

Payment in up to 30 days after the amendment

Option to receive up to R$ 150k (and waiver of additional claims) in up to 90

ratification by court (limited to R$ 50k/creditor)

days after the amendment ratification by court;

Financial creditors

Secured Creditors (Class II):

  • The obligation of the buyer of UPI Mobile Assets of paying part of the transaction price directly to Secured Creditors doesn't exempt the recovery entities from the obligation to settle such credits as one of the closing acts of the sale ;
  • Prepayment of 100% of the outstanding credits. Suspension of certain clauses until May 30, 2020, in order to implement the terms provided in the Plan amendment;
  • Prepayment of post-petition Oi Móvel debentures

Restructuring Option I (Class III):

  • Prepayment with a 55% discount, in up to 3 installments (2022-2024). Conditioned to the closing of both UPI Mobile Assets and UPI InfraCo and to the maintenance of a minimum cash balance ("cash sweep")
  • Reduction in the prepayment discount from 55% to 50% for creditors that opt for the Bank Guarantee option and offer a new line of letter of credits, up to the maximum restructured credits value (1:1), in the form of the RJ Plan and on condition that Oi reduces its total exposure in guarantee

ADDITIONAL CREDITORS

Anatel:

Unsecured Creditors:

Payment via Law 13.988/20 or more

Option to receive up to R$ 3k (and

favorable new legislation to be published

waiver of additional claims) in up to

in the future

90 days after ratification by court;

Class III and Class IV Creditors:

  • Possibility of prepayment through the introduction of a reverse Dutch auction mechanism to repurchase credits at the lowest value and more favorable NPV to the company (voluntary option)

BRIDGE LOAN AND OTHER FINANCING

CLOSING OF THE JR

  • Possibility of partial anticipation of resources of UPI Mobile sale in an amount of up to R$ 5Bn; Other Financing: R$ 2Bn (with flexibility for offering guarantees) and R$ 2Bn (without flexibility to offer additional guaranties);
  • Flexibility for additional funds guaranteed by InfraCo shares
  • Closing of the Judicial Reorganization in October 06, 2021 - this date may be extended in case it is needed for the implementation of measures for the disposition of assets provided for in the Amendment to the JRP

14

EXPECTED TIMELINE - NEXT STEPS

SEP 20

OCT/NOV 20

DEC 20

1Q 21

3Q 21

4Q 21

OCT 21

Competitive

Competitive

Bidding

Bidding

Competitive

Process for

Process for

Closing of UPI

Bidding

UPI Mobile

General

End of the

UPI Infra Co

Mobile Assets

Process for

Closing of UPI

Assets

Creditors

Judicial

UPI Towers

Infra Co

Meeting

Competitive

Closing of UPI

Reorganization

Closing of UPI

and UPI Data

Bidding

TV Co

Towers and

Center

Process for

UPI Data

UPI TV Co

Center

Note: Timeline dependent on judicial, regulatory and competitive approvals

15

AGENDA

  1. OI´S JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PROCESS AND STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION PLAN
  2. AMENDMENT TO THE JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PLAN: ENABLING LEVERAGE REDUCTION AND FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY
  3. TRANSFORMATION PLAN: ROBUST FIBER PROJECT GROWTH; EFICIENCY AND OPERACIONAL SIMPLIFICATION

16

FOLLOWING THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF ITS LONG TERM STRATEGIC PLAN AMENDMENT, IN Q2 OI CONTINUED TO EXECUTE ON ALL TRANSFORMATION FRONTS, DEMONSTRATING THE SOLIDITY OF ITS PROPOSAL

STRATEGIC transformation PLAN IS BEING SUCCESSFULLY EXECUTED

FTth project

6.7 Million homes passed

1.3 Million homes connected

Decline in -4%broadband

service complaints

Growth leader in

homes connected,

connecting more than the other 3 local operators combined

operations

Efficiency &

Mobile resilience with

Simplification

Postpaid revenue

Million in cost

growing 6.5% yoy

reduction in

ICT solutions integrator,

6852020 YTD

with IT reaching 21%

Several initiatives of

share of total corporate

Simplification,

Reorganization,

revenues

Digitalization and legacy

Greatly reduced focus

Divestment being

on Copper and DTH

implemented

accelerating decline

Billion estimated

but redirecting

1 annualized impact

financial resources to

FTTH project

of cost savings in

2020

Strategic

options

Approval of Amendment

to the JRP

To secure the operational

and financial flexibility

Stalking horse defined

for Towers and Data Centers and Binding

offers received for

Mobile

Preparation for

Structural separation

of Infra Co and Client Co in progress with Jupiter project

Company IS FOLLOWING THROUGH ON ITS COMMITMENTS, AND PAVING THE WAY FOR

SUSTAINABLE CHANGE IN THE SHORT, MEDIUM AND LONG TERM

17

Our geographical competitive advantage HAS BEEN ALLOWING FOR RESIDENTIAL FIBER GROWTH AT A VERY FAST PACE, LEADING TO VERY POSITIVE RESULTS IN OPERATIONS, SALES AND REVENUES

Our infrastructure competitive advantage…

… starts to show in comparative fiber results

Over 388,000

Highest growth among all FTTH broadband operators

km of fiber. 2x

FTTH net additions (12 months, thousand)

larger than

2nd

1,5x

5,5x

8,1x

+4,6%

competitor

Over 43,000 km of

1.017

1.063

ducts highest

692

integrated

194

131

infrastructure in

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

3 Players

Oi

Brazil

combined

+2,300 cities with fiber.

Largest fiber presence amongst all national operators

1,000 more than 2nd

competitor

Oi fiber presence¹

PLAYER 1 fiber presence¹

  • FTTH in 127 cities at the end of 2Q20 (15 new cities added in the quarter)
  • Agility in the adjustment of the productive capacity through our own field operation team with capillarity for service across Brazil

1 - Fonte: Dados Anatel

18

EVEN WITH THE FULL IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC IN Q2, FIBER DEPLOYMENTS CONTINUED TO ACCELERATE, WITH PROJECTIONS WHICH GREATLY EXCEED THE EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020

Homes passed with fiber

Homes connected with fiber

FTTH revenues BREAKDOWN

Thousand

Thousand

HC

Take-up

R$ Million

B2B

Residential

+4,3M HPs built

+1,1M new HCs

In one year

1,8-2,0

in one year

8,3-8,6

6,3 x

1,300

6,719

4,603

5,625

944

268

13

3,588

675

2,458

408

237

2T19

3T19

4T19

1T20

2T20

4T20E

2T19

3T19

4T19

1T20

2T20

4T20E

Take-up % 9,7%

11,4%

14,7%

16,8%

19,4%

22%-

23%

Monthly average hp built

Monthly average hc net adds

FIBER arpu

255

Thousand

Thousand

R$

+285,8%

Pro forma adjustment ¹

+36,6%

+13,2%

365

119

85

43

75

3

267

4

31

81

39

2T19

2T20

2T19

2T20

2T19

2T20

2T19

2T20

1- The pro forma ARPU of R$ 85,0 excludes the impact of 1st month promotion and adjusts the pro-rata ARPU of new customers who entered after the beginning of the month.

19

Record sales and net adds of Fiber are resulting in the reversal of historical residential RGUs declining trend, and positioning us very strongly in the ultra- broadband competitive scenario

FTTH sales accelerating and breaking records…

Net ftth sales (thousand)

45,9%

161

163

161

197

218

235

144

Jan

Fev

Mar

Abr

Mai

Jun

Jul

  • with improvements in the quality of our broadband customer base…

FTTH Customers default rate (%)

31 - 60 days 61 - 90 days

-18.6

-30.6

Mar-20Jun-20

… reversing the decline trend of Residential RGUs…

RGU net adds (thousand)

Legacy¹ Net Adds

Fiber Net Adds

Total Net Adds

-6

-163 -129 -94-153-91-334

Jan

Fev

Mar

Abr

Mai

Jun

Jul

  • and significant progress towards overall ultra- broadband leadership

Benchmark: JUNE UBB net adds - ALL TECHNOLOGIES (thousand)

+3.8

132.4

137.4

74.5

9,0

Player 1

Player 2

Player 3

Oi

1 - Legacy = Copper Voice, Copper Broadband and DTH TV

20

After a long period of droppings, the residential revenue reversed the tendency in June, driven by the solid expansion in the FTTH, even with the strong drops in Copper

Residential Revenue

Copper Voice

In June, FTTH Revenue grew more

R$ Million

Copper BB

than the reduction in the Legacy

-14.8%

DTH TV

Revenue¹, increasing the

FTTH

residential revenue

1,857

Revenue Mix

Monthly Residential Revenue - 2Q

1,583

R$ Million

Legacy

FTTH

46.0%

854

593

533

524

+2

526

-31%

37.4%

28.9%

536

-32%

364

23.0%

458

-17

441

-12

429

23.0%

-13%

371

23.4%

428

39

+550%

255

+7

+14

76

83

97

2.1%

16.1%

2Q19

2Q20

Apr-20

May-20

Jun-20

Fiber is already generating more than 1 billion in annualized revenue

Fiber Revenue in June - Annualized

R$ Million

1,159

June Annualized

1 - Legacy = Copper Voice, Copper Broadband and DTH TV

21

The company has been working on the digital transformation, simplification and operational efficiency so that its cost structure reflects company's new model

Innovation and excellence in developing solutions and relationship with our costumers.

Focus on efficiency, with legacy reduction (De-averaging)

  • Capex and Opex readjustment due to a slowdown in the legacy portfolio sales.

Legacy Capex

R$ Million

-64.2%-54.4%

JOICE

420k access to

36% a.a. increase

the digital assistant

in the usage of the app

in June

Técnico Virtual

Service culture focus on the customer experience and digital as first option

2,794

2,192

506

1.-1.2 bi

A LIGHT, AGILE

and DIGITAL

85% of the interactions with clients

were through digital channels

26% a.a. decrease in calls to the call

2018

2019

1H2020

2020E

Operational excellence and logistic optimization, always approaching the technology evolution.

Company,

focused on the

future

center.

A detailed revision of the structure and processes and the implementation of centralized automations initiatives.

22

In line with the Transformation Plan, The Company's Capex Mix has been constantly changing, with massive investments in fiber and FTTH

CAPEX

R$ Million | Brazilian Operations

2,057

1,781

1,750

36%

60%

64%

28%

4%

15%

11%

20%

1%

1%

15%

16%

11%

9%

8%

2Q19

1Q20

2Q20

Fiber¹

Copper

DTH TV

Mobile

B2B

CAPEX MIX

R$ Million | Brazilian Operations

2018

2019

2020

Full Year

Full Year

1ST semester

29%

28%

14%

46%

6,078

7,813

15%

3,531

25%

20%

52%

70%

Expansion ² Mobility Legacy ³

1 - Fiber + Wholesale | 2 - Fiber + B2B + Wholesale | 3 - Copper Voice + Copper Broadband+ DTH TV

23

The approved Amendments to the JR plan make possible a balanced capital structure, able to guarantee the long term financial sustainability

Gross Debt (Face Value)

R$ Billion

42.1

bridge 3.6

bndes 4.1

General

Offer 5.9

ECAs9.2

Local

Banks 9.3

BONDS 10.0

Gross Debt (Fair Value)

Net Debt (Fair Value)

R$ Billion

R$ Billion

26.1

bridge

3.6

bndes

4.1

20.0

General Offer

0.8

ECAs

3.8

Local

Banks

5.0

BONDS

8.8

GCM Approved Proposal

Bridge loan and bndes

  • Payment of the entire value in advance, using resources from the sale of Mobile Asset UPI

Local Banks And ecas

  • Advance credits liquidation, with a pre- payment discount of 55% of the face value, in up to 3 installments (2022-24)

Bonds and General offer

  • Pre-paymentoption of a reverse auction buy back with a small value and a more favorable NPV for the company

Jun/20

Jun/20

Jun/20

24

CONCLUSION

  • OI HAS BEEN FOLLOWING THE PLANNED SCRIPT: REDEFINED ITS STRATEGIC MODEL AND ITS TRANSFORMATION PLAN, WHICH HAS BEEN EXECUTED WITH EXPRESSIVE RESULTS
  • THE APPROVAL OF THE JUDICIAL RECOVERY AMENDMENT WAS AN IMPORTANT STEP TO ENABLE THE FINANCIAL SUSTAINABILITY AND THE OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION
  • THE FIBER EXPANSION PLAN IS SHOWING BETTER RESULTS THAN EXPECTED, REINFORCING ITS POTENTIAL OF MAXIMIZING VALUE FOR INFRA CO AND CLIENT CO
  • IN ADDITION TO BENEFITS FOR CUSTOMERS AND THE SECTOR, THIS PLAN WILL GENERATE VALUE AND TRUST FOR EMPLOYEES, CREDITORS, SHAREHOLDERS, SUPPLIERS, AND FOR THE SOCIETY
  • THE MANAGEMENT TEAM AND THE BOARD ARE COMMITTED IN EXECUTING THE NEW STTRATEGIC MODEL WITH RIGOR AND SPEED

25

Thank you

Disclaimer

Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 08:14:10 UTC

